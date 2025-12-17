Speed and reliability

Since it’s a 100% full fibre network, Brsk, like many other alternative providers, can provide ultrafast speeds up to 2Gbps. It also promises symmetrical upload and download speeds for all its packages.

The package options are currently: BetterNet150, BetterNet500, BetterNet1000, and BetterNet2000, with the number signifying the maximum speed (in Mbps) you can expect to achieve. It’s worth noting, though, that speeds of 1Gbps and over are only really possible with a wired connection.

Speeds of over 1Gbps are ideal for households that expect heavy internet use from multiple devices at the same time, which may happen if there are a lot of streamers or video chats going on simultaneously. However, even its slower speeds are still considered sufficient for most households, whether it’s online gaming or streaming in 4K.

And because Brsk operates on a 100% full fibre network, you can expect a reliable service, since it doesn’t use the old traditional copper wiring that’s prone to outages and slowdowns on the network. What’s even better, Brsk also promises not to throttle the speeds during peak times.

Coverage

Unlike some other altnets, Brsk is very clear about the areas it reaches, and about the areas that are due to receive service too.

At the time of writing, the largest concentrations of Brsk service include pockets around Birmingham, Manchester, and Bradford, with promises of upcoming rollouts in West Yorkshire, Lancashire, and parts of Cheshire and West Midlands.

Brsk has a handy map on its website where you can see where the service is already located. Or, you can always use our super simple broadband postcode checker.