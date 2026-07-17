Where can I compare deals for the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

You can no longer purchase an iPhone 13 Pro Max directly from Apple. You can only get it either from a network or an iPhone reseller. If you're buying from a network, there are a number of things you should keep in mind when comparing iPhone deals.

Before you make any purchase, you need to consider the price (both the monthly fee and the upfront cost), the contract length and the monthly data cap that the contract has.

It might also be worth doing a bit of research into each network that offers iPhone 13 Pro Max deals, because they all offer different incentives and perks that you might find useful to use during your contract with them.

Just be mindful that, if you choose an iPhone tariff with a high monthly data cap and low upfront cost, you might be paying a lot of money per month. So make sure whatever plan you opt for suits your budget.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: features and specs

When it was initially launched in September 2021, the 13 Pro Max was the highest-spec iPhone ever. And even though it's not the latest iPhone anymore, it still boasts more impressive features than many smartphones released in 2022.

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen

Up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

12MP main camera, 12MP selfie camera - 2160p video quality

Apple A15 Bionic chip with 6GB RAM

4352mAh battery - up to 15W MagSafe wireless charging

IP68 water and dust resistance - up to 6m underwater for 30 mins

Colours: Graphite, Silver, Gold, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max: what's the difference?

As the biggest and most powerful of Apple's handsets, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max has a number of features that aren't available on the older iPhone 13 Pro Max.

From first glance the two Pro Max models already look noticeably different, with the 15 Pro Max sporting the Dynamic Island instead of the classic notch as well as a new titanium frame.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also has the upgraded 48MP main camera as well as the new telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. It runs on the new A17 Bionic chip for significantly faster processing and has had a big battery upgrade since the release of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Finally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has USB-C charging rather than Apple's previous standard lightning connection.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: price and availability

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been officially discontinued by Apple after the release of the iPhone 14, but it's still widely available from networks and resellers, and on comparison sites like Uswitch.

We have plenty of pay-monthly contracts with it on our site, where you can get a brand-new iPhone 13 Pro Max for a wide range of prices between £32-£67 a month, depending if you're able to pay anything upfront and the data allowance you choose.

And if you want to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max outright, you should be able to find a range of refurbished options for a considerably cheaper price than the initial launch cost.

You can also browse deals for the other iPhone 13 phones, right here on Uswitch:

What does the iPhone 13 Pro Max look like?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest member of the iPhone 13 family, with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen that's amped up with a more protective ceramic shield.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's display can go up to 120Hz refresh rate which adapts depending on what you're doing on your phone, literally as you swipe. It's an incredibly intuitive experience that takes scrolling, swiping and gaming to the next level.

How good is the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's three-camera setup boasts an ultrawide lens and a 3x optical zoom.

Best of all is the macro setting, which means you can take incredibly sharp photos from just 2cm away - a great plus for nature photography! From enticing raindrops to zoomed in bugs, the natural world never looked so amazing.

If you're big on recording videos you're going to love the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple's cinematic mode helps you make movie-like recordings by allowing you to choose whatever you want to focus on, with a blurred background everywhere behind it. You can either manually lock onto your chosen subject or just let the iPhone 13 Pro Max intuitively take control.

How long does the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery last?

Battery life is one of the most important features we look for, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has an impressive battery offering up to 28 hours for video playback, up to 25 hours for streaming video, and up to 95 hours for audio playback from the 4,352mAh battery.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: types of contract

There are a range of contract types you can choose from for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Whether you want unlimited mobile data or no upfront cost, there is an 13 Pro Max deal for you.

Can I get an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a poor credit rating?

The 13 Pro Max is no longer the most expensive iPhone available, which increases your chances of getting it if you have bad credit.

And while many people with a credit rating can still get flagship iPhones, you could also look for deals from mobile networks that don't do a credit check. Lebara, VOXI and giffgaff are good examples of networks who usually don't run credit checks on new customers.

Can I get any iPhone 13 Pro Max deals with unlimited data?

While there are lots of unlimited data options for the 13 Pro Max, realistically most people won't ever use much more than 30GB in a week - unless you rely on tethering other devices to your phone every single day. Just make sure to select '30GB+' in the filters section to the left of our deals.

Unlimited data tariffs are certainly available for this handset from around £47 per month, but you could also opt for an astronomically high cap of 200GB per month for just above £30 per month instead.

Are there any iPhone 13 Pro Max offers with no upfront cost?

If you'd rather pay for your 13 Pro Max entirely on a monthly basis, you can opt for a no upfront cost tariff from around £57 per month.

However, this is a lot of money to pay on a monthly basis for any smartphone. So you should make sure you're happy to pay this amount regularly, as opposed to paying a single £150-250 upfront cost to reduce your monthly outgoing to £35-45 per month.

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