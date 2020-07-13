See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

What to look for when buying a used car

Buying a car - whether it’s new, from a used car dealer or a private seller – is one of the most expensive things you will ever buy, next to buying a home.

Buying a used car is fraught with pitfalls, but if you do your research it can also save you thousands of pounds.

The main problems with used cars are:

It can be difficult to ensure you know what you're getting

It can be difficult to know what the car is worth

When buying a second-hand car you may also want to shop around for car insurance before you go ahead and buy it; a hefty insurance bill could wipe out any savings you hope to make.

Your rights when buying a used car

A study by the Office of Fair Trading found consumers buying a used car lose an average of £425 each – a total of £85m a year – through having to fix unresolved faults that are the dealers' obligation to correct.

According to Citizen’s Advice used car sales are still one of the biggest areas of consumer complaint across the UK.

There are precautions, preparation and checks that you can do before buying a used car.

Not only can they help you bag a bargain, it also means you don’t end up buying a car that has been badly damaged, stolen or illegally altered

You still have legal rights even if you don’t do the proper checks; you may have a legal right to a repair, the cost of a repair, or some or all of your money back

What to check when buying a used car from a dealer

A used car dealer is a business specialising in selling cars.

When buying from a dealer look for:

An established dealer with a good reputation

A dealer that is a member of a trade association such as the Retail Motor Industry Federation

A dealer who follows the The Motor Ombudsman's code of practice and has their cars inspected by an independent engineer or motoring organisation

What to check when buying a used car privately

This is one of the riskiest ways of buying a used car as you don’t have as much legal protection as buying the car from a dealer. For this reason, it’s even more important to be vigilant and keep the following in mind:

The car must match the seller’s description; it must be roadworthy and the seller must have the legal right to sell it to you

You are responsible for making sure the car is “fit for purpose” before you buy it

Some unscrupulous used car dealers pretend to be private owners to offload faulty or stolen cars

What to check when buying a used car from an auction

Auctions don’t offer the same legal protection as buying from a dealer so make sure you know the auction house’s terms and conditions of business.

What to do when buying a used car

Wherever you buy your used car you will need to do some simple checks to reduce your chances of ending up with a car that’s being sold illegally or has had major repairs. Take a look at the tips below to help:

1. Make sure you check the used car’s history

Firstly, it’s well worth paying for a private history check - also known as a ‘data check’. This will cost up to £20 and will tell you whether:.

The car has been reported stolen

The seller still owes money on the car; which means you may end up in debt if you buy the car

The car has previously been in a serious accident

The car is showing the correct mileage

The car has been written off, repaired and then returned to the road

You can get a car history check by searching online for websites that check vehicle details.

2. Check your used car’s details with the DVLA

To do this you will need the following information:

Registration number (on the number plate)

MoT test number

Mileage

Make and model

You can go online and used the DVLA’s free online vehicle information checker

The information the DVLA holds should match the dealer’s/seller’s information.

Used cars and MOTs

Vehicles need regular MOT tests to make sure they are roadworthy. You can check the MOT history of a car for free on Gov.uk.

If there are any gaps in the MOT history you may want to think twice about going ahead with any purchase. Remember though that a car might not have needed an MOT if it was unused or registered off road - statutory off road notification or SORN.

3. Check your used car’s logbook

The car’s V5C registration document gives details of the registered keeper and all the car’s previous keepers. This is a red document issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA):

Check that the registered keeper shown on the V5C is the same person as the seller

Check whether it has a watermark and that there are no spelling mistakes

If the log book - V5C registration certificate - doesn’t match the car on the DVLA records you need to report this to the DVLA

4. Check your used car’s Vehicle Identification Number

When viewing a used car, look for its VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), which can usually be found at the base of the windscreen, under the bonnet, and stamped into the framework under the carpet by the driver’s seat.

Make sure the VIN matches the VIN found in the V5C registration document

Check that the VIN plate has not been tampered with

5. Work out a used car’s value

Do your research by looking at price guides and comparing similar used cars for sale online and in car magazines.

Arrange car viewings for the day, and at the seller’s home if possible. Try not to go when it’s dark or raining as this can hide defects, such as dents and scratches.

Check beneath the car and under the bonnet for rust and any signs that the car’s been in an accident. Also check the tyres are in good condition.

When not to buy a used car

A simple inspection of a used car can help you pinpoint any obvious issues that mean you should avoid buying it.

For example:

The locks are different from one another, suggesting that the car’s been broken into

There are signs of forced entry - make sure all the windows, including any sunroof, open and close normally

If the mileage looks too low for the age and appearance of the car the odometer may have been tampered with, this is called known as ‘clocking’

Cut-and-shuts

A ‘cut-and-shut’ is where pieces of two or more vehicles are welded together. This is illegal, but you need to watch out for this. You can check by pulling up carpets and trims for signs of hidden welds and look at paintwork that doesn’t match.

A full history check before buying a used car will show if the car’s been stolen or written-off – a cut-and-shut could be both

6. Take a test drive of the used car

Always view the car in dry weather in the daylight. If you are buying from a private seller do so from their home so you have their address.

When taking the car for a test drive, keep the following in mind:

Drive for at least 15 minutes on different types of road and try and drive for an hour if you can

Check that all warning lights operate normally

Check that the brakes work effectively and there are no unusual noises

Make sure the steering doesn’t vibrate or pull to one side

Check the seatbelts operate correctly

You may also want to get an independent report to give you detailed information about the car’s condition. This will cost around £100 to £200 and the Motor Ombudsman will have advice on where to get an independent report in your area. The Motor Ombudsman is a government-backed self-regulatory body for the motoring industry.

Insuring a used car

Before you take the car for a spin, you will also need to make sure you are insured to drive the car. You may already be insured via your own car insurance but check with your insurance company first.

If you don’t have insurance, a trader or private seller’s insurance might cover you - you’ll need to ask them.

Alternatively, you may want to search quotes for temporary car insurance. Cover can be for as little as an hour, making it ideal for a test drive.

Whatever you do, don’t test drive a car if you’re not insured as you’ll be liable for any damage you cause and you could get points on your licence.