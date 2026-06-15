What is classed as last-minute travel insurance?

Last-minute travel insurance is any policy you buy close to your holiday departure date. It doesn’t matter when you booked your trip. If you leave getting insured until shortly before your travel, you’ll likely need a last-minute policy.

However, even with last-minute policies, it’s important you select and buy your plan before the start of your trip. If you purchase insurance after you begin travelling, it might not be valid, and you risk losing out financially if something goes wrong.

It’s also important to note that last-minute travel insurance policies rarely cover cancellation costs. If you want protection for cancellations, buying your policy early is key in order to not miss your insurer’s cut-off window.