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AppleiPhone 14 Pro Max deals

Buying option: Contract phones

Specifications & review

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.7-inch display
  • Battery: Life up to 19 hours
  • Cameras: 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP 2x Telephoto cameras with 3x optical zoom
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Our expert review:

“The iPhone 14 Pro Max packs all of the advanced technology of the iPhone 14 Pro into a body the size of the iPhone 14 Max.

"That means a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, along with the 48-megapixel camera, new cut-outs and new A16 Bionic processor.”

Bestselling Apple phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

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    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £37.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £981.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  2. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £39.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £1029.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  3. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £43.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £1125.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  4. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £45.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £1173.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  5. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £47.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £1221.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  6. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £51.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £1317.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  7. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £55.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £1413.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  8. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    30 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £28.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £765.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  9. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    1 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £22.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £621.00 total cost

    Roam up to 1GB in 4 destinations

    • Flexible cap on spending
    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone

  10. Refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB Gold

    undefined logo
    120 GB of 5G data

    24 month contract

    £34.75 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£20.00 upfront cost

    £909.00 total cost

    Roam up to 25GB in 4 destinations

    • VeryMe Rewards app
    via Vodafone
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Everything you need to know

Traditionally, the Pro Max model in each iPhone generation has represented Apple’s top-tier option. The iPhone 14 Pro Max continues this trend with its standout hardware and features, setting it apart from other models in the lineup.

If you're looking for Apple's peak performance and features from the 14 range, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the ideal choice. It still offers one of the best overall iPhone experiences available.

Price

  • No longer available for purchase directly from Apple, but you can now find it from third-party retailers for around £950

Design

  • 6.7-inch Super Retina display
  • A16 Bionic chip

Colours

Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple

Best iPhone 14 device

The best and most impressive specs from the iPhone 14 range

iPhone 14 Pro Max features and specifications

  • 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR display with 2796x1290-pixel resolution at 460 ppi
  • Weight: 240g
  • Dimensions: 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm
  • Triple lens rear-facing camera system with 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide camera and 12MP 2x telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
  • Four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1 TB storage
  • Battery life up to 19 hours
  • A16 Bionic chip
  • Four colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple
  • Also available: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro

How can I compare iPhone 14 Pro Max deals?

When you're shopping around for a new Apple iPhone, you may be looking for many things, such as Camera specs, battery life, and screen quality.

If you’re ready for an upgrade, it’s definitely worth checking out the iPhone 14 Pro Max and comparing it to other iPhones.

While it lacks USB-C charging, a customisable action button, or a 48MP camera, it does have a significantly smaller price tag than newer models.

You can use our filters to ensure you have enough mobile data to match your needs for activities like downloading TV episodes, uploading photos and making video calls easily. However, be cautious not to overestimate the amount of data you’ll use, as this could also result in higher costs.

Check out our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you’ll need to use each month.

What's the difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of Apple's top-of-the-line handsets. You won't find a more powerful and impressive iPhone. But how does it compare to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, another amazingly powerful smartphone?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has an even more impressive camera set-up, featuring a new telephoto lens with an up to 5x optical zoom range. This upgrade is accompanied by the A17 Bionic chip, which helps boost processing power.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also has a new titanium casing and, of course, a USB-C connection.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: availability and price

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was revealed at Apple’s annual event in 2022 and cost £1,199 for the 128GB handset at the time of release. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is no longer available for purchase directly from Apple, but you can now find it from third-party retailers for about £900.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro Max display?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch display with the Dynamic Island—an animated, pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen that includes the front camera and Face ID sensor. The notch shows animated notifications, apps, reminders, calls, messages, and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max display also features an always-on mode, allowing you to easily view important information, such as the time, weather, reminders, and upcoming events.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera system features a 48MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 2x optical zoom camera.

This still delivers stunning photography in all conditions, at any time of day - including significantly improved low-light images.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro Max for video?

Video recording with the iPhone 14 Pro Max enables you to shoot 4K at 30fps in Cinematic mode, capturing memorable moments in full clarity.

How long does the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery last?

Independent testing found the average battery life of the iPhone Pro Max was just over 19 hours of use, compared to over 16 hours for the iPhone 14 Pro.

What is the difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max?

The biggest difference between the iPhone 13 and 14 ranges is the inclusion of a 48MP main camera, Dynamic Island, and an Always-On Display.

In addition to the improved battery life, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a very different smartphone from its predecessor.

Is the iPhone 14 Pro Max still worth buying?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max still makes a strong case for itself, even against Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro Max. With the older model, you’ll often find far better trade-in values, discounted contract bundles and refurbished phone deals on Uswitch, making it much more affordable. It also has proven real-world performance with the A16 Bionic chip, a still-excellent display, and solid battery life. Its design is slightly slimmer and lighter than expected on the 17 Pro Max, which could make it more comfortable to handle daily. And because it’s a well-established device, you avoid the risks that sometimes come with brand-new tech — whether that’s launch-day software bugs, untested cooling systems, or higher prices that may drop in a few months.

That said, the iPhone 17 Pro Max brings meaningful upgrades for those who want the cutting edge. It features the faster A19 Pro chip, more RAM, a larger battery, and camera improvements, including higher-resolution sensors and three additional 48MP shooters on the back. In short, the 14 Pro Max is still a smart and cost-effective choice if you’re after a reliable flagship at a lower price, while the 17 Pro Max is the go-to if you want the very latest Apple has to offer.

Our expert review

“The iPhone 14 Pro Max packs all of the advanced technology of the iPhone 14 Pro into a body the size of the iPhone 14 Max.


"That means a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, along with the 48-megapixel camera, new cut-outs and new A16 Bionic processor.”

Joe Svetlik author headshotJoe Svetlik, Mobiles and Tech Expert Contributor

Can I get an iPhone 14 Pro Max on different contract options?

Let's take a look at the different iPhone contract options available on the market:

Can I get an iPhone 14 Pro Max with no upfront cost?

Several networks offer iPhone 14 Pro Max deals with no upfront cost.

These tend to be longer contracts and will, of course, increase the monthly payments. However, be sure to check regularly, as there are often introductory deals that could save you quite a bit when you sign up.

Use the filters on the left-hand side of our deals table above to just see iPhone 14 Pro Max deals with no upfront cost.

Can I get the iPhone 14 Pro Max with unlimited data?

Major networks like Three and Vodafone offer unlimited data on their iPhone 14 Pro Max deals, with varying monthly prices depending on how much you’re willing and able to pay upfront.

What’s the cheapest way to get the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The cheapest way to get the iPhone 14 Pro Max is to pay as much as possible upfront, which will reduce the total amount you pay for your handset, data and minutes during the full length of your contract.

Check out all our latest iPhone deals to see if there's a more affordable option available that suits your needs and your budget better.

Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert

FAQs

Does the iPhone 14 Pro Max have 5G?

All iPhones since the iPhone 12 are 5G-compatible, so you'll be able to get 5G signal with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Are there any special features on the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features the Dynamic Island, which is an animated, interactive notch at the top of the screen that provides notifications and access to key functions.