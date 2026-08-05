How to compare our best iPhone 15 Plus contract deals

The iPhone 15 Plus is a larger version of the iPhone 15, giving you more screen size and a bigger battery without requiring you to pay for all the pro features.

When comparing iPhone 15 Plus contract deals, it's helpful to compare data allowance, calls and texts if that’s relevant, as well as any additional benefits offered by the network, such as free EU roaming or discounted subscription services.

iPhone 15 Plus contract options

A big factor in buying a new handset like the iPhone 15 Plus is the upfront cost of a new contract. The more you can spend upfront, the less you’ll need to pay each month, which could save you money over the full length of your contract.

If you're not sure which model you want, check out our latest iPhone deals and see which best suits you.

What is the cheapest iPhone 15 Plus deal available?

At the time of writing, the iPhone 15 Plus is available from O2, which has 5GB of data for £66.33 a month. And comes with an upfront cost of £30, the total cost of your contract, which includes the cost of the handset and your data, is just £848.46.

Can I get an iPhone 15 Plus with no upfront cost?

Some networks like Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile offer iPhone 15 Plus contract deals with no upfront cost. However, this will typically result in both higher monthly costs and a higher cost over the length of your contract.

Can I get the iPhone 15 Plus with unlimited data?

Yes, the iPhone 15 Plus deals with unlimited data that is available from multiple UK networks. However, this will increase your monthly costs, so it's important to be sure that you have that much data before you sign up.