Quickline broadband deals
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Some of our best broadband deals - September 2026
- Quickline Full Fibre 500500Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Quickline Full Fibre 10001000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Quickline Full Fibre 200200Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Quickline Full Fibre 23002300Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Who is Quickline?
Quickline Communications Limited runs its broadband network from Willerby, near Hull, and has served rural parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire since 2004. It’s an altnet broadband provider – meaning it builds and runs its network rather than renting space on other networks such as Openreach. Quickline has been awarded several contracts under Project Gigabit – the government-funded scheme helping to deliver reliable broadband to hard-to-reach communities. It has so far supplied full fibre internet to over 300,000 properties and is rated excellent on Trustpilot, with a score of 4.8 out of 5.
Key features of Quickline broadband
- Full fibre up to 2.3Gbps – great internet speeds that reach the same levels whether you’re uploading or downloading
- Fixed wireless (mobile) internet for homes where its fibre hasn't reached – if you can’t get fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) full fibre where you live, the Air 100 and Air 200 packages offer a fast wireless solution instead
- No mid-contract price increases – pay the same price from the day you sign up to the day the contract ends
- Router included – most customers get a Zyxel EX5601, a Wi-Fi 6 router that handles up to 128 devices
- A 30-day satisfaction guarantee – new customers who aren't happy in the first month can leave without penalty
- Wi-Fi Everywhere mesh add-on – extra mesh points around the house for around £5 a month, providing more reliable internet
What speeds and packages does Quickline offer?
Full fibre currently comes in four tiers, all available on a 24-month contract, with the router and installation included. The four plans are also symmetrical – meaning the broadband speeds are the same whether you’re uploading or downloading.
- Full Fibre 200 – 200Mbps
- Full Fibre 500 – 500Mbps
- Full Fibre 1000 – 1000Mbps
- Full Fibre 2300 – 2.3Gbps
Alternatively, if you can’t get FTTP but you have a good mobile connection at home, there are its wireless tiers: Air 100 runs at 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload, while Air 200 runs at 200Mbps download and 30Mbps upload. There’s a £49.99 installation fee on top.
If you’re a low-income household, you may be able to apply for Quickline's social tariff. This offers 100Mbps full fibre for £16.50 a month. It's open to people receiving:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Jobseeker's Allowance
- Housing Benefit
- Attendance Allowance
- Employment Support Allowance
- Personal Independence Payment
- Care Leavers
- Universal Credit claimants with no earnings
Does Quickline have mid-contract price rises?
No, Quickline fixes your monthly price for the whole contract – so the figure you sign up for (excluding any introductory offer) is the figure you pay at the end of the contract. That sets it apart from most large providers who often include mid-contract prices rises every year.
Pricing may revert to a higher standard rate once the contract ends, so it's worth noting your renewal date and checking in with Quickline ahead of time.
What contracts does Quickline offer?
FTTP and wireless packages are available on a 24-month contract. New customers get a 30-day money-back guarantee, though, so cancelling inside that window means a full refund with no exit fee.
If you leave after those 30 days and before the contract ends, an early termination fee applies. Quickline works this out based on what you would’ve paid over the rest of the term, then deducts VAT, the costs it no longer has to cover, and an allowance for being paid early.
The Connect Social tariff is a monthly rolling contract, so there’s no minimum term and no exit charge.
Which areas does Quickline cover?
Quickline builds across five main areas: North, South and West Yorkshire, plus the East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.
Much of the current rollout runs through the Project Gigabit scheme, where Quickline is the second largest regional partner and the only provider delivering across Yorkshire. That work is ongoing, so an address with no service today may well be covered soon.
You can check if Quickline coverage is available in your area with our postcode checker.
Broadband postcode checker
See what internet speeds are available and compare prices for any postcode in the UK.
Does Quickline offer fixed wireless as well as full fibre broadband?
Yes, it does. Full fibre, which is also known as FTTP (fibre-to-the-premises), can take some time to reach certain rural locations – so if full fibre cables haven't arrived yet, a wireless signal could do the job instead.
Quickline’s ‘fixed wireless’ broadband works via a small receiver mounted on an outside wall, with a thin cable running indoors to the Wi-Fi router. Two tiers are available, costing £49.99 to install (at the time of writing), with a survey of your home’s mobile connectivity needed beforehand:
- Air 100, with 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload
- Air 200, with 200Mbps download and 30Mbps upload
Quickline currently promises its wireless customers will get priority for a full fibre install when available, so opting for wireless now doesn't rule FTTP out later.
What router does Quickline provide?
The majority of Quickline customers get a Zyxel EX5601 router worth around £200. It runs Wi-Fi 6 with four antennas and four Ethernet ports, handles up to 128 devices and supports connections up to 2.5Gbps. You can also add Wi-Fi Everywhere – a mesh add-on that spreads extra coverage around the house or premises for £5 a month.
Is it easy to switch to Quickline?
Switching to Quickline should be straightforward thanks to One Touch Switch. Simply place your order with Quickline and it will arrange the cancellation with your old provider.
Whether you're going for full fibre or wireless, an engineer will need to come out – so expect a short delay between ordering and getting online with Quickline. Activation usually occurs within 48 hours of the engineer leaving, and your new service should start on the day your old one ends.
If you're still tied into a contract elsewhere, Quickline rewards you for any early exit fees you might have to pay if you sign up for a full fibre package. Just settle up with your old provider first, send Quickline the final bill showing the charges you’ve paid, and you’ll receive your reward.
How to contact Quickline
Quickline's support line is 01482 247365. It’s option 1 for technical support, option 2 for sales and option 3 for customer service. Opening hours vary depending on the help you need; technical support is available seven days a week from 8am to 8pm. Existing customers can manage things through an online account portal.
If your connection drops, check the service status page first as Quickline posts live network updates there.
If something goes wrong and Quickline can't put it right or you remain unhappy after six weeks, you can take a complaint to the Communications Ombudsman.
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