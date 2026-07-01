Energy bills rise today for millions: here’s what to do about it

The energy price cap has increased by 13% today, adding an average of £221 per year to standard variable tariff customers’ energy bills.

This is the first impact of the Iran war on UK energy prices, with the price cap expected to stay at around its current level for the rest of the year.

What should customers do?

If you’re on a standard variable tariff - or if you haven’t switched for at least a year - you’re affected by the price cap increase. But you don’t have to accept it.

Switch to a fixed deal

Switching to a fixed deal is the quickest and highest-impact action you can take to pay less for your energy. There are savings of around £300 currently available across deals from a large range of suppliers. It takes a few minutes to switch, and only five working days for the switch to be completed.