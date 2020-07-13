So, if you have been caught speeding and have been offered the chance to take a speed awareness course here’s what you need to know.

Motorists caught speeding face a financial or legal punishment, but some drivers are given a choice: rather than a £100 fine and three points on their licence, they can attend a speed awareness course.

What is a speed awareness course?

The National Speed Awareness course is designed to reduce the likelihood of you speeding in the future and will include information about the dangers of breaking the speed limits.

The course also educates motorists on stopping distances, how to determine a speed limit of varying types of roads and how to improve your awareness of your surroundings when you are behind the wheel.

You will also be explained the consequences of driving too fast

While you will not have to pass an exam, you are expected to demonstrate a ‘positive attitude’ during the session and contribute to group discussions.

When would you be offered a speed awareness course?

To be offered the option of a National Speed Awareness course, you must fit the following criteria:

This must be your first offence in the last three years

You've been caught driving over 10% plus 2mph of the limit, but below 10% plus 9mph. In other words, if you were in a 30mph zone, this means anything between 35mph and 42mph, while for those driving in a 70mph zone, it means anything between 79mph and 86mph

How long is a National Speed awareness course?

A speed awareness course lasts four to five hours. Fortunately, there are sessions available both during the week and on the weekend, plus in the evenings, so you won’t necessarily have to take time off work to attend.

Can you do a speed awareness course online?

During the coronavirus pandemic drivers were allowed to complete a National Speed Awareness course online. Courses lasted 2 hours 45 minutes and used the online conference platform Zoom.

How much does a speed awareness course cost?

A National Speed Awareness course isn’t much cheaper than a speeding fine, with the typical cost being about £85. However, opting to take the course over penalty points could save you money in the long run as car insurance premiums can jump significantly if you end up with points on your licence.

You should also note that you can only attend a speed awareness course once every three years, so if you offend again within 36 months, you will be forced to take the points.

Who is eligible for a speed awareness course?

Just because you have been caught speeding, does not mean that you will be automatically offered the speed awareness course as an alternative to a fine and penalty points on your licence.

Otherwise, you will have no choice but to receive a fixed penalty notice and a minimum of three points on your licence.

What’s more, if you are caught with a more serious speeding offence, for instance, 10% plus 9mph over the limit, you will face time in court.

How much is a speeding fine?

The amount that you pay for a speeding fine varies, depending on the speed you were caught driving, the speed limit of the area you’re driving in and your income.

The minimum fine is £100, but the maximum is £1,000 – or £2,500 on motorways.

Should I pay the fine or do a speed awareness course?

Depending on your income, it’s possible that the fixed-penalty fine may seem a better option as the minimum amount is only marginally more than the cost of the course and does not require you to take five hours for the session.

Just remember that, depending on the conviction, penalty points can stay on your licence for at least four years, possibly up to 11.

Will the speed awareness course push up the cost of my car insurance?

In some cases, depending on the insurer, attending a speed awareness course can increase the cost of your motor cover because it's likely that you will be viewed as a greater insurance risk than a driver who has not been caught speeding.

Generally, however, having points on your licence will have a greater effect on your car insurance premiums and costs could increase for at least four years and as long as 11 years – depending on the severity of your conviction.

Alternatively, if you accept a place on a speed awareness course, your licence will remain point-free and the impact on your motor cover should be less.

Do I have to tell my insurer I’ve been on a speeding course?

Bear in mind that any speeding convictions and points must legally be declared to your insurance company – even when shopping around on a comparison website.

But the onus is on the insurer to collect all the information that they need from you to provide cover, not for you to declare everything that they think might be important.

What’s more, the police and local authorities don’t inform insurers either.

But, do not be tempted to withhold this information in a bid to keep costs down: if you have been asked by an insurance provider, you must answer truthfully, or else risk invalidating your policy.

If you have already taken out a car insurance policy but unintentionally failed to declare a speed awareness course, you should contact them and inform them you’ve taken the course.

There is a chance that your premiums will increase both those in the future and retrospectively, but the financial and legal implications of driving without insurance are far greater.