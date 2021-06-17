After a year of not having much to post to our Instagram feeds, we are all more than a little excited to visit the coolest venues that the UK has to offer and snap some pretty pictures of the stunning décor. With this in mind, the mobiles team here at Uswitch have mapped the most ‘Instagrammable’ regions of the UK using hashtag data and found the top 20 bars to visit in each city next time you want that perfect picture. Ready for the UK’s most photogenic venues? Check out the list below: Ranked: The UK’s most Instagrammable cities for pretty bars If you are planning a trip to an Instagrammable bar this summer, then you might want to start your search in one of these cities.

In first place with 2,521 hashtags per capita was Edinburgh. With its quaint cobbled streets and winding roads, the Scottish capital is home to a number of ‘Insta-worthy’ bars including Tigerlily, Brewhemia and The Cold Townhouse. Next on the list was Leeds gaining 2,272 hashtags per capita for #Leeds bars. The city has made a name of itself with its bar scene in recent years, with the likes of The Alchemist, Neighbourhood and The Ivy all gaining top marks in the study thanks to its pretty decor that people just can’t resist. Completing the top three was Liverpool that had a total of 1,831 hashtags per capita. If you want to guarantee more likes per snap, then why not check out The Florist, Dash or Liberté? With flower walls and neon signs, Liverpool’s bar scene is a great place for a picture that won’t disappoint your followers. Need a new mobile for your next trip to town? Compare mobile phone deals. Mapped: 14 of the UK’s most Instagrammed bars to visit Are you looking for that beautiful bar in your area but not sure where to start? Looking at 14 of the most populated cities around the UK, we have revealed the most Instagrammable bar in each by scoring them out of a total of 60 points, based on the following 3 factors: Excellent reviews on TripAdvisor Number of Instagram hashtags Number of Instagram followers So if you are ready to get snapping those pictures check out the list of bars you should visit next across the UK:

Ready to plan your next night out? Find out more about the top 14 most Instagrammed bars to check out this summer. 1. Sky Garden, London

Instagram: Sky Garden, London / @hiexsouthwark Location: 1 Sky Garden Walk, London EC3M 8AF Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 53,934 Best For: Skyline sunsets Coming first on the list was the Sky Garden located in the heart of London. As one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions, it’s obvious why this bar should feature on your Instagram feed. With spectacular views across London as you sit and dine, the Sky Garden has a beautiful bar that is definitely worth a visit next time you are in the area. Take a picture of the shrubbery or soak up the London Skyline, with this venue the photo opportunities are endless. 2. The Florist, Liverpool

Instagram: The Florist, Liverpool / @samawer_cheema Location: 24 Hardman St, Liverpool L1 9AX Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 8,064 Best for: Cascading flowers and neon signs Situated on Hardman Street in Liverpool, The Florist is the place to be if you are looking for that perfect snap for your Instagram feed. As a botanical haven, the restaurant has plenty of locations that will be perfect to take a picture including pretty foliage walls and its famous ‘Let it Bloom’ sign. With petals and floral-inspired cocktails at every corner, there will be something for everyone visiting the restaurant. 3. 20 Stories, Manchester

Instagram: 20 Stories, Manchester / @20storiesmcr Location: NO. 1, 1 Hardman Square, Manchester M3 3EB Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 4,825 Best for: Skyline views of Manchester Are you a sucker for beautiful skyline views of the city? Then we recommend visiting 20 Stories in Manchester. Situated on the 19th floor of No.1 Spinningfields, the bar is a glamorous and sophisticated venue that truly stands out from the rest. Soak up the views across Manchester or snap a photo of the botanical paradise that surrounds the restaurant; its beautiful decor is certain to impress your followers. It's not just its design that makes it memorable, its vast array of cocktails also pay tribute to some of the cultures that make Manchester the city it is today. 4. The Ubiquitous Chip, Glasgow

Instagram: The Ubiquitous Chip / @ilovegla Location: 12 Ashton Ln, Hillhead, Glasgow G12 8SJ Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 3,607 Best for: Rainforest inspired botanical displays and twinkling fairy lights As one of Glasgow’s favourite bars, The Ubiquitous Chip is a botanical paradise that should certainly be one for your feed. For those that love the night-time air and a bit of al fresco dining, the fairy light display outside the bar does not disappoint. The bar has proven its popularity on Instagram with over 3,000 hashtags and a fresh interior since the lockdown, making it an aesthetic pit stop that will have your followers reaching for that like button. 5. The Ivy, Brighton

Instagram: The Ivy, Brighton / @ilja60 Location: 51A Ship St, Brighton BN1 1AF Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 3,043 Best for: Bright furniture with tropical-inspired walls. Are you a lover of all things colourful? With bright decor and patterned walls, The Ivy in Brighton begs to be on your newsfeed. As the most Instagrammable bar in the seaside town, the venue scored top marks for its 13,800 followers on Instagram and 1,479 excellent TripAdvisor reviews. The funky décor is just the start when it comes to this bar. Indulge in an afternoon tea with handcrafted cakes, order some impressive cocktails or book a private dining experience. With so much to offer The Ivy is the perfect place to get that picture for the gram! 6. Tigerlily, Edinburgh

