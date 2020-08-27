What's on Sky Go?

Sky subscribers automatically get Sky Go — Sky's streaming service — for free. It's a great addition to your package that lets you watch Sky on your devices no matter where you are. Here's how you can make the most of it.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you have free access to the provider’s streaming service, Sky Go. With Sky Go, you can stream a selection of live and on-demand content no matter where you are.

How can I watch Sky Go?

Sky Go is free for Sky TV subscribers, so as long as you subscribe to Sky, you have access to it.

You can watch Sky Go on up to two compatible devices, such as mobiles, tablets and computers. All you need to do is register them on Sky, and you’re good to go.

If you need to change devices, like if you get a new tablet and would rather watch on that than your mobile, you can remove devices and register the new one through the site, too. Sky Go lets you change devices once per calendar month.

What can you watch on Sky Go?

Through Sky Go, you can watch live Sky TV channels, a wide range of programmes from the on-demand library — including over 800 movies if you subscribe to Sky Cinema and sports coverage if you’ve got a plan with Sky Sports — and kids’ content.

Depending upon your subscription, you can access up to 54 live channels, including:

Sky Atlantic

Sky 1

Sky Living

MTV

FOX

Universal Channel

Sky Arts

Syfy

Channel 4

E4

Comedy Central

Dave

Gold

E!

TLC

ITV

Disney Channel

Nickelodeon

Boomerang

Cartoon Network

Animal Planet

Discovery

Nat Geo Wild

Sky News

Sky Cinema

Sky Sports

BT Sport

Additionally, if you’re an existing HD customer — meaning Sky HD is part of your subscription — you can also watch TV Box Sets.

Sky Go vs Sky Go Extra

Sky also has an upgraded version of Sky Go called Sky Go Extra.

With Sky Go Extra, you can download programmes to watch offline on up to four devices, including games consoles. This effectively gives you multiroom functionality without needing to get a Sky Q Mini box.

Sky Go Extra is an additional fee, although if you’re a Sky Multiscreen customer, Sky Go Extra is free.