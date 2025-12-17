Brsk broadband provider review
Brsk (pronounced ‘brisk’) is a full fibre alternative broadband provider that was founded in 2020. In 2024, it announced a merger with fellow full fibre network Netomnia, expanding its reach to even more homes in the UK.
In this review, we’ll examine Brsk’s speed, coverage map, contract options, other services, and customer support reputation, then let you know how it compares to others in the regional broadband market.
Brsk pros and cons
Pros
- Great value deals
Brsk's monthly prices are usually considerably low for the ultrafast speeds they offer.
- Excellent Trustpilot rating
With a score of 48, Brsk is one of the highest-rated broadband providers on Trustpilot.
Cons
- Availability
Brsk has quite a limited network availability, with only a few hundred thousand UK homes covered as of 2025.
Compare Brsk broadband deals
Browse through our range of Brsk deals and compare a range of speeds and prices to suit you.
Speed and reliability
Since it’s a 100% full fibre network, Brsk, like many other alternative providers, can provide ultrafast speeds up to 2Gbps. It also promises symmetrical upload and download speeds for all its packages.
The package options are currently: BetterNet150, BetterNet500, BetterNet1000, and BetterNet2000, with the number signifying the maximum speed (in Mbps) you can expect to achieve. It’s worth noting, though, that speeds of 1Gbps and over are only really possible with a wired connection.
Speeds of over 1Gbps are ideal for households that expect heavy internet use from multiple devices at the same time, which may happen if there are a lot of streamers or video chats going on simultaneously. However, even its slower speeds are still considered sufficient for most households, whether it’s online gaming or streaming in 4K.
And because Brsk operates on a 100% full fibre network, you can expect a reliable service, since it doesn’t use the old traditional copper wiring that’s prone to outages and slowdowns on the network. What’s even better, Brsk also promises not to throttle the speeds during peak times.
Coverage
Unlike some other altnets, Brsk is very clear about the areas it reaches, and about the areas that are due to receive service too.
At the time of writing, the largest concentrations of Brsk service include pockets around Birmingham, Manchester, and Bradford, with promises of upcoming rollouts in West Yorkshire, Lancashire, and parts of Cheshire and West Midlands.
Brsk has a handy map on its website where you can see where the service is already located. Or, you can always use our super simple broadband postcode checker.
Contract options
Brsk used to offer 24-month contracts, but it appears that recently it has reprioritised, and now the bulk of its offers specify 18 months. It also offers a monthly rolling contract, which provides more flexibility but is understandably more expensive per month.
There’s also a benefit to signing up to an 18-month deal, and many larger providers can’t promise: Brsk pledges not to increase your tariff for the duration of your contract. That means you’re locked into the same price and don’t have to worry about those pesky price hikes that other providers tack on every April.
Uswitch broadband provider reviews
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Home equipment and other services
All new Brsk customers who sign up to an 18-month package get a free Wi-Fi 6 router and free installation, which Brsk points out is worth £150. Unlike some other providers, Brsk also promises free installation for 30-day rolling contracts, which is pretty neat.
Brsk also offers a number of add-ons to improve your experience even further:
- BetterWifi: Brsk’s version of a Wi-Fi extender, making sure your house is fully covered. Because no one likes a dead spot.
- BetterPhone: Brsk’s VoIP service, which is its completely digital phone service. Personally I’ve found digital calls to be clearer and more stable, and since full fibre doesn’t require a landline at all, old phones are soon obsolete!
- BetterTV: a TV box that lets you watch your favourite shows in 4K, and it can be bundled with your broadband. There’s a one-off activation fee, and then depending on the channels you want, the price could be anywhere from £35 a month to £65, which still could work out cheaper than getting Sky, BT, or Virgin Media separately.
Brsk also operates a referral scheme with £50 Amazon vouchers if you refer a friend and they sign up for an 18-month contract. The vouchers are sent out once your friend has been active for 30 days and the first month’s payment goes through successfully.
Customer service
When we checked in December 2025, Brsk had a very impressive rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 31,000 reviews, which is one of the highest ratings we’ve seen on that website. Many of the reviews comment on the politeness, professionalism, and helpfulness of staff members, as well as promptness and reliability of its service.
And just to compare, some major UK internet providers score significantly lower, like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) and Sky (1.3 out of 5).
Social tariff
At this point, it doesn’t appear that Brsk offers a social tariff for those receiving Universal Credit or another type of financial support.
If you receive an income from one of these government benefit schemes, you can view all the providers that offer broadband social tariffs with our guide.
Our opinion
Our opinion is that Brsk stands out as a fantastic option for those who are looking for ultrafast, reliable, and fairly priced full fibre broadband. Brsk has met our standards for broadband accreditation, and you can expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.
All of its plans offer symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is a big plus, especially at faster speeds. And it’s not often you see a rating on Trustpilot of 4.8 stars out of 5. This is categorised as ‘Excellent’, meaning customers are generally happy with the service they receive.
If you’re in an area that Brsk covers, it certainly provides a compelling choice for fast, reliable, and highly rated full fibre broadband.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you.