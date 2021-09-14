iPhone 13 Pro deals

What does the iPhone 13 Pro look like?

The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED screen which is bolstered by Apple's sturdy ceramic shield, which keeps your screen free from bumps and scrapes. Apple says it's the toughest screen you can get on a smartphone.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro display comes with Apple's industry-leading Super Retina XDR tech but this time Apple's introducing ProMotion - an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the scrolling, the faster the action and the better the viewing experience.

How good is the iPhone 13 Pro camera?

The iPhone 13 Pro’s camera has three new cameras that are Apple's 'biggest ever camera upgrade'.

The iPhone 13 Pro's three-camera setup has an ultrawide lens with improved low-light photography, a 3x telephoto zoom and 6x optical zoom. You can also now use night mode on all the lenses. But the really exciting new feature is macro mode. You can get really close to objects for stunning detail at just 2cm away! If you like taking photos of nature you'll love this new feature.

For video makers, Apple has also revealed a new “cinematic mode” which changes focus mid-video to create movie-like videos. This setting shifts focus from people to backgrounds, you can manually lock the focus onto a subject too.

The macro feature is included on video too, joining slow motion and time-lapse to really enhance your clips.

How long does the iPhone 13 Pro battery last?

If you're always finding you need to charge your iPhone before the day is up, the iPhone 13 Pro is for you. Apple has improved the battery to give what it says is the best ever battery on an iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro will last up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro.

How much does the iPhone 13 Pro cost?

At the time of writing, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro retails at £999.

The iPhone 13 is available now.

Should I get the iPhone 13 Pro?

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro has improved cameras, longer battery life, better screen and some design tweaks too, if you've been waiting to upgrade - now is the time.

Is the iPhone 13 Pro any good?

The iPhone 13 Pro is a big improvement on the iPhone 12 Pro - and it's available to buy now. See our best deals in the tables above.