Samsung's new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has arrived, and it’s an exciting new device with some fresh upgrades.

This time, the Galaxy S23 has trimmed down a touch for a sleeker look. The camera array is smaller in size to give a cleaner design, and the 6.1-inch display looks better than ever.

Specs:

Display 6.1 inch

Rear Cameras: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 12MP

Dimensions: 70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm

Weight: 168g

OS:Android 13

Resolution: 2316 x 1080 pixels

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Battery: 3,900 mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23 display

The Galaxy S23 boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ display on its 6.1-inch screen. Its adaptive refresh rate means the screen reacts to what you’re doing - scrolling is now much smoother when you’re gaming or watching YouTube videos. You can turn the adaptive refresh rate off if you’d prefer, but you may notice the change when you’re scrolling and browsing.

Advanced Vision Booster is a nifty new feature that adjusts your screen to create better colour representation in different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s rear camera set up is comprised of:

50MP main lens

12MP ultrawide lens

10MP 3x telephoto lens

This impressive selection delivers sharp, detailed images packed full of colour. Despite the main lens clocking in at 50MP, it defaults to 12MP images. You can, of course, switch it back to 50MP for even more detail, but bear in mind it's a bit slower on this setting.

For all the lowlight photo enthusiasts out there, Samsung has improved Nightography, so those after-dark images are clearer than ever.

Selfies are covered by a 12MP front camera but it’s being referred to as a Super HDR selfie camera. So it’s time to start posing for even better portraits.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has just been revealed at the latest Samsung Unpacked event, it’s available for preorder now and will be in the shops from 17 February 2023.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 costs £849 for the 128GB model and £899 for the 256GB version. The S23 is the standard device of the range, so it’s cheaper than its Plus and Ultra counterparts.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 camera is made up of a triple lens set up on the rear (50MP/10MP/12MP), and a 12MP selfie camera on the front. What other new Samsung phones are coming out soon? The Samsung Galaxy S23 range includes a regular S23, an S23 Plus, and an S23 Ultra.

Where can I buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23?

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a pay monthly contract from most major UK networks, like O2, Three, Vodafone and more. Of course, you can also buy the phone outright, SIM free and use a SIM only deal.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a headphone jack. You can connect your wireless headphones over Bluetooth.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a good display?

The Galaxy S23 range is Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones, and with a 6.1-inch display on the latest model you’ll enjoy a dynamic screen along with excellent cameras, powerful battery and eye-catching design.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 support 5G?

Yes, the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 range supports 5G. But remember, you’ll also need to have a 5G data plan and live in an area where 5G has been switched on to enjoy 5G speeds.

How much storage does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in 128GB and 256GB models. The handset you need comes down to your personal preferences. If you want a lot of storage, go big with the 256GB model.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 come with any additional accessories?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not ship with any additional accessories.

What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Top smartphones have a long battery life that keeps you going all day, and the S23 is Samsung’s biggest release of the year. The standard model comes with a 3900 mAh battery, which gives you plenty of juice for a whole day of use.