Whether you're after cutting-edge political satire or classic comedy, Comedy Central's got you covered. Find out how you can get your comedic fix no matter who your TV provider is.

Comedy Central is arguably the world’s greatest dedicated comedy broadcaster. With The Daily Show — Comedy Central's snarky take on the political scene in the US — as well as blockbuster shows such as Broad City and Inside Amy Schumer, it’s the only place to see the very best up-to-the-minute comedy from the US.

Comedy Central's line-up also includes classic comedy, too. Taking in everything from South Park to vintage episodes of Friends, Malcolm in the Middle, The Colbert Report and much, much more, Comedy Central is where the laughter never stops.

What’s on Comedy Central?

Comedy Central used to be a blend of drama and comedy but has since moved to an all-comedy line-up. Highlights of Comedy’s Central line-up include:

BAD CRAMPS

BLOCKBUSTERS

COMEDY CENTRAL AT THE COMEDY STORE

THE COMEDY CENTRAL CHART SHOW

THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH

DRAGONY AUNTS

FAT CHAT

FLAPS

FRIENDS

GODS OF THE GAME

IMPRACTICAL JOKERS

JOEL & NISH VS THE WORLD

JOSH INVESTIGATES

KICK SQUAD

LIP SYNC BATTLE

MODERN HORROR STORIES

PIE & A PINT

ROAST BATTLE

ROB DELANEY'S STAND UP CENTRAL

RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS

RUSSELL HOWARD & MUM: USA ROAD TRIP

SOUTH PARK

TRANSACTION

WHAT I WISH I'D SAID

YOUR FACE OR MINE

How can I get Comedy Central?

You can get Comedy Central if you're subscribed to any of the big TV providers, like Sky, Virgin Media, BT or TalkTalk. If you're a Sky subscriber, Comedy Central is included in all of their TV bundles, so you've already got access to it!

Virgin Media offers Comedy Central in all of its packages from Mix or above.

TalkTalk subscribers can get Comedy Central by adding the Entertainment TV Boost to their package

BT subscribers can get Comedy Central with either the Entertainment or VIP package.

If you don’t have a TV provider, Comedy Central is one of the channels included in NOW TV’s Entertainment pass. With NOW TV, you can access premium TV content for a rolling monthly fee, and you can cancel at any time.