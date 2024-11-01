What are the Google Pixel 8a features and specs?

Display: 6.1-inch Actua display

Battery: 4,492 mAh for 24+ hour battery life

Processor: Google Tensor G3

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Rear cameras: 64 MP Quad PD wide camera

Front camera: 13 MP

Camera features: Magic Editor, Best Take, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone

Video: 4K up to 60 fps

Dimensions: 152.1 mm (height) x 72.7 mm (width) x 8.9 mm (depth)

Weight: 188 grams

Colours: Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian

Google Pixel 8a camera

While not as powerful as the Google Pixel 8 Pro, you still have a great camera setup in Google’s budget handset. In fact, the Google Pixel 8a camera has a few more advanced specifications than the standard Pixel 8.

Its main rear-facing camera is a 64-megapixel Quad PD wide camera, which features optical and electronic image stabilisation and up to 8x Super Res Zoom. This is a step up from the Google Pixel 8’s 50-megapixel camera and the iPhone 15’s 48-megapixel camera.

This is joined by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the rear and the front, allowing you to capture more scenery or closer group shots in your selfies.

Like with all Google Pixel phones, the software makes the camera experience stand out. The Pixel 8a features a number of camera software features, including:

Magic Editor

Best take

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait mode

Portrait Light

Motion Auto-Focus

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Live HDR+

Ultra HDR

Long Exposure

Astrophotography

Super Res Zoom

Google AI in the Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was the first smartphone engineered to run Google’s AI system built for on-device tasks, Gemini Nano.

The Google Pixel 8a incorporates this AI technology to enhance the user experience. It allows you to combine images automatically with ‘Best Take’ or remove distracting sounds with ‘Audio Magic Eraser’.

With Google AI, you can translate signs or menus with your camera and use ‘Live Translate’. Gemini can also read web pages out loud, screen calls, and improve your Google search experience.

Google Pixel 8a availability and price

The Google Pixel 8a was launched at the start of May 2024, with prices from £499 for the 128GB model and £559 for the 256GB model when purchased directly from Google.

If you’re not willing or able to spend nearly £500 in one hit, it could be more cost-effective to get the Google Pixel 8a on contract from a network. Most of the UK’s top mobile networks offer deals on the Pixel 8a, including iD Mobile, Vodafone and Three.

How to compare our best Google Pixel 8a contract deals

The Google Pixel 8a offers many impressive features for a more affordable smartphone. If you’re looking to get a Google Pixel 8a contract deal, there are a few things you need to consider.

1. How much data do you need?

Smartphones like the Pixel 8a are usually used mostly for online activities, so getting the right monthly data allowance for your needs is important.

If you’re a regular streamer and use your smartphone for everything from navigation, listening to music and live streaming to your social media followers, you won’t want to get caught without enough data to use your phone in the ways you want.

That being said, don’t be so quick to pay out for large or unlimited data packages if you’re not sure you need them. Check your current monthly data allowance, or use our mobile data calculator to find the right Pixel 8a deal for you.

2. How much can you pay upfront?

As a more affordable smartphone, you could find Google Pixel 8a deals that don’t require paying a large amount upfront when taking out a new contract.

The biggest upfront costs you’ll tend to see are for unlimited data packages, and the more you pay upfront, the lower your monthly bill will be.

Use the left-hand filters on the deals table to filter out Google Pixel 8a deals based on their upfront costs.

3. Do you need a more advanced handset?

The Pixel 8a is a great handset with a lot of bang for your buck, with a great camera and fantastic software. But if you need a more powerful processor or a more advanced handset, you might find a different mobile phone more suited to your needs.

If you're unsure which model you want, you can compare all our latest mobile phone deals and see which best suits you.

What is the difference between the Google Pixel 8a and Google Pixel 8?

While the Pixel 8a wins in price, a few things aren’t available on the more affordable phone. While it may seem the Pixel 8a has a better camera setup, resolution isn’t everything, and the Pixel 8 has additional features like macro focus that the Pixel 8a doesn’t.

It also lacks the ability to wirelessly charge other devices and charges at a slower rate than the more advanced Pixel 8. However, despite a few shortcomings, the Pixel 8a is still a great option within the Google Pixel range.