How does the Samsung Galaxy S21 compare to the S22, S23 and S24?

Looking at the Galaxy S21 compared to the S22, S23, and S24, the differences in hardware aren’t as big as one might expect. The biggest change is the camera upgrade from 12 MP to 50 MP, but beyond that, the battery life remains the same, the CPU runs only about 0.3 GHz slower, and all models still have 8GB of RAM.

Despite these similarities, pricing varies significantly. In some regions, the S21 costs half as much as the S24, while the S22 and S23 are priced nearly the same as the newest model. Make sure you know what is important in a phone for you, before making an upgrade decision.

How many phones are in the S21 range?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range includes three handsets:

The standard S21

A bigger S21 Plus

An even bigger and more powerful S21 Ultra

What colours can you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 in?

The standard S21 is available in phantom violet, phantom pink, phantom grey and phantom white. The S21 Plus comes in phantom grey, phantom black, and phantom violet while the S21 Ultra is available in just phantom black and phantom silver.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 screen?

The standard S21 is the smallest of the S21 family with a 6.2-inch screen, while the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch respectively.

The S21 Ultra has an ultra-HD screen compared to full-HD screens on the other two, but all three have smooth 120Hz displays.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera?

The S21 camera is one of the phone’s best features. The S21 and S21 Plus have triple camera set ups made of a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto lenses.

The top-level S21 Ultra goes further with a 108MP lens as well as 100x space zoom.

Not sure which Samsung phone to buy? Check out our list of the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones.





Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert