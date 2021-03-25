How to get a mortgage without a deposit: Frequently asked questions

A 100% loan to value (LTV) mortgage is one of the most controversial types of mortgage available, but how does it work and what should you be aware of?

What is a 100% LTV mortgage?

A typical mortgage will be based on how much the lender can afford to lend you at a given rate. If you earn £30,000 a year, a lender will usually be able to lend you four times that – £120,000.

If you had £20,000 saved, for example, you would be able to add that to the total you can borrow to get a property. So in this example, a £140,000 house with £120,000 of borrowing is an 85% LTV, as the ratio of borrowing to house value is 85%.

But what if you are buying a house with no deposit? What if you want to borrow the full 100%? That’s what a 100% LTV mortgage is for.

Why might I not get a 100% mortgage?

As 100% LTV mortgages are high-risk they are often limited. They may be limited to existing borrowers, or in some cases they are released in only a limited amount to help restrict the overall risk the lender is taking on.

In some cases, 100% LTV mortgages may be available only if you have a guarantor – namely someone willing to take on the risk associated with the mortgage.

This means that they will take responsibility if you fail to keep up your payments, but this could lead to them having their home own repossessed.

What are the risks of a zero deposit mortg/age?

Unlike a typical mortgage, a 100% LTV requires no up-front deposit. While this is fantastic for those with no savings looking to get on the property ladder, it does typically mean the lender will charge a higher level of interest to compensate for the additional risk.

Therefore, if you do have a deposit you are more likely to get a cheaper mortgage overall by putting forward some money and going for a lower LTV mortgage.

What is negative equity?

Because you have borrowed 100% of the value of the property, a fall in the value of the property will mean you suddenly owe more than it is worth. This is called negative equity.

House prices generally rise over the long term, but until prices pick up again you will find it hard to move, because the money you’ll receive from the buyer won’t cover the mortgage costs you need to pay back to your lender.

And the lender is taking a risk, because in the unfortunate situation of needing to repossess your property, it will be seizing an asset that is worth less than the outstanding loan.

