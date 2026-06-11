What is any driver van insurance?

Any driver van insurance is a type of policy that allows multiple licensed drivers to operate the insured van, provided they meet the insurer's eligibility requirements.

This means drivers don’t need to be individually named on the policy, as long as they qualify under the insurer’s rules.

The exact criteria vary between insurers, but typically drivers must:

Be above a minimum age

Hold a valid driving licence

Meet the insurer's requirements regarding driving experience and claims history

This differs from a named driver policy, where only the drivers specifically listed on the policy are covered to drive the van.

Do I need any driver van insurance?

If your business operates a shared fleet, manages a rotating staff, or employs multiple delivery drivers, an any driver van insurance policy can significantly streamline your operations.

Rather than undergoing the administrative process of adding or removing individual employees from a policy as your team shifts, this cover automatically extends to anyone who meets the underwriter's core eligibility criteria. This provides essential operational flexibility for fast-moving businesses with high staff turnover.

However, if vehicle access is limited to just one or two specific people, any driver coverage is rarely necessary. In these circumstances, a traditional named driver van insurance policy typically offers a much more cost-effective solution.

What does any driver van insurance cover?

While cover varies between insurers, most any driver van insurance policies typically include:

Multiple eligible drivers using the insured van without being individually named on the policy

using the insured van without being individually named on the policy Third-party liability cover for injury to other people or damage to their property

for injury to other people or damage to their property Accidental damage cover , depending on the level of cover selected

, depending on the level of cover selected Protection against theft, fire, and vandalism

Business or personal use , depending on the policy type

, depending on the policy type Optional cover may be available, such as breakdown cover, legal expenses cover, or tools-in-transit cover. We explain these add-ons in more detail further down the page.

Any driver van insurance typically excludes:

Drivers who do not meet the insurer's age, licence, or eligibility requirements

Undeclared modifications to the van

to the van Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Using the van for purposes not covered by the policy

Wear and tear, mechanical breakdowns, and general maintenance costs

Carrying prohibited goods in transit or operating outside the policy terms

Always check your policy documents carefully, as cover and exclusions can vary between insurers.

What extras can I add to my policy?

Most any driver van insurance policies allow you to add optional extras to enhance your cover, depending on your needs. These are usually available for an additional cost:

Breakdown cover - roadside assistance if your van breaks down and cannot be driven.

- roadside assistance if your van breaks down and cannot be driven. Windscreen cover - repairs or replacement for damaged glass, including windscreens and windows.

- repairs or replacement for damaged glass, including windscreens and windows. Legal expenses cover - help with legal costs if you’re involved in a non-fault accident or need to defend a claim.

- help with legal costs if you’re involved in a non-fault accident or need to defend a claim. Personal accident cover - compensation if you or a named driver is seriously injured in an accident.

- compensation if you or a named driver is seriously injured in an accident. Goods in transit cover - protection for tools, equipment, or cargo being carried in the van.

- protection for tools, equipment, or cargo being carried in the van. Courtesy van cover - a temporary replacement vehicle while your van is being repaired after a covered claim.

- a temporary replacement vehicle while your van is being repaired after a covered claim. No-claims bonus protection (NCB) - allows you to keep your NCB even if you need to make a claim.

What types of any driver van insurance are available?

Any driver van insurance is usually available for different types of van use, depending on how the vehicle is used for work:

Haulage - Long-distance delivery of a single load from one location to another, typically with no multiple drops.

- Long-distance delivery of a single load from one location to another, typically with no multiple drops. Carriage of own goods - Transporting your own tools, equipment, or materials for your own work (for example, tradespeople carrying their own supplies).

- Transporting your own tools, equipment, or materials for your own work (for example, tradespeople carrying their own supplies). Courier / Carriage of goods for hire and reward - Delivering other people’s goods, often involving multiple drops, time-sensitive deliveries, or local distribution routes.

How many drivers can an any driver policy cover?

There is usually no set limit on the number of drivers covered by an any driver van insurance policy. Instead of naming individual drivers, eligible drivers can use the van under the same policy.

This makes any driver cover a popular choice for businesses with multiple employees, shared vehicles or rotating drivers, as there's no need to update the policy every time someone new needs to use the van. However, every driver must still meet the insurer’s eligibility requirements.

Are any driver policies available for personal use?

While any driver van insurance is mostly designed for businesses, some companies do offer it for personal use.

This can be a practical option if a group of friends or family members regularly share the same van. However, because the insurer doesn't know exactly who will be behind the wheel, they usually set much stricter rules than they would for a standard policy.

If you choose a personal any driver policy, you will generally find that it:

Sets a higher minimum age: Drivers often need to be at least 21 or 25 years old.

Drivers often need to be at least 21 or 25 years old. Restricts driving history: Anyone with recent motoring convictions or claims may be excluded from driving.

Anyone with recent motoring convictions or claims may be excluded from driving. Costs more: Because the risk is higher for the insurer, the premiums are usually more expensive than a named driver policy.

Because the risk is higher for the insurer, the premiums are usually more expensive than a named driver policy. Is harder to find: Fewer insurance providers offer this type of cover for personal use, meaning you will have fewer options to choose from.

What are the restrictions on an any driver policy?

Any driver van insurance can offer flexibility, but it doesn't mean absolutely anyone can get behind the wheel of a van.

Like we mentioned earlier, insurers set eligibility requirements that every driver must meet before they're covered.

Common restrictions include:

Minimum age limits, often 21+, 25+ or 30+

A minimum number of years holding a driving licence

Restrictions for drivers with recent claims or motoring convictions

Exclusions for certain occupations or higher-risk drivers

Vehicle size or usage restrictions

Business-use-only requirements on some policies

Drivers must also hold a valid licence and comply with the policy terms. If someone who doesn't meet the insurer's requirements drives the van, they may not be covered in the event of a claim.

How much does any driver van insurance cost?

The cost of any driver van insurance varies depending on several factors, including:

Driver age, experience, and claims history

Whether the van is used for business or personal use (business is usually more expensive)

The type, value, and size of the van

Where the van is kept and driven

You may also pay more if you add extras, such as breakdown cover or goods-in-transit insurance.

Some insurers may offer discounts for a strong no-claims history or added security features.

Compare quotes for any driver van insurance

You can use Uswitch to compare any driver van insurance quotes in one place and find cover that suits your needs.

Start by entering your van and driver details so the quotes you see are tailored to your situation. You’ll then be able to check which insurers offer any driver cover and compare how their prices and policy features differ.

When reviewing your quotes, it pays to look at more than just the lowest price. Check exactly what each policy includes, such as optional extras like breakdown cover or tools cover, as well as the excess you would need to pay if you made a claim. This helps you judge each policy on its overall value, rather than just the upfront cost.

Taking a few minutes to compare policies this way is the easiest way to secure a competitive rate while making sure your business and vehicles are properly protected.