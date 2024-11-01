Google Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications

Specs:

Dimensions: 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 221g

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame

Display: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits (HBM), 3000 nits (peak)

Size: 6.8 inches

Resolution: 1344 x 2992 pixels

Processor: Google Tensor G4

Memory: 128GB 16GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM

Main Camera: Triple set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (telephoto),

48 MP, f/1.7, 123˚ (ultrawide)

Selfie camera: Single 42 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)

Battery: Li-Ion 5060 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian

Starting price: £1,099

Pros and cons of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pros:

Helpful AI features

5x optical zoom camera

Big screen

Great new design

__Cons: __

It is expensive compared to similar phones

Fast charging but no charger included

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL camera

One of the key areas that has received an upgrade is the camera setup, although it is still the same as the 9 Pro version. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide lens with autofocus and an f/1.7 aperture, and a 48MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, with Super Res zoom extending up to 30x.

Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has upgraded to a 42MP selfie camera with autofocus, which is a significant improvement over the 10.5MP front camera on the Pixel 9.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL AI features?

Along with the rest of the 9 series, The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is packed with AI capabilities. The performance of these tools is helped by the device’s 16GB of RAM that enhances AI processing, particularly with Gemini, Google’s new default virtual assistant.

Other features include:

About this image: Highlight an image on your screen and use the "About this image" feature to show if it might be AI-generated.

Made you look: Animations appear on the outer display to capture the attention of pets or young children, encouraging them to look directly at the camera.

One-year AI premium plan: Include with the phone is a one-year subscription to the Google One AI Premium Plan, which includes Gemini Advanced and 2TB of cloud storage.

Add Me: This option lets you merge photos to include someone who was missing from a group shot.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL design and display?

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a large 6.8-inch Super Actua display, which is the main difference from the Pixel 9 Pro, which has a 6.3-inch screen. This larger display also has a higher resolution due to the increased pixel count. The display reaches an impressive 3,000 nits of peak brightness and uses LTPO technology, allowing for an ultra-low power-hungry always-on display that can run at just 1Hz.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has more pixels on its larger screen, meaning the pixels are slightly more spaced out compared to the 9 Pro. As a result, the Pixel 9 Pro's denser pixel arrangement makes its screen marginally sharper with a higher pixel density.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL battery?

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a larger battery than the Pro 9 at 5,060mAh compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s 4,700mAh, which is the same capacity as the Pixel 9. Google has improved charging speeds to 45W, claiming these models charge faster than any previous Pixel.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL supports a 45W charger. Google claims the Pixel 9 Pro XL can reach 70% in about 30 minutes.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL contract options on Uswitch

You can compare a wide range of great Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals from providers such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.

Selecting the right contract depends on your monthly data needs and how much you can afford to pay upfront. You might need to pay more upfront to lower your monthly costs. Opting for plans with lower or no data limits can reduce the overall cost.

The table above includes a variety of deals, including options with unlimited data, low monthly payments, and zero upfront costs.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024