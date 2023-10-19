UK telecoms regulator Ofcom has published its latest complaints rankings of internet service providers, revealing a new 'most complained-about' provider taking the top spot.

Ofcom's complaints list is updated every three months to reflect changes in the industry throughout the year and show how each provider's service can change over time. But mainly, it's there to suggest which providers are currently offering the best (and worst) experience in the eyes of their customers.

Find out which providers received the most complaints, and which providers may be offering the most hassle-free service right now.

Ofcom's broadband complaints ranking

In the latest report, Vodafone replaced TalkTalk as the most complained-about UK broadband provider - seeing a big increase of eight complaints per 100,000 customers from 16 to 24. The majority of these complaints were caused by connection faults and internet service issues.

NOW Broadband saw the second-biggest increase in complaints, rising from 9 to 13 complaints per 100,000 customers - one point above the industry average.

While TalkTalk still finished second in the latest report, it did see a drop in complaints from 20 per 100,000 customers to 18. The only other two providers to see a drop in complaints this time around were Shell Energy Broadband (down from 16 to 13) and Plusnet (slightly down from 12 to 11).

Virgin Media's complaints remained unchanged in this quarter, but due to Shell Energy's improvements, it rose up to third in the overall provider rankings.

If you're unhappy with your current broadband service and your contract is coming to an end, now might be the perfect time to switch providers.

As per usual, Sky showed excellent results in the Ofcom complaints table, once again receiving only five complaints per 100,000 customers- the fewest out of all the major UK providers.

It was closely followed by EE, which saw just seven complaints per 100,000. Both providers were also unchanged in their complaints numbers for the second report in a row.

Despite this, it's worth noting that Ofcom complaints in general have seen a slight increase over the past year. Commenting on this uptick, Ofcom's consumer protection director Fergal Farragher said:

"It is positive to see that overall, complaints volumes have remained consistent compared to the previous quarter. However, complaints are still slightly higher than they were in 2022, and this shows that providers still have work to do in improving customers’ experiences. "We work alongside providers to help make sure they improve their performance and acknowledge Vodafone is taking steps to identify and address the increased volume of complaints during this period."

Ofcom complaints for pay TV

The latest complaints rankings for pay TV saw both BT and Virgin Media take the 'most complained-about' spot. Both providers saw 10 complaints per 100,000 customers, with BT receiving one fewer and Virgin receiving one more than Ofcom's previous report.

The other two major TV providers in the UK, Sky and TalkTalk, saw no change in their complaints numbers, remaining at two and four per 100,000 customers respectively.

