iPhone 14 Plus deals

Apple has introduced a new, larger iPhone to accompany its standard handset. This means you can get a larger screen and a longer battery life without upgrading and paying out for the more professional, more expensive pro model.

The iPhone 14 Plus has all the great new features of the iPhone 14 but with a larger 6.7-inch screen.

When is the iPhone 14 Plus coming out?

The iPhone 14 Plus was announced alongside the rest of the iPhone 14 line at Apple's launch event on 7 September. Pre-orders are available from 9 September the same week with devices shipping to customer, stores and available online the following week from 16 September 2022.

How much will the iPhone 14 Plus cost?

The price of the iPhone 14 Plus varies depending on how much storage you want in your device. The iPhone 14 Plus costs:

£949 for 128GB of storage

£1,059 for 256GB of storage

£1,279 for 512GB of storage

What will the iPhone 14 Plus look like?

The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display and is available in five colours: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and product red, all beautifully constructed of aero-space grade aluminium. And with ceramic shield costing, you can be confident that your new iPhone 14 Plus will give plenty of years of use.

The iPhone 14 Plus takes full advantage of the larger screen, featuring a custom Apple OLED display. The Super Retina XDR display gives you bright colours, crisp contrast and smooth motion on screen.

iPhone 14 Plus camera

The iPhone 14 Plus features the same camera setup as the standard iPhone 14 model. It has a new and improved 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels and 1.9 microns to capture more light and more detail in your photos than previous models.

You'll be able to capture clear as crystal photos in low light thanks to the fast f/1.5 aperture, which also creates stunning portrait photos with a flattering bokeh affect and shallow depth of field.

The iPhone 14 Plus' front-facing camera is a 12MP TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. It features a new autofocus feature that allows you to focus on multiple distances, so every selfie and group shot will be perfectly in focus.

The new iPhone 14 Plus also has improved stabilisation when filming video with its new Action Mode. The means you can do away with othe equipment like a gimbal so you can record smooth and steady footage wherever you are.

Is the iPhone 14 Plus worth waiting for?

The option to have a larger screen and bigger battery in a standard, less expensive model is a great option. If you enjoy watching video or playing games on your iPhone and want to make full use of that gorgeous OLED screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is definitely worth checking out.

Can you pre-order the iPhone 14 Plus?

The iPhone 14 Plus is available for pre-order from 9 Septemeber, with devices shipping the following week from 16 September.