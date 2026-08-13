24 month contract
£554.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£554.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations
24 month contract
£602.00 total cost
24 month contract
£655.60 total cost
24 month contract
£735.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£572.36 total cost
24 month contract
£668.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£658.00 total cost
24 month contract
£1292.92 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1508.67 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£806.54 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
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The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a trimmed-down, sleeker look than the S22. The camera array is smaller to achieve a cleaner design, and the 6.1-inch display looks better than its predecessor’s.
|Diaplsy
|6.1 inch
|Rear cameras
|50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
|Front camera
|12MP
|Dimensions
|70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm
|Weight
|168g
|OS
|Android 13
|Resolution
|2316 x 1080 pixels
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB
|Battery
|3,900mAh
The Samsung Galaxy S has come on since the S23 launched in 2023. The S25 is slimmer and lighter than the S23, but only just (by 0.4mm and 6g, respectively), while its screen is slightly bigger and a lot brighter. The S25’s processor is much more powerful, and the battery is marginally bigger (but because the processor is much more efficient, the S25 gives you seven hours of extra video playback). While the cameras remain the same on both models, the S25’s will be boosted by new software.
Indeed, software is perhaps the biggest change for the S25. The S23 introduced AI to Samsung’s Galaxy S range, but the S25 adds Google’s Gemini AI assistant to help with just about anything. It also gives you ‘briefings’ throughout the day (based on the weather, traffic, your calendar appointments and so on).
The Galaxy S23 boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ display on its 6.1-inch screen. Its adaptive refresh rate means the screen reacts to what you’re doing - scrolling is much smoother when you’re gaming or watching YouTube videos. You can turn the adaptive refresh rate off if you’d prefer, but you may notice the change when you’re scrolling and browsing.
Advanced Vision Booster is a nifty feature that adjusts your screen to create better colour representation in different lighting conditions.
When it launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost £699 for the 128GB model and £749 for the 256GB version. Samsung no longer sells it, but you can find it from other retailers. The S23 is the standard device in the range, so it’s cheaper than its Samsung S23 Plus and Samsung S23 Ultra counterparts.
You can of course find S23 contract deals above to help spread the cost of the handset while you pay for your monthly calls, texts and data allowance.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 camera has a triple-lens array on the rear (50MP/10MP/12MP) and a 12MP selfie camera on the front. Later Galaxy S models have surpassed it but is still pretty good, even by today’s standards.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a pay monthly contract from most major UK networks, like O2, Three, Vodafone and more. Of course, you can also buy the phone outright, SIM-free and use a SIM only deal.
No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a headphone jack. You can connect your wireless headphones over Bluetooth.
The Galaxy S23 range is Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones from 2023, and with a 6.1-inch display you’ll enjoy a dynamic screen along with excellent cameras, powerful battery and eye-catching design. Its screen lacks some features from the S24 and S25 (notably the ProScaler feature from the S25), but still looks very good.
Yes, the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 range supports 5G. But remember, to enjoy 5G speeds, you’ll also need to have a 5G data plan and live in an area where 5G has been switched on.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in 128GB and 256GB models. The handset you need depends on your personal preferences. If you want a lot of storage, go big with the 256GB model.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not ship with any additional accessories.
Top smartphones have long battery lives that keep you going all day. The S23 comes with a 3900 mAh battery, which gives you plenty of juice for a whole day of use.
The Samsung Galaxy S23’s rear camera set-up is comprised of:
This impressive selection delivers sharp, detailed images packed full of colour. Despite the main lens clocking in at 50MP, it defaults to 12MP images. You can, of course, switch it back to 50MP for even more detail, but bear in mind it's a bit slower on this setting.
For all the lowlight photo enthusiasts out there, Samsung has improved Nightography, so those after-dark images are clearer than ever. Selfies are covered by a 12MP front camera but it’s being referred to as a Super HDR selfie camera. So it’s time to start posing for even better portraits.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert