Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

Bestselling Google phones

List of Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

  1. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £36.99 a month£79.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £966.76 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    • Best Network for Data
    via iD Mobile

  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £46.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1133.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £41.00 a month£125.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1109.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £28.00 a month£379.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1051.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £25.00 a month£465.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1065.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £22.00 a month£505.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1033.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £17.00 a month£609.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1017.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £46.00 a month£25.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1129.00 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Vodafone

    £41.00 a month£95.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £1079.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB Obsidian

    Three Mobile

    £41.00 a month£99.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £1083.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications

Specs:

  • Dimensions: 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
  • Weight: 221g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits (HBM), 3000 nits (peak)
  • Size: 6.8 inches
  • Resolution: 1344 x 2992 pixels
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4
  • Memory: 128GB 16GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
  • Main Camera: Triple set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (telephoto),
  • 48 MP, f/1.7, 123˚ (ultrawide)
  • Selfie camera: Single 42 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
  • Battery: Li-Ion 5060 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian
  • Starting price: £1,099

Pros and cons of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pros:

  • Helpful AI features
  • 5x optical zoom camera
  • Big screen
  • Great new design

__Cons: __

  • It is expensive compared to similar phones
  • Fast charging but no charger included

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL camera

One of the key areas that has received an upgrade is the camera setup, although it is still the same as the 9 Pro version. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide lens with autofocus and an f/1.7 aperture, and a 48MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, with Super Res zoom extending up to 30x.

Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has upgraded to a 42MP selfie camera with autofocus, which is a significant improvement over the 10.5MP front camera on the Pixel 9.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL AI features?

Along with the rest of the 9 series, The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is packed with AI capabilities. The performance of these tools is helped by the device’s 16GB of RAM that enhances AI processing, particularly with Gemini, Google’s new default virtual assistant.

Other features include:

About this image: Highlight an image on your screen and use the "About this image" feature to show if it might be AI-generated.

Made you look: Animations appear on the outer display to capture the attention of pets or young children, encouraging them to look directly at the camera.

One-year AI premium plan: Include with the phone is a one-year subscription to the Google One AI Premium Plan, which includes Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage.

Add Me: This option lets you merge photos to include someone who was missing from a group shot.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL design and display?

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a large 6.8-inch Super Actua display, which is the main difference from the Pixel 9 Pro, which has a 6.3-inch screen. This larger display also has a higher resolution due to the increased pixel count. The display reaches an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness and uses LTPO technology, allowing for an ultra-low power-hungry always-on display that can run at just 1Hz.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has more pixels on its larger screen, meaning the pixels are slightly more spaced out compared to the 9 Pro. As a result, the Pixel 9 Pro's denser pixel arrangement makes its screen marginally sharper with a higher pixel density.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL battery?

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a larger battery than the Pro 9 at 5,060mAh compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s 4,700mAh, which is the same capacity as the Pixel 9. Google has improved charging speeds to 45W, claiming these models charge faster than any previous Pixel.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL supports a 45W charger. Google claims the Pixel 9 Pro XL can reach 70% in about 30 minutes.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL contract options on Uswitch

You can compare a wide range of great Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals from providers such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.

Selecting the right contract depends on your monthly data needs and how much you can afford to pay upfront. You might need to pay more upfront to lower your monthly costs. Opting for plans with lower or no data limits can reduce the overall cost.

The table above includes a variety of deals, including options with unlimited data, low monthly payments, and zero upfront costs.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL have fast wireless charging?

The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL all offer wireless charging speeds of 15W, 21W, 23W and 45W, respectively. However, it is worth noting that you can't use Qi2 built-in magnets when attaching accessories or charging your phone. For this, you'll need a case.

Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL waterproof?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is not fully waterproof but it does carry an IP68 rating, which means the Pro XL is both dust and water-resistant, capable of being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is available in Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel and Obsidian colours.

What is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is available with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage. The 128 GB version costs £1,099, £1,199 for 256 GB, the 512 GB is £1,399 and £1,519 for 1 TB.

Google currently has a pre-order offer until September 5th, allowing you to double your storage for the same price as the previous storage version. For example, you can get 512 GB for £1,199 instead of £1,319.

Does the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL have a headphone jack?

No, none of the Pixel 9 Series come with a headphone jack.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 9 XL?

Depending on how much you can afford to pay upfront and the amount of data you need, monthly costs can start at as low as £29.99 and rise to over £90. The cheapest total cost is around £970 spread over 24 months.