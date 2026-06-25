Over-50s life insurance: Compare no-medical cover
Key takeaways
- Discover the difference between guaranteed acceptance plans and standard life insurance for the over 50s.
- Get key information about the 12 - 24 month initial exclusion period that applies to most no-medical policies.
- Find out how much cover you might need and how to get the best value for money by comparing quotes.
What is over-50s life insurance and how does it work?
Over 50s life insurance is a type of whole-of-life policy designed for people aged 50 and over.
Unlike standard life insurance, over-50s life cover tends to offer:
- Guaranteed acceptance – no medical questions
- Fixed monthly premiums – your payments stay the same
- Lifetime cover – the policy pays out whenever you die, as long as you keep up payments
The absence of medical checks could be good for someone who has a poor medical history and, as a result, may struggle to find an affordable policy that'll cover them. Although there’s an important feature to understand: the initial exclusion period.
Most policies have a waiting period of 12 to 24 months. If you die during this time (from natural causes), your insurer will typically refund the premiums you’ve paid rather than paying the full amount insured. Accidental death is usually covered immediately.
These policies are generally designed to:
- Help cover funeral costs
- Leave a small lump sum to loved ones
They’re not the same as level-term life insurance, which often requires medical checks – but can offer higher payouts.
How does a guaranteed life insurance policy compare to standard life insurance?
If you’re in good health, it’s worth considering standard term life insurance as well.
Here’s how over 50s life insurance compares to a typical term life policy:
|Feature
|Over 50s life insurance
|Standard life insurance
|Medical questions
|None
|Usually required
|Acceptance
|Guaranteed
|Based on your health and lifestyle
|Policy length
|Whole of life
|Fixed term (e.g, 20-30 years)
|Payout
|Lower, fixed amount
|Higher, flexible amount
|Cost
|Can be higher over time
|Often cheaper if you're healthy
One key consideration is that with over -50s plans, you could pay more in premiums than the final payout if you live for many years.
Who is over-50s life insurance best for?
Over 50s life insurance could be a good option if you:
- Have pre-existing medical conditions that make standard life insurance expensive or unavailable
- Want guaranteed acceptance without health questions
- Only need to cover smaller costs, such as funeral expenses
- Have already paid off major debts, like a mortgage
Life insurance as you get older
Premiums tend to be higher the older you are when you take out the policy, especially once you reach your 60s, so it’s worth comparing options carefully. Find out more about over 60s life insurance.
How to find over 50s life insurance
To get the best value, it’s worth taking a few steps:
- Compare policy types – standard life insurance might be cheaper if you’re eligible
- Choose the right payout amount – only pay for the cover you actually need
- Consider your age and health – taking out cover earlier could reduce costs
- Quit smoking – smokers typically pay higher premiums
Each provider will offer slightly different features and payout levels, so it's important to compare your options carefully.
While over 50s plans are simple, they’re not always the best value. This is particularly the case if you’re healthy and could qualify for cheaper cover elsewhere.
If you use a comparison service like Uswitch, we help you quickly compare options and find a policy that suits your needs and budget.
What about pre-existing conditions and a no-medical policy?
One of the main advantages of over 50s life insurance is that it’s a no-medical policy.
This means:
- You won’t be asked about your health
- You won’t need a medical exam
- You’re guaranteed to be accepted within the age limits
Pre-existing conditions are still covered – but only after the initial exclusion period.
If you’re willing to answer medical questions, you might also be able to access standard life insurance. This could offer better value and more comprehensive cover, depending on your health.
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