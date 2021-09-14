iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

What does the iPhone 13 Pro Max look like?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest member of the iPhone 13 family with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen that's amped up with ceramic shield.

That's Apple's screen protecting technology which the company claims makes it the toughest screen found on any smartphone.

Apple has also stepped up the refresh rate with its new ProMotion feature. This means the iPhone 13 Pro Max's display can go up to 120Hz. And it moves up depending on what you're doing on your phone, literally as you swipe. It's an incredibly intuitive experience that takes scrolling, swiping and gaming to the next level.

How good is the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max’s camera is said to be Apple's 'biggest ever camera upgrade'.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max's three-camera setup boasts an improved ultrawide lens, better zoom that goes up to 6x on the optical lens and 3x on the telephoto lens. Excitingly, Apple's excellent night mode is now available on all its lenses. Best of all is the new macro setting. This means you can take incredibly sharp photos from just 2cm away - a must for nature photography! From enticing raindrops to zoomed in bugs, the natural world never looked so amazing.

If you're big on recording videos you're going to love the iPhone Pro Max 13. Apple's cinematic mode helps you make movie-like recordings with shifting focus from backgrounds to people, or whatever you want to focus on. You can manually lock onto your chosen subject or just let the iPhone 13 Pro Max intuitively take control.

The new macro feature that's on the camera is on video too! As well as time-lapse and slo-mo to help you get creative with your videos.

How long does the iPhone 13 Pro battery last?

Battery life is one of the most important features we look for, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the best battery we've ever seen on an iPhone, according to Apple. Apple says the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last up to 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How much does the iPhone 13 Pro Max cost?

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max can be yours for £1,099.

The iPhone 13 is available to buy now.

Should I wait for the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is a sensational smartphone with a spectacular camera, improved refresh rate and longer battery than anything we've ever seen on an iPhone. Now is the time to get a new iPhone!

Is the iPhone 13 Pro any good?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest and best iPhone you can get, snap it up for today.

Not sure what smartphone is best? Read this guide and find out our verdicts on the best phones currently on the market.