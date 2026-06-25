Can I get life insurance if I have diabetes?

Yes – it’s often perfectly possible to get life insurance if you have diabetes.

That said, because diabetes is considered a pre-existing medical condition, insurers will typically carry out a more thorough underwriting process. This is to assess the likelihood of a claim and whether you’re high-risk.

This means they might ask more in-depth questions about:

Your diagnosis

Your treatment

Your blood sugar control

Any related health complications

Some insurers specialise in covering people with pre-existing conditions – another reason why it’s always worth comparing multiple providers.

What is type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin helps move glucose from your bloodstream into your cells for energy, so without it, blood sugar levels can become dangerously high.

The exact cause isn’t fully understood and it can develop at any age, although it’s often diagnosed in childhood. According to Diabetes UK, around 8% of people with diabetes have type 1.

People with type 1 diabetes need insulin every day, either through injections or an insulin pump. Managing the condition usually involves monitoring blood sugar levels, counting carbohydrates and adjusting insulin doses accordingly. Blood sugar can sometimes fall too low, meaning glucose tablets or sugary foods may be needed.

Unlike type 2 diabetes, type 1 isn’t usually linked to weight or lifestyle factors. But eating well and staying active can still help manage symptoms and support overall health.

How does life insurance for type 1 diabetes work?

Life insurance for people with type 1 diabetes is usually available, but premiums are generally higher than you might otherwise expect.

This is because type 1 diabetes can increase the long-term risk of complications like:

Heart disease

Stroke

Kidney disease

Insurers are also likely to ask for more medical information before offering you cover.

Factors that could affect your premium include:

Your age at diagnosis

Your HbA1c levels – your blood sugar (glucose) levels over 2-3 months

Whether you smoke

Any diabetes-related complications

Well-managed diabetes and regular medical reviews can help improve your chances of finding more affordable cover.

What is type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or the insulin it produces doesn’t work properly. This causes blood sugar levels to rise over time, putting extra strain on the pancreas.

It is more commonly diagnosed in later life, although it is increasingly being seen in younger people. Around 90% of people with diabetes in the UK have type 2, according to Diabetes UK.

Type 2 diabetes is linked to factors such as excess weight, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, as well as age, genetics, family history, and certain ethnic backgrounds.

Without treatment, high blood sugar levels can lead to serious complications affecting the heart, eyes, feet, and blood vessels.

Treatment usually involves lifestyle changes alongside medication to help manage blood sugar levels, including eating a healthier diet, increasing physical activity, losing weight where appropriate, and taking medication or insulin. Any changes to medication should always be done under medical supervision.

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common forms of the condition, alongside type 1, which together account for around 98% of cases in the UK.

How is life insurance for type 2 diabetes calculated?

For type 2 diabetes, pricing depends largely on how well the condition is controlled.

People who manage their diabetes can sometimes receive lower premiums than someone requiring insulin treatment or with poorly controlled blood sugar levels. You can manage your diabetes through:

Diet

Exercise

Tablets or medication

Insurers will also consider:

Your weight and BMI

Blood pressure and cholesterol levels

Whether you smoke

Other medical conditions

The better controlled your diabetes is, the more competitive your quotes are likely to be.

What medical evidence will the insurer require?

Most insurers will ask for some medical information before offering cover. This might include:

The date you were diagnosed

Details of your treatment or medication

The date of your last diabetic review

Your most recent HbA1c reading

Information about any complications or hospital admissions

In some cases, the insurer may also request a report from your GP.

Providing accurate and up-to-date information is important, as it helps insurers assess your application fairly.

How can I get the best life insurance quotes for diabetics?

Shopping around is especially important if you have diabetes, as prices and how policies are underwritten can vary significantly between insurers.

Compare multiple providers

Some insurers might be more experienced with pre-existing conditions than others. This means they’re more likely to offer you cover in the first place, and premiums are likely to be more reasonable.

Consider specialist brokers

Specialist brokers might be able to help you find insurers who are more likely to offer competitive terms for diabetes.

Keep your diabetes well managed

Good diabetes management can improve your chances of lower premiums. So this includes:

Attending regular check-ups

Maintaining healthy HbA1c levels

Following treatment advice

Avoiding smoking

If you’re thinking of shopping around for a policy, check out our top life insurance tips first, which can hopefully help steer you in the right direction.

What happens if I’m diagnosed with diabetes after taking out cover?

If you develop diabetes after your policy has started, your existing cover will usually continue unchanged.

This means:

Your premiums shouldn’t increase

Your policy generally remains valid

Because the insurer assessed your health when you applied, later diagnoses don’t usually affect the policy itself.

All the same, it can still be helpful to keep your insurer updated so future claims are processed as smoothly as possible. It’s also worth bearing in mind if you’re thinking of switching life insurance policies, as a new provider will view your diabetes as a pre-existing condition, and price the policy accordingly.

Is critical illness cover a good option for people with diabetes?

Critical illness cover can be particularly valuable for people with diabetes, because the condition could increase the risk of illnesses like:

Heart attack

Stroke

Certain forms of kidney disease

Critical illness cover pays out if you’re diagnosed with a serious condition listed in your policy. This can be especially useful if you’re unable to work due to the illness or condition.

This money could help with:

Household bills

Mortgage payments

Time off work

Medical or lifestyle adjustments

Adding critical illness cover will usually increase the cost of your policy, although you might think it’s worth it for the extra financial protection.