British Gas provides a popular way of protection for your boiler, heating, electrics, plumbing and drains. Here, we take a closer look at the HomeCare range from the UK’s biggest energy supplier: British Gas.

Boiler maintenance is one of the key issues facing homeowners today, particularly with so many properties across the UK containing older models that need regular servicing. There is nothing worse, particularly in the winter months, than having a boiler on the blink.

Here we take a look at the HomeCare line of cover from British Gas.

What is included within the British Gas HomeCare One to Four Products?

British Gas’ HomeCare One to Four products for gas central heating and boilers provides ongoing maintenance, servicing and cover for breakdown or repairs. With over 6,000 Gas Safe registered engineers and a 24/7 customer helpline, you can rest assure that you will be in safe hands when it comes to repairs. With an annual boiler service included as standard, within the HomeCare range, British Gas can also cover electrics, drains and plumbing.

HomeCare offers a range of products, so the level of care and extent of coverage, and price, will vary according to your needs.

There are four products providing differing levels of covers: HomeCare One, HomeCare Two, HomeCare Three and HomeCare Four. You’ll find all the choices available to you in the table below.

All products shown in the table are available with or without an excess except for Gas Appliance Check.

British Gas HomeCare One and British Gas HomeCare Two

HomeCare One is the basic HomeCare product, providing cover for your gas boiler and controls, whereas HomeCare Two provides cover for your boiler and controls but also covers repairs to your central heating including radiators, pipework and hot water cylinder.

Included within HomeCare One to Four products is an annual boiler service to ensure your boiler is safe and in good working order.

HomeCare One and Homecare Two cover most of the things you’d expect, though there are a few exceptions: repairs to a central heating system, showers, removing sludge and scale are not covered.

The prices are fixed for the first year and unlimited boiler call outs every year are included. Be advised; your breakdown history will be taken into account in determing your price next year.[1]

British Gas HomeCare Three and British Gas HomeCare Four

British Gas HomeCare Three includes cover for your gas boiler and controls, central heating, plumbing and drains; this will include repairs to leaking hot and cold water pipes and the water supply pipe within the boundary of your property. Also included is the unblocking and repairing of drains and waste pipes to restore flow.

There are some exclusions for HomeCare Three such as showers and their parts, shared drains, and the removal of sludge and scale.

offers all the benefits of HomeCare Three plus Home Electrics. This will include repairs to your electrical wiring and fixtures in your home and outbuildings, fuse-boards and broken, damaged or faulty electrical fittings.

With HomeCare Four the exclusions are the same as HomeCare Three, but repairs to electrical appliances or cooker hoods are also not covered.

HomeCare packages

HomeCare One – Four prices are fixed for the first year. All Parts and labour[1] and unlimited call outs are included but be advised; your breakdown history will be taken into account in determining your price next year.

Do you need boiler cover?

The most dangerous time for most boilers, particularly the most common condensing boilers, is winter, which is unfortunately when you are likely to need it most.

Luckily it's easy to do something about it, so there's no reason you should be left without heating and having to make expensive calls to your local plumber.

There are some basic things you can do though to prevent breakdowns from happening:

If you leave your heating on constantly in winter it can help prevent the pipes from freezing. However, this isn’t very energy efficient, so if you do leave heating on more, make sure you set your thermostat to a lower temperature.

Keep you boiler manual handy in case you need it in an emergency. If you can’t find it, don’t worry, you should be able to get a replacement from your boiler manufacturer.

If you have a new boiler, try and look for the ‘automatic pump anti-seize function’ in the manual. This will spin the pump if your boiler hasn’t been used in a while, like in late autumn, and will prevent problems.

If your boiler’s condensate pipe has frozen you may be able to fix the problem yourself. You can use warm (but not boiling) water to temporarily unfreeze the pipe, and lag it with insulation material. This may help get your boiler started again, but you may still need the experts.

