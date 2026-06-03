Does European travel insurance cover all European countries?

Most European travel insurance policies cover the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and nearby countries such as Switzerland, Iceland, and Norway.

If you have an annual European policy, it usually covers Europe in general, but the exact countries included can vary. Some countries that aren’t technically in Europe, like Egypt, may also be included because of their geographical closeness and popularity among UK holidaymakers, but this can vary between insurers. Check your policy documents to make sure your destinations are covered.

If you’re getting a single-trip policy, you’ll be able to select your specific destination when getting a quote, and we’ll show you policies from insurers that can cover that destination.

Checking coverage beforehand makes sure your policy matches your travel plans and avoids surprises while you’re away.