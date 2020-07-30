How to watch Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones was a pop culture phenomenon. The final episode was the most watched episode of any HBO show ever with 13.6 million viewers. If you miss Westeros and ever feel like rewatching the series from the start, there are several options to watch Game of Thrones legally, even if you don't have Sky.

How can I watch Game of Thrones?

In the UK, Game of Thrones is exclusively available on Sky Atlantic, Sky's channel that's dedicated to bringing you the best of US drama. At the time, Game of Thrones aired on Monday nights at 2am — simulcast with the US premiere.

Unlike some parts of Sky's TV output — such as its suite of sports and movies channels that can be added to Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk packages — Sky Atlantic and Sky Atlantic HD are only available to Sky TV customers, whether through Sky itself or NOW TV.

Game of Thrones without Sky

If you're happy with your current provider but want to watch Game of Thrones, Sky does offer access to Sky Atlantic to its streaming service, NOW TV.

NOW TV can be streamed online through laptops, games consoles, smartphones, tablets, and some set-top boxes and smart TVs. Sky Atlantic is available on NOW TV's Entertainment Pass, which you can purchase on a monthly basis and are free to cancel at any time.

If you have the NOW TV Entertainment pass, you can watch Sky Atlantic live through certain devices or view it on-demand after the UK premiere date. You can also download episodes for offling viewing.

Watching Game of Thrones on Sky Box Sets

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can still watch Game of Thrones on your TV just like the good old days by accessing Sky Box Sets. There will be times when the show is aired on live TV, but if you want to re-watch it properly you'll need to access the box set.

Watch Game of Thrones on Sky Go

If you're a Sky TV customer you'll get free access to the Sky Go app. From here you'll be able to access the box set of Game of Thrones and stream it on your supported Android device, iPad or iPhone. If you upgrade to Sky Go Extra you'll have the additional option to download and watch offline.

What else is on Sky Atlantic?

As it name suggests, Sky Atlantic's programming is entirely comprised of the pick of US TV. Highlights of the current schedule include:

Westworld

The Affair

Big Little Lies

Blue Bloods

Penny Dreadful

Perry Mason

Watchmen

Chernobyl

Barry

Fortitude

Britannia

Riviera

Veep