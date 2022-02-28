The Samsung Galaxy S22 is nearly here, the latest Samsung Unpacked event has officially revealed Samsung's new flagship smartphone and it's set to be the biggest Android release of the year.

With three phones in the range - S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra - there's something for everyone, but if the regular model os what you're after you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design and display

The Galaxy S22 boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch input rate.

Samsung phones always impress with good-looking displays, and the S22 is no different - colours are bright and bold, with deep, dark blacks and all the brightness you need for dark environments.

The S22 has a very similar design to the S21 - Contour Cut camera panel, no 3.5mm headphone jack and a flat-edged front display. In fact, there’s a premium boost in the shape of a glass back as opposed to plastic.

It’s a decently-sized device - not too big, not too small. It’s ideal for one-handed use so anyone and everyone can comfortably use the S22. Colour-wise, it’s available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold or Green.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera?

Samsung’s S series smartphones boast some of the best cameras on any handset, and the S22’s imaging capabilities are very, very good.

The S22 boasts trio of lenses on the back - 12MP ultrawide, 50MP wide and 10 MP telephoto. On the front there's a 10MP camera for all your selfie needs.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S22 coming out?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has just been revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event - and it's now available for preorder, with shipping expected to commence on 11 March.

How big is the Samsung Galaxy S22?

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S series comes in a range of sizes - the standard S22, Plus and Ultra models, with the Ultra being the largest of the bunch.

The standard S22 has 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and blue-light reducing Eye Comfort Shield.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S22 cost?

The S22 is a premium smartphone so you can expect to pay premium prices for what most consider as the best Android smartphone you can buy.

That said, the standard S22 is very reasonably priced at £769, and it's available for pre-order now.

If you’re interested in something a little less expensive, check out our deals on the recently released Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – it’s the regular S21 but with a bigger screen, longer lasting battery and cheaper price.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 worth buying?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is undoubtedly be one of the year’s top-tier smartphone releases. The Galaxy S22 is essentially the Android world’s version of an iPhone, many even regard it as superior to Apple’s iconic smartphone, so you always know you’re getting one of the best pieces of tech money can buy. If you’re looking for a new phone, or are due an upgrade, the S22 is be one to keep an eye on.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 better than S21?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is an upgrade on the S21 in every way - better screen, improved camera, faster processor, longer lasting battery and more.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy S22 battery last?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a big 3,700 mAh battery that you’ll be able to use for the entire day. Wireless charging is a welcome feature too.

