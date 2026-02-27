Now might be your best chance to avoid the upcoming broadband and mobile price hikes in April.

Multiple broadband providers are freezing their prices for the whole of 2026 if you switch to them in March. So if you're out of contract, now is a very smart time to switch, as you'll be on your initial monthly rate for a full year.

Still in contract? You could still avoid broadband price hikes in 2026. Some providers are offering 'early switch credit' on their deals, which means you could cancel your current contract before it ends and receive bill credit to cover any early exit fees you're charged by your old provider.

Want to avoid a price hike on your mobile contract too? Many smaller mobile networks commit to no price rises for the whole of your contract. So you could save on a new deal and lock in your price for the entire contract period.

Read on to learn more about the broadband and mobile price freezes, or check if you could save by switching provider this month.