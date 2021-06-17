There is much to be said about getting that perfect Instagram shot when out with friends, especially after a year of lockdowns and missing out on those all-important snaps. But which bars will get you that ideal picture for the gram?
After a year of not having much to post to our Instagram feeds, we are all more than a little excited to visit the coolest venues that the UK has to offer and snap some pretty pictures of the stunning décor.
With this in mind, the mobiles team here at Uswitch have mapped the most ‘Instagrammable’ regions of the UK using hashtag data and found the top 20 bars to visit in each city next time you want that perfect picture.
Ready for the UK’s most photogenic venues? Check out the list below:
If you are planning a trip to an Instagrammable bar this summer, then you might want to start your search in one of these cities.
In first place with 2,521 hashtags per capita was Edinburgh. With its quaint cobbled streets and winding roads, the Scottish capital is home to a number of ‘Insta-worthy’ bars including Tigerlily, Brewhemia and The Cold Townhouse.
Next on the list was Leeds gaining 2,272 hashtags per capita for #Leeds bars. The city has made a name of itself with its bar scene in recent years, with the likes of The Alchemist, Neighbourhood and The Ivy all gaining top marks in the study thanks to its pretty decor that people just can’t resist.
Completing the top three was Liverpool that had a total of 1,831 hashtags per capita. If you want to guarantee more likes per snap, then why not check out The Florist, Dash or Liberté? With flower walls and neon signs, Liverpool’s bar scene is a great place for a picture that won’t disappoint your followers.
Are you looking for that beautiful bar in your area but not sure where to start? Looking at 14 of the most populated cities around the UK, we have revealed the most Instagrammable bar in each by scoring them out of a total of 60 points, based on the following 3 factors:
Excellent reviews on TripAdvisor
Number of Instagram hashtags
Number of Instagram followers
So if you are ready to get snapping those pictures check out the list of bars you should visit next across the UK:
Ready to plan your next night out? Find out more about the top 14 most Instagrammed bars to check out this summer.
Instagram: Sky Garden, London / @hiexsouthwark
Location: 1 Sky Garden Walk, London EC3M 8AF
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 53,934
Best For: Skyline sunsets
Coming first on the list was the Sky Garden located in the heart of London. As one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions, it’s obvious why this bar should feature on your Instagram feed. With spectacular views across London as you sit and dine, the Sky Garden has a beautiful bar that is definitely worth a visit next time you are in the area. Take a picture of the shrubbery or soak up the London Skyline, with this venue the photo opportunities are endless.
Instagram: The Florist, Liverpool / @samawer_cheema
Location: 24 Hardman St, Liverpool L1 9AX
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 8,064
Best for: Cascading flowers and neon signs
Situated on Hardman Street in Liverpool, The Florist is the place to be if you are looking for that perfect snap for your Instagram feed. As a botanical haven, the restaurant has plenty of locations that will be perfect to take a picture including pretty foliage walls and its famous ‘Let it Bloom’ sign. With petals and floral-inspired cocktails at every corner, there will be something for everyone visiting the restaurant.
Instagram: 20 Stories, Manchester / @20storiesmcr
Location: NO. 1, 1 Hardman Square, Manchester M3 3EB
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 4,825
Best for: Skyline views of Manchester Are you a sucker for beautiful skyline views of the city? Then we recommend visiting 20 Stories in Manchester. Situated on the 19th floor of No.1 Spinningfields, the bar is a glamorous and sophisticated venue that truly stands out from the rest. Soak up the views across Manchester or snap a photo of the botanical paradise that surrounds the restaurant; its beautiful decor is certain to impress your followers. It's not just its design that makes it memorable, its vast array of cocktails also pay tribute to some of the cultures that make Manchester the city it is today.
Instagram: The Ubiquitous Chip / @ilovegla
Location: 12 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 3,607
Best for: Rainforest inspired botanical displays and twinkling fairy lights
As one of Glasgow’s favourite bars, The Ubiquitous Chip is a botanical paradise that should certainly be one for your feed.
