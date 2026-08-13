How good is the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera?

Samsung’s S series smartphones enjoy some of the best cameras on any handset, and the S22’s imaging capabilities are very, very good, even by today’s standards.

The S22 includes a trio of lenses on the back: a 12MP ultrawide, a 50MP wide, and a 10MP telephoto. On the front, there's a 10MP camera for all your selfie needs.

How big is the Samsung Galaxy S22?

2022's flagship Samsung Galaxy S series comes in a range of sizes - the standard S22, Plus and Ultra models, with the Ultra being the largest of the bunch.

The standard S22 has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and blue-light-reducing Eye Comfort Shield.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S22 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was relatively affordable at launch, priced at just £769. Samsung no longer sells it, but you can find it SIM-free for around £200-400, or on contract on one of the deals above.

If you’re interested in something a little less expensive, check out our deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It’s a lot like the S21 but with a bigger screen, longer-lasting battery and lower price - since a few features have been slightly downgraded.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S23: what's the difference?

The Samsung S23 range features a more advanced processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 chipset, which allows you to use higher frame rates and enjoy sharper, more vivid graphics. It also has a larger 3,900 mAh battery and a new, improved cooling system, both of which make performance faster and more impressive.

The camera setup on both the standard and plus models is identical, so you won't compromise on photo quality. However, the newer S23 phones cost an extra £200 - £300.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs S22: what’s the difference?

The Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s latest entry in the Galaxy S family. Physically, it’s a little different to the S22, but not as much as you might expect given the three-year gap between them. But on the software side, it’s all change.

Since the S22 launched in 2022, AI has infiltrated smartphones in a big way. The S25 features the same Circle to Search and photo editing features as the S24, but now has Google’s Gemini AI assistant onboard. And it gives you AI briefings throughout the day.

The S25 is 5g lighter than the S22, and just under half a gram slimmer. The camera hardware remains the same, bar a slightly upgraded front-facer for selfies, though the S25 has more advanced camera software to produce better results. The S25 has a more powerful Qualcomm processor that’s custom-tuned just for Samsung, and a larger battery for a whopping 10 hours of extra battery life while watching video. The screen is also slightly bigger and a lot brighter.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was undoubtedly one of 2022’s top-tier smartphone releases, and three years later, it’s still up there.

The Galaxy S is essentially the Android world’s version of the iPhone, many even regard it as superior to Apple’s iconic smartphone. So you always know you’re getting one of the best pieces of tech money can buy.

If you’re looking for a new phone, or are due an upgrade, the S22 is definitely worth considering. However, the more recent Samsung Galaxy S23, S24 and S25 have even more premium features you may want to consider – but of course, they are more expensive.

Read more in our guide on the best Samsung Galaxy phones.

Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor