Level term life insurance
Key points:
Pays out a fixed amount: your beneficiaries receive the same lump sum whenever you die during the policy term.
Premiums stay the same: your monthly payments are locked in for the life of the policy, making budgeting straightforward.
Covers what you need it to: suitable for interest-only mortgages, education costs, or providing a general financial safety net for your family.
Why choose level term life insurance?
In a nutshell, this type of life insurance offers certainty, with predictable premiums and payouts. Here’s what you can expect:
Fixed payout
Your beneficiaries receive the same lump sum whether you die in the first year of the policy or the last.
Fixed premiums
Your monthly payments stay the same throughout the policy term, making it easier to budget in the long run.
Flexible protection
Level term cover can be used for a range of needs, including:
- Interest-only mortgages
- School or university costs
- Providing a financial safety net for your family
What is level term life insurance?
Level term life insurance is a policy where:
- The payout amount (the ‘sum assured’) stays fixed
- Your premiums stay fixed
- Cover lasts for a chosen period of time (the ‘term’)
For example, you might choose a:
- 20-year policy until your children become financially independent
- 25-year policy to align with your mortgage term
If you die during the policy term, the insurer pays out the agreed lump sum. If the policy ends before you die, there’s no payout.
Level term or decreasing life insurance?
Both level term and decreasing term life insurance offer protection for a fixed term, although they work differently:
|Level term insurance
|Decreasing term insurance
|Payout stays the same throughout policy
|Payout reduces over time
|Monthly premiums are usually fixed
|Often cheaper than level term
|Often used for family protection
|Commonly used for repayment mortgages
|Suitable if you want a guaranteed* lump sum
|Designed for debts that reduce over time
Advantages of level term insurance
Essentially, level term cover offers a degree of certainty. If you die during the policy term, you know exactly what your beneficiaries will get.
The pros:
- You know exactly what the payout amount will be
- It’s can provide financial support for your family or loved ones
- It can help cover things like future living costs or education expenses
Disadvantages of level term insurance
There is a risk that midway through your term’s policy you won’t need the same level of cover you required at the beginning. This means it’s worth reviewing periodically.
The cons:
- It’s usually more expensive than decreasing term cover
- You might end up with more cover than needed later in the policy term
Advantages of decreasing term insurance
Decreasing term life insurance can be useful for a very specific situation – namely covering a debt which you pay off over the policy term.
The pros:
- Premiums tend to be lower
- Designed to match repayment mortgages and reducing debts
Disadvantages of decreasing term insurance
The main disadvantage is that it’s limited in its purpose. For this reason, many people choose to have both types of cover – decreasing term for a repayment mortgage, level term for a payout which helps the family with other things.
The cons:
- The payout becomes smaller over time
- Might not provide enough money for wider family protection needs
So, in summary:
- Level term insurance is often chosen for family financial security
- Decreasing term insurance is typically used to protect a repayment mortgage
How much does level term life insurance cost?
The cost of cover depends on several factors, including:
- Your age
- Your health and medical history
- Whether you smoke
- The amount of cover you choose
- The length of the policy term
Generally, younger and healthier applicants expect to pay lower premiums.
One advantage of taking out cover earlier is that you can lock in lower premiums. Otherwise your age or changes to your health could potentially increase the cost.
Find out more about how much life insurance costs.
Should I add critical illness cover?
You’ll usually have the option to add critical illness cover to a level term policy.
Critical illness cover pays out if you’re diagnosed with a specified serious illness, like:
- Heart attack
- Cancer
- Stroke
This means the policy could provide financial support during your lifetime. It can also give you valuable peace of mind if an illness or condition means you’re unable to work.
Adding critical illness cover will increase the cost of your premiums, but it could be worth it if you value the extra protection.
Is level term insurance affected by inflation?
Yes, and this is an important consideration.
A payout of, say, £100,000 today might not have the same spending power in 20 years due to inflation.
Because of this, it’s a good idea to:
- Review your cover every few years
- Check whether your payout amount still reflects your family’s needs
Some policies also offer inflation-linked cover, although understandably this can increase premiums over time.
What about tax?
But are life insurance payouts taxable? The good news is that the lump sum payable to your family is usually free from:
- Income tax
- Capital gains tax
However, it might be subject to inheritance tax (IHT) if the payout forms part of your estate.
Some people choose to place their policy in trust to help reduce potential inheritance tax issues. Also, because you don’t have to wait for probate, this can speed up payouts to your beneficiaries.
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