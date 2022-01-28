When should I switch broadband? How to avoid an expensive price hike

If you last switched broadband a year or two ago, you might be due a big price hike soon. And if it’s been even longer, you might already be paying much higher monthly fees than you need to.

The good news is, you can easily avoid this costly increase. All you need to do is choose a new plan — whether that’s staying with your current supplier, or switching to another provider that offers a better package for your needs.

In this guide, we'll explain how to find out if you’re eligible to switch or re-contract. We’ll also explain your options if you’re faced with an out of contract price hike.

What does ‘out of contract’ mean? Will I have to pay more?

Many broadband providers will increase your monthly price once you fall ‘out of contract’, which is when your contract has finished but you continue to use the same service.

This is because your fixed term would be over, so your provider no longer needs to charge you an agreed amount and is allowed increase your monthly costs. However, it also means that you’re free to re-contract onto a cheaper deal or switch to another supplier entirely, with just one month’s notice and without an exit fee.

If you can’t remember when you signed up for your contract, there’s no need to worry. Providers now must send you a notification if your contract is about to end, or if you’re already out of contract.

So as long as you’re keeping on top of your provider’s emails or letters, you should know whether you’re out of contract or not. If you don’t remember receiving a notification, look back through any correspondence from your provider to see if it’s already there. There’s a chance you may have just missed it among all the marketing emails and letters you may have been sent.

If you’ve been given an out of contract notification, this means you’re eligible to switch onto a cheaper contract. Search for broadband deals with Uswitch to find a package that’s right for you.