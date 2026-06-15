Compare last minute travel insurance
Headed to the airport and still need cover? A last-minute travel insurance policy might be your answer. Compare quotes and get protected for your trip in minutes with Uswitch.
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What is classed as last-minute travel insurance?
Last-minute travel insurance is any policy you buy close to your holiday departure date. It doesn’t matter when you booked your trip. If you leave getting insured until shortly before your travel, you’ll likely need a last-minute policy.
However, even with last-minute policies, it’s important you select and buy your plan before the start of your trip. If you purchase insurance after you begin travelling, it might not be valid, and you risk losing out financially if something goes wrong.
It’s also important to note that last-minute travel insurance policies rarely cover cancellation costs. If you want protection for cancellations, buying your policy early is key in order to not miss your insurer’s cut-off window.
What does last-minute travel insurance cover?
What your last-minute travel insurance covers will depend on your policy and the type of cover you choose. However, as a general rule, this is what you can expect to be included:
|What’s typically covered:
|What’s not usually covered:
|Trip cancellation, interruption, or delays caused by unexpected emergencies, weather, strikes, or other disruptions
|Medical care for pre-existing medical conditions that were not declared when you bought travel insurance
|Coverage for medical expenses and emergency treatment while travelling
|Trips already in progress before the policy start date
|Emergency medical evacuation when urgent care or transport is required
|Incidents due to high-risk or extreme sports that aren’t listed in the policy
|Compensation for lost, stolen, or delayed baggage and personal belongings
|Losses that occur as a result of alcohol or drug misuse, or engaging in illegal activities
|24/7 travel assistance for emergencies, trip re-booking, and travel support services
|Possessions cover for baggage left unattended or lost due to carelessness
It's important to note that most insurance policies won't be valid if you decide to travel against government or health advisory recommendations.
You also won't be covered for any known issues or events that happened before your policy, or anything that occurred before your purchase date.
That's why, where possible, it's good to get your insurance sorted early.
Can I buy travel insurance on the day of travel?
Yes, you can buy your policy on the day of travel.
In most cases, insurers will let you buy cover up until you leave your home and begin your trip, or before your flight takes off. However, exact cut-off times can vary, so we’d recommend checking your specific policy terms.
Buying a last-minute travel insurance policy online is a quick process and can be done via your phone. But it’s often best not to wait until you’re at the airport in case you forget or have issues with your internet connection.
Can I buy travel insurance after departure?
While there are some exceptions, most insurers require you to buy insurance before you begin travelling.
If you’ve already started your trip and still need travel insurance, you might be able to get an ‘en-route’ or ‘post-departure’ policy. However, not all insurers offer this type of cover, and there may be restrictions around what you can claim for.
Any pre-existing medical conditions or issues with your trip that happened before you bought your policy typically won’t be covered. But it can still be helpful to have in case there are emergencies while you’re away.
"Travellers can often secure insurance right up until the day they leave, but timing matters. Policies purchased close to departure may exclude certain benefits, particularly cancellation protection, making early purchase one of the simplest ways to maximise your cover."
Can I extend my travel insurance while abroad?
In many cases, you'll be able to extend your travel insurance while you’re away. But it depends on your insurer and the specific terms of your policy.
Typically, your request to extend your policy will need to be approved before it’s made active. Your insurer will usually ask you to provide details about your travel plans and the reason for your request.
In terms of premiums, the amount tends to be calculated on a pro-rata basis. This means you’ll only pay for the extra days you need cover, rather than being charged a flat fee. However, your policy benefits might differ for the extension period, so it’s always worth checking the terms carefully
Can I get travel insurance if I have a pre-existing medical condition?
Lots of travel insurance policies cover pre-existing medical conditions. However, it’s important to check that your specific medical condition is covered when you go to compare quotes.
When choosing your policy, it’s important to be upfront with your insurer about your medical history. That way, you’ll have the peace of mind knowing you’ll be covered if you need medical attention during your trip.
Depending on your insurer, you may also be required to sign a waiver or declaration. Either way, we’d recommend reading the fine print of your policy documents to make sure you’re fully protected.
If you're unsure whether your condition needs to be declared, or how it might affect your cover, visit MoneyHelper for more information on pre-existing medical conditions.
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How to get cheap last minute travel insurance
The quickest way to secure last minute travel insurance deals is by using our online comparison tool. That way, you can browse multiple providers and check prices to find a policy that fits your budget.
However, there are other things you can do to bring down the price of your premium, too.
- Increase your excess: Offering to pay more towards any future claim could lower the initial cost of your premium.
- Opt for multi-trip cover: If you plan to take two or more trips a year, it could work out cheaper to get an annual multi-trip policy.
- Choose your area: Where you decide to go travelling can affect your premium. But giving your insurer the correct information is crucial, as getting it wrong could invalidate your travel insurance claim.
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FAQs
Does last minute travel insurance cover holiday cancellation?
Typically, no, last minute travel insurance will not cover holiday cancellation. However, it depends on your provider’s cut-off period and the specific terms of your policy.
Does last minute travel insurance start straight away?
In most cases, your last minute travel insurance will become active as soon as the purchase is complete.
But it’s important to note that some insurers have a 24 or 48-hour waiting period as an anti-fraud measure. So, it’s always worth checking your policy terms to ensure you’re covered when you need to be.
Is it cheaper to buy travel insurance early?
Buying your travel insurance early doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll pay less. However, insurers can sometimes charge more for last-minute or post-departure policies. So, getting your cover in advance is a good idea if you’re looking to save money.
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