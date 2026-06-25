What is over-50s life insurance and how does it work?

Over 50s life insurance is a type of whole-of-life policy designed for people aged 50 and over.

Unlike standard life insurance, over-50s life cover tends to offer:

Guaranteed acceptance – no medical questions

– no medical questions Fixed monthly premiums – your payments stay the same

– your payments stay the same Lifetime cover – the policy pays out whenever you die, as long as you keep up payments

The absence of medical checks could be good for someone who has a poor medical history and, as a result, may struggle to find an affordable policy that'll cover them. Although there’s an important feature to understand: the initial exclusion period.

Most policies have a waiting period of 12 to 24 months. If you die during this time (from natural causes), your insurer will typically refund the premiums you’ve paid rather than paying the full amount insured. Accidental death is usually covered immediately.

These policies are generally designed to:

Help cover funeral costs

Leave a small lump sum to loved ones

They’re not the same as level-term life insurance, which often requires medical checks – but can offer higher payouts.