Samsung is starting 2021 in grand style with the surprise early release of its flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S21 5G phone. Usually released around February/March, this year Samsung has decided to hit the market ahead of schedule.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S21 cost?

Samsung flagship smartphones are top of the range handsets, and as such you can expect the Galaxy S21 series to come with a price tag that suits. However, the standard S21 is actually pretty affordable with a price tag of £769 at the time of release. That’s around £100 less than last year’s S20.

How many phones will be released in the S21 range?

This year we got a standard S21, a bigger S21 Plus and an even bigger and more powerful S21 Ultra.

What colours can you get the Samsung Galaxy S21

The standard S21 is available in phantom violet, phantom pink, phantom grey and phantom white. The S21 Plus comes in phantom grey, phantom black, and phantom violet while the S21 Ultra is available in just phantom black and phantom silver.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 screen?

The standard S21 is the smallest of the selection with a 6.2-inch screen, while the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch respectively. The S21 Ultra has a UHD screen compared to FHD screens on the other two, but all three have smooth 120Hz displays.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera?

The S21 camera is one of the phone’s best features. The S21 and S21 Plus have triple camera set ups made of a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto lenses. The top level S21 Ultra goes further with a 108MP lens as well as 100x space zoom.

Should I wait for the Samsung Galaxy S21?

If you’re an Android phone user, and you want the best device out there, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be the one to go for. While all the exact details are yet to be revealed, you can bet it will be a head-turning handset with specs and features to match its premium billing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 better than the iPhone 12?

This comes down to personal preference. The iPhone 12 is a spectacular smartphone and will take some beating, but if you’re a devout Android user who wouldn't dream of going near an iOS device, the S21 could be the phone for you.

