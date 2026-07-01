Energy bills rise today for millions: here’s what to do about it
The energy price cap has increased by 13% today, adding an average of £221 per year to standard variable tariff customers’ energy bills.
This is the first impact of the Iran war on UK energy prices, with the price cap expected to stay at around its current level for the rest of the year.
What should customers do?
If you’re on a standard variable tariff - or if you haven’t switched for at least a year - you’re affected by the price cap increase. But you don’t have to accept it.
Switch to a fixed deal
Switching to a fixed deal is the quickest and highest-impact action you can take to pay less for your energy. There are savings of around £300 currently available across deals from a large range of suppliers. It takes a few minutes to switch, and only five working days for the switch to be completed.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
Submit a meter reading
If you’re on a standard variable tariff and you’re not on a smart meter that automatically sends readings to your supplier, you should make time to read your meter and send that reading to your supplier. If you do it on or around 1 July, that will ensure your supplier doesn’t charge you the wrong rates for the wrong time period. It’s important to do this regularly anyway so your usage isn’t estimated and you’re not overcharged.
Track and manage your energy usage
If you’re on a fixed deal already, you can use apps like the Uswitch app to track your energy usage and make changes where relevant to ensure you’re not using more energy than you need to. This will help bring your bills down.