iPhone 14 Plus deals

24 month contract
£1393.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
- 3 months Free Disney+
24 month contract
£1393.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1608.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£906.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£1014.37 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1153.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1273.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1368.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1488.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£786.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£846.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
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The iPhone 14 Plus is a larger version of the standard iPhone 14 model, giving you a more impressive screen and a larger battery housed within.
Dual-lens rear-facing camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras.
Originally available in Product Red, Blue, Purple, Starlight and Midnight.
The iPhone 14 Plus offers solid value with its large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and reliable dual-camera setup (12MP wide + ultra-wide). Inside, it packs the A15 Bionic chip, with around 6GB of RAM, and thanks to its size, it delivers long battery life. While it's not ultra-thin (7.8mm thick) or the lightest, its tried-and-tested hardware, and lower cost make it a good option for users who want a large screen and strong performance without paying latest-generation prices.
The iPhone Air pushes more into premium design territory. At only 5.6mm thick, it’s Apple's thinnest phone yet, uses a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh, and is powered by the newer A19 Pro chip. Camera specs are upgraded too, with a 48MP main sensor and an 18MP front camera using 'Center Stage'; though, it trades out some of the multi-lens versatility the non-Pro models sometimes offer in favour of slimness and style. If your priorities lean toward design, portability, and having near-flagship internals, the Air is compelling but you’ll likely pay more for those upgrades, and possibly accept a smaller battery or fewer camera features compared to Pro-tier phones.
Launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 Plus comes in different price points depending on the amount of internal storage you choose. The iPhone 14 Plus now costs:
As part of its iPhone 14 range, Apple introduced a larger iPhone to accompany its standard handset, the iPhone 14 Plus. This means you can get a bigger screen and a longer battery life without upgrading and paying out for the more professional, more expensive Pro model.
The iPhone 14 Plus comes with all the features of the iPhone 14 but with a larger 6.7-inch screen.
As usual, mobile networks offer a range of ways you can get the iPhone 14 Plus, with many different prices and data options to choose from. Here are all the different ways you can sign up for an iPhone 14 Plus pay monthly contract.
Plenty of networks have iPhone 14 Plus deals with no upfront cost, including O2, Three and Vodafone. As you'd expect, these tend to be 24-month contracts and have a higher monthly price than those with upfront costs.
Unlimited 5G data plans are available for the iPhone 14 Plus on almost all the major UK networks, including O2, Three, and Vodafone.
However, you may not need to pay out for a pricier unlimited data contract. Check out our free mobile data calculator to get a clearer idea of how much data you’ll use each month, so you can get the right deal for your needs.
The cheapest way to get the iPhone 14 Plus is to pay as much upfront as possible. Not only will this lower your monthly payments, but it will also lower the overall costs of your contract.
The iPhone 15 Plus runs on the A16 chip, while the 14 Plus runs on its predecessor, the A15, meaning a fair increase in processing power. The iPhone 15 Plus also has a 48MP main camera, as opposed to the 14 Plus's 12MP.
In addition to the Dynamic Island feature, the iPhone 15 Plus also features USB-C charging, compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, which still uses lightning cables.
The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and is available in five colours: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red, all beautifully crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium.
And with ceramic shield coating, you can be confident that your new iPhone 14 Plus will give you years of use.
The iPhone 14 Plus takes full advantage of the larger screen, featuring a custom Apple OLED display. The Super Retina XDR display gives you bright colours, crisp contrast and smooth motion on the screen.
The iPhone 14 Plus features the same camera setup as the standard iPhone 14 model. Its 12MP main camera has a large sensor to capture more light and detail in photos than previous models.
Thanks to the fast f/1.5 aperture, you'll be able to capture clear-as-crystal photos in low light. This aperture also creates stunning portrait photos with a flattering bokeh effect and shallow depth of field.
The iPhone 14 Plus' front-facing camera is a 12MP TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture. It features a new autofocus feature that allows you to focus on multiple distances. So every selfie and group shot will be perfectly focused.
The iPhone 14 Plus offers great stabilisation when filming video through its Action Mode feature. You can eliminate other equipment, like a gimbal, and record smooth and steady footage wherever you are.
The larger size of the iPhone 14 Plus means that, in addition to a larger screen, there’s also room for a heftier and more reliable battery.
The iPhone 14 Plus battery has a capacity of 4,323mAh, the same as that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, external testing found that the 14 Plus didn’t last as long as the Pro Max, most likely due to its more energy-efficient display.
You can expect to get around 16 hours of web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback on a full charge.
The primary difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus is the device's actual size.
The 14 Plus features a larger screen, measuring 6.7 inches, compared to the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 14. It also features a larger battery capacity - 4,323 mAh, compared to 3,279 mAh for the iPhone 14.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert
The iPhone 14 Plus costs £699 for 128GB of storage, £799 for 256GB of storage and £999 for 512GB of storage.
The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen, the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The iPhone 14 Plus comes in five colours: Product Red, Blue, Purple, Starlight and Midnight.