Joint Borrower Sole Proprietor mortgages

How does a JBSP mortgage work?

Team up with a loved one

This can be a parent, family member or even a friend willing to help you get on the property ladder. It’s important to only apply with people you trust, though. Sharing a mortgage with other people is a big commitment and can have significant consequences if one of you doesn’t keep up with your share of the payments

Compare your mortgage options

You’ll need to research suitable lenders and mortgage deals - a broker can help to make this more straightforward. It could be a good idea to get a mortgage agreement in principle to find out how much you might be able to borrow collectively

Apply for the mortgage

All borrowers apply for the mortgage together. You’ll all need to meet the lender’s eligibility criteria, and provide necessary documents such as proof of ID, proof of income and bank statements

Go through affordability and credit checks

Your lender will assess your combined financial situation (income, outgoings, credit history) to determine overall affordability and creditworthiness. They’ll also complete a property valuation. If your lender’s happy with everything, they'll issue a formal mortgage offer.

Obtain independent legal advice

Non-owner borrowers will need to get independent legal advice to ensure they understand their liabilities.

Complete

The property’s legal ownership will be registered solely in the name of the proprietor. However, all borrowers named on the mortgage are equally responsible for making the monthly mortgage payments (though you may decide that it’s affordable for the sole proprietor to make the payments on their own)