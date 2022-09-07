iPhone 14 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is officially here, fresh from the official launch we now have all the details on Apple’s latest and greatest smartphone So what does the iPhone 14 Pro Max look like? Are there improvements in the camera? How expensive is it? Is it worth buying?

Let’s dive into the details and see what the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to offer.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro Max display?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch display with an exciting new feature - Dynamic Island. It’s an animated, pill-shaped notch that sits at the top of the screen and includes the front camera and Face ID sensor. But as we mentioned, it’s animated, which means it comes alive to show you notifications, apps, reminders, calls, messages and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max display also has a new always-on feature so you can easily see important information like the time, weather, reminders, and events.

How good is the iPhone 14 Pro Max camera?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max sees a massively enhanced camera system led by a 48MP main shooter. This, combined with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 2x optical zoom lens, makes up the best camera array ever seen on an iPhone, you can look forward to stunning photography in all conditions - including drastically better low-light images.

Video recording is another area where the iPhone 14 Pro Max has received an upgrade. You can shoot 4K at 30fps in cinematic mode to capture memorable moments in full clarity.

When is the iPhone 14 Pro Max coming out?

The Apple iPhone Pro Max has finally been revealed at Apple’s annual event. Pre-orders will be live on Friday 9 September, with a full release to follow on Friday 16 September.

So in just a few short weeks, you could be the proud owner of a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now all you need to do is decide which colour you want - there are four new shades to choose from including an eye-catching purple which is likely to be this release’s must-have colourway.

How much will the iPhone 14 Pro Max cost?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the biggest and most expensive phone of the iPhone 14 range. It comes at a premium price, but you get the ultimate in specs and materials. The iPhone 14 Pro Max costs £1199 for the 128GB handset.

Is the iPhone 14 Pro Max worth waiting for?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the biggest phone releases of the year, and a must-buy for anyone who’s interested in getting a new flagship smartphone. You get a better camera, specs, and screen than ever before.

If you’re ready for an upgrade or simply want to purchase a new handset, with just a few weeks left till release, it’s definitely worth waiting for the new iPhone 14 range.

Can you pre-order the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

You can pre–order the iPhone 14 Pro Max from Friday 9 September. After that, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will officially be on sale on Friday 16 September.