Samsung Galaxy S23 display

The Galaxy S23 boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ display on its 6.1-inch screen. Its adaptive refresh rate means the screen reacts to what you’re doing - scrolling is much smoother when you’re gaming or watching YouTube videos. You can turn the adaptive refresh rate off if you’d prefer, but you may notice the change when you’re scrolling and browsing.

Advanced Vision Booster is a nifty feature that adjusts your screen to create better colour representation in different lighting conditions.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost?

When it launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost £699 for the 128GB model and £749 for the 256GB version. Samsung no longer sells it, but you can find it from other retailers. The S23 is the standard device in the range, so it’s cheaper than its Samsung S23 Plus and Samsung S23 Ultra counterparts.

You can of course find S23 contract deals above to help spread the cost of the handset while you pay for your monthly calls, texts and data allowance.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 camera has a triple-lens array on the rear (50MP/10MP/12MP) and a 12MP selfie camera on the front. Later Galaxy S models have surpassed it but is still pretty good, even by today’s standards.

Where can I get Samsung Galaxy S23 contract deals?

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a pay monthly contract from most major UK networks, like O2, Three, Vodafone and more. Of course, you can also buy the phone outright, SIM-free and use a SIM only deal.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a headphone jack. You can connect your wireless headphones over Bluetooth.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a good display?

The Galaxy S23 range is Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones from 2023, and with a 6.1-inch display you’ll enjoy a dynamic screen along with excellent cameras, powerful battery and eye-catching design. Its screen lacks some features from the S24 and S25 (notably the ProScaler feature from the S25), but still looks very good.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 support 5G?

Yes, the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 range supports 5G. But remember, to enjoy 5G speeds, you’ll also need to have a 5G data plan and live in an area where 5G has been switched on.

How much storage does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in 128GB and 256GB models. The handset you need depends on your personal preferences. If you want a lot of storage, go big with the 256GB model.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 come with any additional accessories?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not ship with any additional accessories.

What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Top smartphones have long battery lives that keep you going all day. The S23 comes with a 3900 mAh battery, which gives you plenty of juice for a whole day of use.