For those that love the night-time air and a bit of al fresco dining, the fairy light display outside the bar does not disappoint. The bar has proven its popularity on Instagram with over 3,000 hashtags and a fresh interior since the lockdown, making it an aesthetic pit stop that will have your followers reaching for that like button.
Instagram: The Ivy, Brighton / @ilja60
Location: 51A Ship St, Brighton BN1 1AF
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 3,043
Best for: Bright furniture with tropical-inspired walls.
Are you a lover of all things colourful? With bright decor and patterned walls, The Ivy in Brighton begs to be on your newsfeed. As the most Instagrammable bar in the seaside town, the venue scored top marks for its 13,800 followers on Instagram and 1,479 excellent TripAdvisor reviews.
The funky décor is just the start when it comes to this bar. Indulge in an afternoon tea with handcrafted cakes, order some impressive cocktails or book a private dining experience. With so much to offer The Ivy is the perfect place to get that picture for the gram!
Instagram: Tigerlily, Edinburgh / @wildflowersedinburgh
Location: 125 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4JN
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 2,873
Best for: Flower wall backdrops.
Coming out on top in Edinburgh is its famous bar Tigerlily. The restaurant is known for its beautiful hanging flower displays that feature throughout the venue and is the go-to place for the best food and drink in the city.
If you are looking for the right spot to snap that all-important Instagram picture while visiting the restaurant, then why not take a seat at its newest addition - the Tanqueray Wall. The wall has an arch of cascading flowers and a bench for you and your friends to sit on making it very ‘Insta’ friendly.
Instagram: Tattu, Birmingham / @tattu_birmingham
Location: 18 Barwick St, Birmingham B3 2NT
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 2,585
Best for: Beautiful and innovative sensory experience
You may recognise Tattu for its unmissable purple tree situated in the middle of the restaurant that's perfect for that picture on the ‘gram’. The family-run restaurant is a stunning venue that offers Chinese cuisine and a wide variety of drinks to enjoy. With so much on offer, there will be plenty of opportunities to take some great pictures. The Birmingham branch is the third and biggest restaurant in the chain and is split across two floors that can seat over 200 guests. Not only this but the beautiful venue is designed with purpose and meaning and has food that is just as ‘grammable’ as the bar itself.
Instagram: Aruba, Bournemouth / @baldwinamy
Location: Pier Approach, Bournemouth BH2 5AA
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 1,668
Best for: Beautiful views of the bay and tropical cocktails.
Located in the heart of Bournemouth and overlooking the pier, Aruba scored top marks as the most Instagrammable bar in the city thanks to its beach theme and live entertainment. With summery cocktails, live entertainment and beach hut decor, the bar is a great place to get that Instagram photo that overlooks Bournemouth beach. Not only that, but the bar hosts weekly cabaret performances and is home to some of the best DJ’s in the south. With so much to choose from, the bar is definitely one for the ‘gram’.
Instagram: The Florist, Bristol / @byandreialeal
Location: 69 Park St, Bristol BS1 5PB
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 1,549
Best for: Cosy pink furniture and bright neon lights
Situated on Park Street, The Florist restaurant is one that should be on your list if you find yourself in the Bristol area. Not only is the bar the most Instagrammable place in the city thanks to its impressive floral walls and pink décor, but they also serve cocktails that will tantalise your taste buds as well as a large range of gin and tonics.
Instagram: The Ivy, Cardiff / @opentableuk
Location: 69/70 St David’s, St Davids Centre, Cardiff CF10 1GA
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 1,488
Best for: Sophisticated checkerboard flooring and design.
