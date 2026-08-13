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SamsungGalaxy S23 deals

Buying option: Contract phones

Bestselling Samsung phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of Galaxy S23 deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £20.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost

    £554.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 44 destinations

    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £22.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£19.00 upfront cost

    £602.00 total cost

    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    100 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £24.00 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£29.00 upfront cost

    £655.60 total cost

    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £28.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80No upfront cost

    £735.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    via iD Mobile

  5. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £20.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £572.36 total cost

    via Mobiles.co.uk

  6. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £24.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£29.00 upfront cost

    £668.35 total cost

    Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations

    via iD Mobile

  8. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £50.33 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£30.00 upfront cost

    £1292.92 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations

    • 3 months Free Disney+
    via O2

  9. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £59.32 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£30.00 upfront cost

    £1508.67 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations

    • 6 months Free Disney+
    • Data rollover
    via O2

  10. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB Phantom Black

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    12 month contract

    £63.67 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£30.00 upfront cost

    £806.54 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations

    • 3 months Free Disney+
    via O2
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Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a trimmed-down, sleeker look than the S22. The camera array is smaller to achieve a cleaner design, and the 6.1-inch display looks better than its predecessor’s.

Diaplsy6.1 inch
Rear cameras50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
Front camera12MP
Dimensions70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62 mm
Weight168g
OSAndroid 13
Resolution2316 x 1080 pixels
RAM8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB
Battery3,900mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S25: What’s the difference?

The Samsung Galaxy S has come on since the S23 launched in 2023. The S25 is slimmer and lighter than the S23, but only just (by 0.4mm and 6g, respectively), while its screen is slightly bigger and a lot brighter. The S25’s processor is much more powerful, and the battery is marginally bigger (but because the processor is much more efficient, the S25 gives you seven hours of extra video playback). While the cameras remain the same on both models, the S25’s will be boosted by new software.

Indeed, software is perhaps the biggest change for the S25. The S23 introduced AI to Samsung’s Galaxy S range, but the S25 adds Google’s Gemini AI assistant to help with just about anything. It also gives you ‘briefings’ throughout the day (based on the weather, traffic, your calendar appointments and so on).

Samsung Galaxy S23 display

The Galaxy S23 boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ display on its 6.1-inch screen. Its adaptive refresh rate means the screen reacts to what you’re doing - scrolling is much smoother when you’re gaming or watching YouTube videos. You can turn the adaptive refresh rate off if you’d prefer, but you may notice the change when you’re scrolling and browsing.

Advanced Vision Booster is a nifty feature that adjusts your screen to create better colour representation in different lighting conditions.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost?

When it launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 cost £699 for the 128GB model and £749 for the 256GB version. Samsung no longer sells it, but you can find it from other retailers. The S23 is the standard device in the range, so it’s cheaper than its Samsung S23 Plus and Samsung S23 Ultra counterparts.

You can of course find S23 contract deals above to help spread the cost of the handset while you pay for your monthly calls, texts and data allowance.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 camera has a triple-lens array on the rear (50MP/10MP/12MP) and a 12MP selfie camera on the front. Later Galaxy S models have surpassed it but is still pretty good, even by today’s standards.

Where can I get Samsung Galaxy S23 contract deals?

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a pay monthly contract from most major UK networks, like O2, Three, Vodafone and more. Of course, you can also buy the phone outright, SIM-free and use a SIM only deal.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S23 does not have a headphone jack. You can connect your wireless headphones over Bluetooth.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have a good display?

The Galaxy S23 range is Samsung’s flagship line of smartphones from 2023, and with a 6.1-inch display you’ll enjoy a dynamic screen along with excellent cameras, powerful battery and eye-catching design. Its screen lacks some features from the S24 and S25 (notably the ProScaler feature from the S25), but still looks very good.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 support 5G?

Yes, the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 range supports 5G. But remember, to enjoy 5G speeds, you’ll also need to have a 5G data plan and live in an area where 5G has been switched on.

How much storage does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in 128GB and 256GB models. The handset you need depends on your personal preferences. If you want a lot of storage, go big with the 256GB model.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 come with any additional accessories?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 does not ship with any additional accessories.

What is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy S23?

Top smartphones have long battery lives that keep you going all day. The S23 comes with a 3900 mAh battery, which gives you plenty of juice for a whole day of use.

Samsung Galaxy S23 camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s rear camera set-up is comprised of:

  • 50MP main lens
  • 12MP ultrawide lens
  • 10MP 3x telephoto lens

This impressive selection delivers sharp, detailed images packed full of colour. Despite the main lens clocking in at 50MP, it defaults to 12MP images. You can, of course, switch it back to 50MP for even more detail, but bear in mind it's a bit slower on this setting.

For all the lowlight photo enthusiasts out there, Samsung has improved Nightography, so those after-dark images are clearer than ever. Selfies are covered by a 12MP front camera but it’s being referred to as a Super HDR selfie camera. So it’s time to start posing for even better portraits.

Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert