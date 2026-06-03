Compare European travel insurance
Compare a range of policies from leading UK insurers to find the best deal for your European getaway.
1Correct as of April 2026
We compare 46 travel insurance providers
We work with a trusted panel of insurers, all regulated by the FCA. We also show their Defaqto ratings, so you can be confident you're choosing a policy that suits you.
When you compare European travel insurance with Uswitch, we'll show you quotes from up to 46 leading providers1, including:
What is European travel insurance and why do I need it?
Even for short trips to Europe, things don’t always go as planned. Travel insurance can help if you get sick, need to cancel your trip, or your luggage goes missing.
Unexpected problems - from medical issues to travel delays or lost belongings - can be expensive and stressful.
Having insurance can cover these types of unexpected costs, making it easier to deal with problems and enjoy your trip without extra stress.
What does European travel insurance cover?
It can vary between policies, so it's always best to check policy details before purchasing. But, here's what you can usually expect from European travel insurance:
|European travel insurance generally covers:
|Most standard policies won't cover the following:
|Medical expenses - emergency treatment, hospital stays, and repatriation back to the UK if needed. This is one of the most important parts of European medical travel insurance.
|Pre-existing medical conditions that haven't been declared - always be honest about your health to ensure your policy is valid.
|Cancellation or curtailment - cover for unused travel or accommodation if you have to cancel or cut your trip short.
|Incidents involving drugs or alcohol - claims may be denied if these are involved.
|Baggage and possessions - protection if your luggage or personal items are lost, stolen, or damaged. Policies usually have single-item limits, so check before you travel.
|Travelling against FCDO advice - trips to countries the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises against are usually not covered.
|Personal liability - cover for legal costs if you accidentally injure someone or damage property while abroad.
Does European travel insurance cover all European countries?
Most European travel insurance policies cover the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and nearby countries such as Switzerland, Iceland, and Norway.
If you have an annual European policy, it usually covers Europe in general, but the exact countries included can vary. Some countries that aren’t technically in Europe, like Egypt, may also be included because of their geographical closeness and popularity among UK holidaymakers, but this can vary between insurers. Check your policy documents to make sure your destinations are covered.
If you’re getting a single-trip policy, you’ll be able to select your specific destination when getting a quote, and we’ll show you policies from insurers that can cover that destination.
Checking coverage beforehand makes sure your policy matches your travel plans and avoids surprises while you’re away.
What is the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) and why do I still need travel insurance?
The UK GHIC lets UK residents access state-provided healthcare in the EEA and some other countries.
The UK GHIC has replaced the old UK EHIC, so you’ll need to apply for a GHIC if you don’t already have one. Some insurers may also ask for it when you take out a policy.
|The UK GHIC can cover:
|The UK GHIC does not cover:
|Emergency treatment and A&E visits
|Repatriation to the UK if you are seriously ill
|Routine care for pre-existing conditions
|Private medical treatment
|Routine maternity care
|Trip cancellations, lost baggage, stolen passports, or flight delays
For full protection, carry a valid UK GHIC and make sure you have comprehensive travel insurance for your European trip.
"The UK GHIC helps with state-provided medical care in Europe, but it doesn’t cover things like cancellations, lost baggage, or private medical repatriation. Some travel insurers even require it, so having both the UK GHIC and travel insurance gives you the best protection for your trip."
How to find the best and cheapest European travel insurance
The cheapest policy isn’t always the best - it might leave you undercovered when you need it most. Make sure you select a policy that offers the level of cover you actually need for your trip.
That said, there are a few ways to help lower your premium:
- Compare quotes
Using a service like Uswitch lets you see multiple options quickly in one place.
- Consider an annual policy
If you plan more than one trip in a year, multi-trip cover can be better value.
- Buy early
You’ll have cover if anything goes wrong in the run-up to your trip
- Increase your voluntary excess
A higher excess can reduce your premium, but only if you’re comfortable paying more out of pocket if you make a claim
Should I get a single-trip or annual multi-trip policy?
When choosing European travel insurance, you can either pick a single-trip policy or an annual multi-trip policy.
Single-trip travel insurance covers just one holiday, usually up to 90 days. It’s ideal if you travel rarely or only have one trip planned.
An annual travel insurance policy covers multiple trips in a 12-month period, typically up to 31 days per trip. This can be a smarter and better value option if you travel more than once a year.
Here’s a quick guide to help you decide:
|Single-trip insurance might be ideal for you if:
|Annual insurance might be ideal for you if:
|You’re only taking one holiday this year.
|You’re planning two or more trips within a year.
|Your trip is under 120 days long.
|Most trips are short, usually under 31 days.
|You don’t plan to travel again in the next 12 months.
|You want the convenience of one policy covering all your travel.
Keep in mind - if you have an annual European policy and plan to go somewhere outside Europe, like the USA, you’ll need to arrange separate travel insurance, as your annual policy won’t cover destinations outside Europe.
What if I have a pre-existing medical condition or am over 70?
You can still get travel insurance for your European holiday, even if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over 70. The key is being upfront when you get a quote.
If you’re over 70, the policies shown will be specialist over-70 travel insurance. Travellers with pre-existing conditions just need to enter their medical history, and you’ll see policies from insurers who can provide the right cover.
For more serious conditions, some insurers may not be able to help. In that case, you can check the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) travel insurance directory, which lists insurers that cover travellers with serious pre-existing conditions.
Can I get European travel insurance for a cruise?
When you get a travel insurance quote with Uswitch, you can usually add cruise insurance as an optional extra.
Cruise cover isn’t included as standard on most policies, so you’ll need to select it when getting your quote. It protects you for cruise-specific aspects of your holiday, including:
- Missed port departures
- Cabin confinement
- Itinerary changes
- Higher medical and repatriation costs at sea
Does European travel insurance cover me to drive?
If you’re travelling in a car, motorhome, or motorcycle, remember that travel insurance only covers you as a person - it doesn’t cover your vehicle.
Having the right vehicle insurance is important because it protects you if your vehicle breaks down, is damaged, or gets stolen while you’re abroad.
Without it, you could end up paying expensive repairs or recovery costs yourself.
Make sure you:
- Have insurance that covers driving in Europe - check your existing car insurance, motorhome, or motorcycle insurance policy to see if it includes European cover, or get a quote for temporary European driving insurance if needed
- Have breakdown cover that works overseas - most standard breakdown policies don’t cover Europe, so you may need to add European breakdown cover before you travel
This applies whether you’re taking a car, motorhome, or motorcycle - breakdown and recovery costs can be high, so having proper cover alongside your travel insurance helps avoid expensive surprises.
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