The iPhone 14 Plus offers solid value with its large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and reliable dual-camera setup (12MP wide + ultra-wide). Inside, it packs the A15 Bionic chip, with around 6GB of RAM, and thanks to its size, it delivers long battery life. While it's not ultra-thin (7.8mm thick) or the lightest, its tried-and-tested hardware, and lower cost make it a good option for users who want a large screen and strong performance without paying latest-generation prices.

The iPhone Air pushes more into premium design territory. At only 5.6mm thick, it’s Apple's thinnest phone yet, uses a 6.5-inch ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh, and is powered by the newer A19 Pro chip. Camera specs are upgraded too, with a 48MP main sensor and an 18MP front camera using 'Center Stage'; though, it trades out some of the multi-lens versatility the non-Pro models sometimes offer in favour of slimness and style. If your priorities lean toward design, portability, and having near-flagship internals, the Air is compelling but you’ll likely pay more for those upgrades, and possibly accept a smaller battery or fewer camera features compared to Pro-tier phones.

iPhone 14 Plus: availability and price

Launched in 2022, the iPhone 14 Plus comes in different price points depending on the amount of internal storage you choose. The iPhone 14 Plus now costs:

£699 for 128GB of storage

£799 for 256GB of storage

£999 for 512GB of storage

How do I compare iPhone 14 Plus deals?

As part of its iPhone 14 range, Apple introduced a larger iPhone to accompany its standard handset, the iPhone 14 Plus. This means you can get a bigger screen and a longer battery life without upgrading and paying out for the more professional, more expensive Pro model.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with all the features of the iPhone 14 but with a larger 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 14 Plus: contract options

As usual, mobile networks offer a range of ways you can get the iPhone 14 Plus, with many different prices and data options to choose from. Here are all the different ways you can sign up for an iPhone 14 Plus pay monthly contract.

Can I get an iPhone 14 Plus with no upfront cost?

Plenty of networks have iPhone 14 Plus deals with no upfront cost, including O2, Three and Vodafone. As you'd expect, these tend to be 24-month contracts and have a higher monthly price than those with upfront costs.

Can I get the iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited data?

Unlimited 5G data plans are available for the iPhone 14 Plus on almost all the major UK networks, including O2, Three, and Vodafone.

However, you may not need to pay out for a pricier unlimited data contract. Check out our free mobile data calculator to get a clearer idea of how much data you’ll use each month, so you can get the right deal for your needs.

What’s the cheapest iPhone 14 Plus deal available?

The cheapest way to get the iPhone 14 Plus is to pay as much upfront as possible. Not only will this lower your monthly payments, but it will also lower the overall costs of your contract.