Instagram: Tigerlily, Edinburgh / @wildflowersedinburgh Location: 125 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4JN Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 2,873 Best for: Flower wall backdrops. Coming out on top in Edinburgh is its famous bar Tigerlily. The restaurant is known for its beautiful hanging flower displays that feature throughout the venue and is the go-to place for the best food and drink in the city. If you are looking for the right spot to snap that all-important Instagram picture while visiting the restaurant, then why not take a seat at its newest addition - the Tanqueray Wall. The wall has an arch of cascading flowers and a bench for you and your friends to sit on making it very ‘Insta’ friendly. 7.Tattu, Birmingham

Instagram: Tattu, Birmingham / @tattu_birmingham Location: 18 Barwick St, Birmingham B3 2NT Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 2,585 Best for: Beautiful and innovative sensory experience You may recognise Tattu for its unmissable purple tree situated in the middle of the restaurant that's perfect for that picture on the ‘gram’. The family-run restaurant is a stunning venue that offers Chinese cuisine and a wide variety of drinks to enjoy. With so much on offer, there will be plenty of opportunities to take some great pictures. The Birmingham branch is the third and biggest restaurant in the chain and is split across two floors that can seat over 200 guests. Not only this but the beautiful venue is designed with purpose and meaning and has food that is just as ‘grammable’ as the bar itself. 8. Aruba, Bournemouth

Instagram: Aruba, Bournemouth / @baldwinamy Location: Pier Approach, Bournemouth BH2 5AA Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 1,668 Best for: Beautiful views of the bay and tropical cocktails. Located in the heart of Bournemouth and overlooking the pier, Aruba scored top marks as the most Instagrammable bar in the city thanks to its beach theme and live entertainment. With summery cocktails, live entertainment and beach hut decor, the bar is a great place to get that Instagram photo that overlooks Bournemouth beach. Not only that, but the bar hosts weekly cabaret performances and is home to some of the best DJ’s in the south. With so much to choose from, the bar is definitely one for the ‘gram’. 9. The Florist, Bristol

Instagram: The Florist, Bristol / @byandreialeal Location: 69 Park St, Bristol BS1 5PB Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 1,549 Best for: Cosy pink furniture and bright neon lights Situated on Park Street, The Florist restaurant is one that should be on your list if you find yourself in the Bristol area. Not only is the bar the most Instagrammable place in the city thanks to its impressive floral walls and pink décor, but they also serve cocktails that will tantalise your taste buds as well as a large range of gin and tonics. 10. The Ivy, Cardiff

Instagram: The Ivy, Cardiff / @opentableuk Location: 69/70 St David’s, St Davids Centre, Cardiff CF10 1GA Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 1,488 Best for: Sophisticated checkerboard flooring and design. The Ivy hits top marks again, but this time in Cardiff. With 1,488 images tagged on Instagram, the restaurant's stunning décor includes a flower backdrop and crystal chandeliers, making it easy to see why this restaurant is one of the most photographed in the UK. The bar is the first of its kind in Wales and was originally inspired by its luscious London original and does not fail to impress. The striking pink bar and colourful fabrics make it that perfect place to snap a photo for the gram 11. The Hockley Arts Club, Nottingham

Instagram: Hockley Arts Club, Nottingham / @munchingwithamy Location: 20 Carlton St, Nottingham NG1 1NN Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 997 Best for: Scandinavian themed décor and plush sofas Hidden away on the beautiful backstreets of Nottingham is The Hockley Arts Club. A gorgeous space for eating and drinking - and perfect for that Instagram picture. Split across three floors each with a different theme, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to this venue. ‘Stockholm’ - the ground floor - is independent in its own right and has a Scandinavian theme, while ‘Blue Rooms’ - the middle floor - has a comfy, cosy feel with its gigantic sofas and soft lighting. The top floor, ‘The Electric Garden’, is the ideal place for a more peaceful evening. Grab that gin and tonic and soak in the beautiful décor while catching up with friends. 12. The Alchemist, Leeds

Instagram: The Alchemist, Leeds / @glow.mgmt Location: Level 1, Trinity, Leeds LS1 6HW Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 893 Best for: Impressive smoking cocktails With lowlights and a cosy atmosphere, The Alchemist in Leeds is one that should be on your list when searching for Instagrammable bars. The bar has all kinds of magical touches that will give you an unforgettable experience. Order a smoking cocktail and watch it fizz before your eyes or opt for something fruity. Its stunning cocktail menu and cosy atmosphere easily make for one of the most Instagrammable places in Leeds. 13. Cutlery Works, Sheffield

Instagram: Cutlery Works, Sheffield / @m_a_t_t_e_d_w_a_r_d_s Location: 73 – 101 Neepsend Ln, Neepsend, Sheffield S3 8AT Total No. Instagram Hashtags: 714 Best for: Delicious food and dazzling fairy lights Cutlery Works is for everyone that is an inner foodie and loves trying new things. The food hall in Sheffield is situated on Neepsend Lane and is one of the biggest overhaul stories of the city. Known as the ‘Steel City’, Sheffield’s trendiest bar used to be a former cutlery factory. The venue has not only impressive food and drink, but the décor is also something to be snapped. With fairy lights covering the ceiling and a bright neon sign surrounded by plants, the bar is worth a visit next time you are in Sheffield. 14. The Alchemist, Newcastle