The Ivy hits top marks again, but this time in Cardiff. With 1,488 images tagged on Instagram, the restaurant's stunning décor includes a flower backdrop and crystal chandeliers, making it easy to see why this restaurant is one of the most photographed in the UK. The bar is the first of its kind in Wales and was originally inspired by its luscious London original and does not fail to impress. The striking pink bar and colourful fabrics make it that perfect place to snap a photo for the gram
Instagram: Hockley Arts Club, Nottingham / @munchingwithamy
Location: 20 Carlton St, Nottingham NG1 1NN
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 997
Best for: Scandinavian themed décor and plush sofas Hidden away on the beautiful backstreets of Nottingham is The Hockley Arts Club. A gorgeous space for eating and drinking - and perfect for that Instagram picture.
Split across three floors each with a different theme, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to this venue. ‘Stockholm’ - the ground floor - is independent in its own right and has a Scandinavian theme, while ‘Blue Rooms’ - the middle floor - has a comfy, cosy feel with its gigantic sofas and soft lighting.
The top floor, ‘The Electric Garden’, is the ideal place for a more peaceful evening. Grab that gin and tonic and soak in the beautiful décor while catching up with friends.
Instagram: The Alchemist, Leeds / @glow.mgmt
Location: Level 1, Trinity, Leeds LS1 6HW
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 893
Best for: Impressive smoking cocktails
With lowlights and a cosy atmosphere, The Alchemist in Leeds is one that should be on your list when searching for Instagrammable bars. The bar has all kinds of magical touches that will give you an unforgettable experience. Order a smoking cocktail and watch it fizz before your eyes or opt for something fruity. Its stunning cocktail menu and cosy atmosphere easily make for one of the most Instagrammable places in Leeds.
Instagram: Cutlery Works, Sheffield / @m_a_t_t_e_d_w_a_r_d_s
Location: 73 – 101 Neepsend Ln, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AT
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 714
Best for: Delicious food and dazzling fairy lights
Cutlery Works is for everyone that is an inner foodie and loves trying new things. The food hall in Sheffield is situated on Neepsend Lane and is one of the biggest overhaul stories of the city. Known as the ‘Steel City’, Sheffield’s trendiest bar used to be a former cutlery factory. The venue has not only impressive food and drink, but the décor is also something to be snapped. With fairy lights covering the ceiling and a bright neon sign surrounded by plants, the bar is worth a visit next time you are in Sheffield.
Instagram: The Alchemist, Newcastle / @lighthousephotographynshields
Location: 5 Grey's Quarter, Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7AP
Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 417
Best For: Magical Mixologists and Cocktails
The Alchemist topped the list again as the most Instagrammable bar, but this time in Newcastle. With its cool cocktails and stunning décor, it's hard to resist a picture when visiting the venue. As one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in the UK, Newcastle is the perfect place to have a bar like the Alchemist. Its skilled mixologists will draft up a treat that is both magical and theatrical, and perfect for that shot on your Instagram feed.
Most Instagrammed cities of the UK for bars
Taking 14 of the most populated cities in the UK* using Centre for Cities we discovered which cities have the most Instagrammable bars.
We collated the number of hashtags (e.g. #edinburgh bars) in each city and worked this out per capita in order to rank the cities with the most and least Instagrammable bars.
*Please note that we did originally take the top 14 most populated regions but Portsmouth and Bradford were removed and replaced with Brighton and Bournemouth due to the lack of data available. Belfast was replaced with Cardiff due to different lockdown restrictions from the rest of the UK.
Most Instagrammable bars in each city of the UK
To find the most Instagrammable bars in each region of the UK we used seed lists from Design My Night and News Articles from Google News for each city that were described as pretty, beautiful or ‘quirky’.
Once the seed lists were gathered, each city’s bars were scored and ranked based on excellent reviews on Tripadvisor, no. of Instagram Hashtags and no. of Instagram followers* to give a final score out of 60.
*Instagram followers highlighted in yellow are taken from the chain's main Instagram page rather than the specific location as they were not available.
Top 14 Instagrammable bars around the UK
To reveal the most Instagrammable bars around the UK we ranked each city from one to 20 and took the number one bar from each city and ranked them top to bottom depending on the amount of Instagram hashtags.
**Data Correct As of 3rd June**