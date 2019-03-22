How much does life insurance cost?

It may come as no surprise, but using comparison services can help you find the best deals on life insurance.

You might have thought that life insurance is an expensive product reserved for the wealthy, but depending on where you are looking, what kind of cover you want and your individual circumstances, it can sometimes work out to be very cheap.

Use our guide to learn more about what to look for when comparing life insurance, and see if you can get a deal that's not only good value for money but that provides you with the level of cover you need.

How much life insurance do I need?

A big factor in determining how much you will need to pay for life insurance will be deciding how much life insurance you need.

This includes the length of time you need to be covered for. For example, if you have a lot of bills to pay over the next 15 years, including your mortgage, but your family would not be able to keep up your credit repayments if they lost your income after you died, then you would probably want your new life insurance policy to protect you for those 15 years.

Similarly, if you wanted to simply leave some money behind for your family after you die without it being taxed, you might want to go for a policy that covers you for as long as you live. See our guide to life insurance and tax to see how you can protect your life insurance payout from being counted as inheritance tax.

Another important factor is the payout. With life insurance policies, you are investing in the payout. Generally speaking, the higher your premiums the more likely it will be that the payout will be higher. A more balanced premium payment plan will mean you pay a consistent amount for the length of your policy but your payout could be lower than if you were to go for higher premiums. But it all depends on what your family needs. With many level term life insurance policies (read more about this below: 'What kind of life insurance policy should I get?'), the payout can be agreed up front, so you know exactly what you get for the amount of premiums you pay.

You don't want to risk taking out too much insurance. Don't forget, that money you are spending on life insurance premiums could be used right now to enjoy with your family. So weigh up how much they will need after you die against how much you can afford each month. But it's important not to put your financial needs second to price, so be sure to compare the wider market.