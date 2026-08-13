24 month contract
£530.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£530.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£711.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£528.36 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£508.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£480.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£544.00 total cost
24 month contract
£549.60 total cost
24 month contract
£663.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£687.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£450.35 total cost
Roam up to 10GB in 50 destinations
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The Samsung Galaxy S22 family was released in 2022, with a top-end S22 Ultra that replaced the Galaxy Note series.
With three phones in the range - S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra - there's something for everyone. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22.
The Galaxy S22 boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch input rate.
The colours on the screen are bright and bold, with deep, dark blacks and plenty of brightness for very bright environments like direct sunlight.
The S22 has a very similar design to the S21. It has a Contour-Cut camera panel, no 3.5mm headphone jack, and a flat-edged front display. In fact, there’s a premium boost from a glass back rather than plastic.
It’s a good-sized device - not too big, not too small. It’s ideal for one-handed use. As for available colours, it comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold or Green.
Samsung’s S series smartphones enjoy some of the best cameras on any handset, and the S22’s imaging capabilities are very, very good, even by today’s standards.
The S22 includes a trio of lenses on the back: a 12MP ultrawide, a 50MP wide, and a 10MP telephoto. On the front, there's a 10MP camera for all your selfie needs.
2022's flagship Samsung Galaxy S series comes in a range of sizes - the standard S22, Plus and Ultra models, with the Ultra being the largest of the bunch.
The standard S22 has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and blue-light-reducing Eye Comfort Shield.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 was relatively affordable at launch, priced at just £769. Samsung no longer sells it, but you can find it SIM-free for around £200-400, or on contract on one of the deals above.
If you’re interested in something a little less expensive, check out our deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It’s a lot like the S21 but with a bigger screen, longer-lasting battery and lower price - since a few features have been slightly downgraded.
The Samsung S23 range features a more advanced processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 chipset, which allows you to use higher frame rates and enjoy sharper, more vivid graphics. It also has a larger 3,900 mAh battery and a new, improved cooling system, both of which make performance faster and more impressive.
The camera setup on both the standard and plus models is identical, so you won't compromise on photo quality. However, the newer S23 phones cost an extra £200 - £300.
The Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s latest entry in the Galaxy S family. Physically, it’s a little different to the S22, but not as much as you might expect given the three-year gap between them. But on the software side, it’s all change.
Since the S22 launched in 2022, AI has infiltrated smartphones in a big way. The S25 features the same Circle to Search and photo editing features as the S24, but now has Google’s Gemini AI assistant onboard. And it gives you AI briefings throughout the day.
The S25 is 5g lighter than the S22, and just under half a gram slimmer. The camera hardware remains the same, bar a slightly upgraded front-facer for selfies, though the S25 has more advanced camera software to produce better results. The S25 has a more powerful Qualcomm processor that’s custom-tuned just for Samsung, and a larger battery for a whopping 10 hours of extra battery life while watching video. The screen is also slightly bigger and a lot brighter.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 was undoubtedly one of 2022’s top-tier smartphone releases, and three years later, it’s still up there.
The Galaxy S is essentially the Android world’s version of the iPhone, many even regard it as superior to Apple’s iconic smartphone. So you always know you’re getting one of the best pieces of tech money can buy.
If you’re looking for a new phone, or are due an upgrade, the S22 is definitely worth considering. However, the more recent Samsung Galaxy S23, S24 and S25 have even more premium features you may want to consider – but of course, they are more expensive.
Read more in our guide on the best Samsung Galaxy phones.
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a big 3,700 mAh battery that you’ll be able to use for the whole day. Wireless charging is a welcome feature too.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 was revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event on 9th February 2022.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is an upgrade on the S21 in every way - better screen, improved camera, faster processor, longer lasting battery and more.