The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the perfect opportunity to pick up a phone with great specs at a much lower price. The Galaxy S23 FE originally launched with a price tag of £599, bringing this smartphone’s cutting-edge technology to a wider audience.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications

The Galaxy S23 FE shares the familiar design of the rest of its Galaxy S23 family, featuring a 6.4-inch display, thin bezels, and a slightly rounded matte aluminium frame. The Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back provides strength and enhances colour vibrancy.

Its 6.4-inch OLED display, with a resolution of 2,340 by 1,080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, strikes a balance between the S23 and S23+. The device maintains a clean design with the SIM card tray on the top edge, volume rocker and power button on the right, and a USB-C connector and speaker grille on the bottom.

Like other S23 devices, the S23 FE is IP68-rated, ensuring dustproofing and water resistance up to five feet for 30 minutes.

On the back, three cameras are arranged vertically, offering a sleek look distinct from the camera bumps of other flagship models. The front-facing camera resides in a cutout at the top of the display, which also houses an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The S23 FE is available in purple, cream, graphite, or mint, with limited indigo and tangerine versions exclusively on Samsung's website.

The full list of specs include:

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shielding the front and back

Night-time camera with AI-powered Nightography for excellent low-light

Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, which works in both bright and low-light conditions

4,500mAh battery (10-hour battery life)

50MP sensor camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 additional perks

The standard Galaxy S23 FE includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with an option for an upgraded model offering double the storage capacity. Given the lower price point, the S23 FE has the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system on a chip from 2022; however, even though it isn’t as advanced as the S23 line, it is still a decent chip that won’t give you any software issues.

When taking photos, the Galaxy S23 FE doubles as a mobile editing studio. In Pro Mode, you can control aspects such as shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and other settings for personalised shots.

Pros and Cons of S23 FE

Pros:

Excellent build quality

Good cameras

Fast, smooth performance

Affordable

Cons:

Older processor

Smaller screen size than S23+ and Ultra

Battery life could be better

How do you choose the best Samsung deal?

There are several factors you should consider when searching for the best Samsung Galaxy S23 FE contract deals.

Data Usage: Consider the amount of data you need each month. Opting for too little may result in additional charges, while choosing too much means paying for unused data. Check out our mobile data calculator to determine your monthly data requirements accurately.

Upfront Payment: It’s really important to decide how much you are willing or able to pay upfront for a contract deal. Typically, new handsets, especially sought-after ones like the Galaxy S23 FE, incur an initial cost on all contract deals. A higher upfront payment often translates to lower monthly expenses.

Use the filters on the left of the deals table above to narrow down options that align with your preferences. If you are uncertain about the specific model you desire, explore our latest Samsung Galaxy deals to find the offer that best suits your needs.

Please note that the monthly cost may increase every April. However, this might only affect the network airtime plan, not device repayments. Review your contract terms for more details.

Other benefits include:

Free roaming up to 30GB

Data rollover

Claim £100 Cashback, free Buds2 FE & 12 months free Disney+

If you are interested in other mobile phone deals such as the iPhone 15 or Google Pixel 8, check out our mobile phone deals page.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S23 FE vs S23+ vs S23 Ultra: What's the difference?

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series are some of the Best Samsung Phones available, offering great options for camera and display enthusiasts. The lineup includes the S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, and S23 FE, but how do they compare?

Display:

S23: 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, compact for one-handed use

S23+: 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 25% more brightness than S23

S23 Ultra: 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with the highest resolution

S23 FE: 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, maintaining visual quality at a lower price point

Battery and Charging:

S23: 3,900mAh battery, 25W charging

S23+: 4,700mAh battery, 45W charging

S23 Ultra: 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging

S23 FE: 4,500mAh battery, 25W charging

Camera:

S23, S23+: 50MP high-resolution photos, 30x Space Zoom

S23 Ultra: 200MP high-resolution photos, 100x Space Zoom

S23 FE: Impressive cameras with 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, and 10MP selfie cameras

Storage and RAM:

S23, S23+, S23 FE: Choose between 128GB and 256GB storage, 8GB RAM

S23 Ultra: Available with 256GB or 512GB storage, and 8GB or 128GB RAM Faster RAM is beneficial for high-powered features like Samsung DeX

General Features:

All four devices are durable, with built-in Microsoft and Google integration

Samsung Knox's security platform included

Premium processors for powerful performance

With the best screen resolution, extended battery life, and exceptional camera quality, the S23 Ultra is undoubtedly the superior phone. However, it does come with a price to match. Both the S23 and S23+ will still be significant upgrades from your current phone.

The S23 FE strikes the ideal balance, offering essential Galaxy features at a more affordable price, which makes it a great choice for more casual phone users who still want the slick design of the Samsung range.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs S20 FE: What's the difference?

As previously mentioned the S23 FE has a better physical design, featuring Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back. Under the hood, the S23 FE has a8 Gen 1 chip, which delivers substantial speed improvements over the S20 FE.

Operating system enthusiasts may find a crucial factor in the software department. The S20 FE is constrained to Android 13, requiring users to upgrade if they want the benefits of Android 14 or later, while the S23 FE already includes the latest software.

Another substantial improvement in the S23 FE's camera capabilities is clearly seen in its rear wide camera, leaping from 12MP to 50MP. The Galaxy S23 FE is a definite upgrade over the S20 FE, with advancements in design, processing power, software capabilities, and camera specifications.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE display?

Samsung is renowned for producing some of the finest smartphone screens, and the S23 FE is no exception.

It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate adds an extra layer of smoothness to scrolling, and notably, the peak brightness of 1,450 nits made the screen easily visible even in bright conditions.

In comparison with the screens of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, the S23 FE's display holds its own admirably. The inclusion of HDR10+ enhances the viewing experience for content on platforms like YouTube or Netflix, ensuring it keeps up with other smartphones on the market.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE camera?

Despite its modest price tag, Samsung maintains camera quality on the S23 FE, which is comparable to that of the regular S23. The primary 50MP f/1.8 sensor and 12MP ultrawide, with a slightly wider lens, deliver flagship-level photos in several lighting conditions.

The primary lens, akin to the S23, has great exposure, contrast, and night photography, though it falls slightly behind the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 in detail and clarity. The S23 FE's camera tends to produce slightly more processed-looking photos but is forgivable given its affordability. The 12MP ultrawide, while not matching the main camera's performance, captures decent photos in well-lit environments.

The camera setup includes an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, offering 3x lossless zoom and 30x hybrid zoom, a rarity in midrange smartphones. While it does not reach the main lens's quality, it provides substantial zoom capabilities, especially for enthusiasts.

Video quality is okay for social media uploads, with the option to shoot in 8K at 24 frames per second. The 10MP front-facing camera does the job for quick selfies and includes a wide-angle to accommodate group shots.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE battery?

The 4,500mAh battery should be good enough to accommodate activities like music streaming, photography, and catching up with emails to comfortably last the day with around 20% battery remaining at bedtime.

For recharging, the S23 FE supports 25W wired charging and wireless charging. The existing 25W speed allows for a 50% recharge in approximately half an hour.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for gaming and entertainment?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a great option for gaming and entertainment lovers.

The Galaxy S23 FE has a powerful processor which makes playing or streaming activity on the phone rapid and smooth.