How can I compare iPhone 14 Pro Max deals?

When you're shopping around for a new Apple iPhone, you may be looking for many things, such as Camera specs, battery life, and screen quality.

If you’re ready for an upgrade, it’s definitely worth checking out the iPhone 14 Pro Max and comparing it to other iPhones.

While it lacks USB-C charging, a customisable action button, or a 48MP camera, it does have a significantly smaller price tag than newer models.

You can use our filters to ensure you have enough mobile data to match your needs for activities like downloading TV episodes, uploading photos and making video calls easily. However, be cautious not to overestimate the amount of data you’ll use, as this could also result in higher costs.

Check out our mobile data calculator to better understand how much data you’ll need to use each month.

What's the difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of Apple's top-of-the-line handsets. You won't find a more powerful and impressive iPhone. But how does it compare to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, another amazingly powerful smartphone?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has an even more impressive camera set-up, featuring a new telephoto lens with an up to 5x optical zoom range. This upgrade is accompanied by the A17 Bionic chip, which helps boost processing power.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also has a new titanium casing and, of course, a USB-C connection.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: availability and price

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was revealed at Apple’s annual event in 2022 and cost £1,199 for the 128GB handset at the time of release. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is no longer available for purchase directly from Apple, but you can now find it from third-party retailers for about £900.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro Max display?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch display with the Dynamic Island—an animated, pill-shaped notch at the top of the screen that includes the front camera and Face ID sensor. The notch shows animated notifications, apps, reminders, calls, messages, and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max display also features an always-on mode, allowing you to easily view important information, such as the time, weather, reminders, and upcoming events.