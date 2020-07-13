Whether you're after cutting-edge political satire or classic comedy, Comedy Central's got you covered. Find out how you can get your comedic fix no matter who your TV provider is.
Comedy Central is arguably the world’s greatest dedicated comedy broadcaster. With The Daily Show — Comedy Central's snarky take on the political scene in the US — as well as blockbuster shows such as Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer, it’s the only place to see the very best up-to-the-minute comedy from the US.
Comedy Central's line-up also includes classic comedy, too. Taking in everything from South Park to vintage episodes of Friends, Malcolm in the Middle, The Colbert Report and much, much more, Comedy Central is where the laughter never stops.
Compare Uswitch's top Comedy Central TV packages
Compare all of Uswitch's TV packages with Comedy Central
What’s on Comedy Central?
Comedy Central used to be a blend of drama and comedy but has since moved to an all-comedy line-up. Highlights of Comedy’s Central line-up include:
- BAD CRAMPS
- BLOCKBUSTERS
- COMEDY CENTRAL AT THE COMEDY STORE
- THE COMEDY CENTRAL CHART SHOW
- THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH
- DRAGONY AUNTS
- FAT CHAT
- FLAPS
- FRIENDS
- GODS OF THE GAME
- IMPRACTICAL JOKERS
- JOEL & NISH VS THE WORLD
- JOSH INVESTIGATES
- KICK SQUAD
- LIP SYNC BATTLE
- MODERN HORROR STORIES
- PIE & A PINT
- ROAST BATTLE
- ROB DELANEY'S STAND UP CENTRAL
- RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS
- RUSSELL HOWARD & MUM: USA ROAD TRIP
- SOUTH PARK
- TRANSACTION
- WHAT I WISH I'D SAID
- YOUR FACE OR MINE
How can I get Comedy Central?
You can get Comedy Central if you're subscribed to any of the big TV providers, like Sky, Virgin Media, BT or TalkTalk. If you're a Sky subscriber, Comedy Central is included in all of their TV bundles, so you've already got access to it!
Virgin Media offers Comedy Central in all of its packages from Mix or above.
TalkTalk subscribers can get Comedy Central by adding the Entertainment TV Boost to their package
BT subscribers can get Comedy Central with either the Entertainment or VIP package.
If you don’t have a TV provider, Comedy Central is one of the channels included in NOW TV’s Entertainment pass. With NOW TV, you can access premium TV content for a rolling monthly fee, and you can cancel at any time.
