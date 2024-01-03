iPhone 15 Plus: Features and specifications

6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR display

Dual-lens rear-facing camera system with 48MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide cameras

Available with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage

Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black

Variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Plus: Availability and price

The iPhone 15 Plus was launched at Apple’s 'Wonderlust' event in early September 2023 and was released online and in-store later that month.

Prices for the device range from £899 to £1,199, depending on the storage option you go for.

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) = £899

iPhone 15 Plus (256GB) = £999

iPhone 15 Plus (512GB) = £1,199

How to compare our best iPhone 15 Plus contract deals

The iPhone 15 Plus is a sized-up version of the iPhone 15, giving you more screen size and a bigger battery without requiring you to pay for all the pro features.

When comparing iPhone 15 Plus contract deals, you’ll want to compare data allowance, calls and texts if that’s relevant, as well as any additional benefits offered by the network, such as free EU roaming or discounted subscription services.

iPhone 15 Plus contract options

When buying a new handset like the iPhone 15 Plus, a big factor will be the upfront cost when taking up a new contract. The more you’re able to spend upfront the less you’ll need to pay each month, which could save you money over the full length of your contract.

If you're not sure which model you want, check out all our latest iPhone deals and see which suits you best.

What is the cheapest iPhone 15 Plus deal available?

At the time of writing, the cheapest iPhone 15 Plus deal on Uswitch is from O2. 20GB of data plus the cost of the handset totals £1003 over 24 months.

Can I get an iPhone 15 Plus with no upfront cost?

Some networks like Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile offer iPhone 15 Plus contract deals with no upfront cost. However, this will typically result in both a higher monthly costs and a higher cost over the length of your contract.

Can I get the iPhone 15 Plus with unlimited data?

Yes, iPhone 15 Plus deals with unlimited data are available from multiple UK networks. However, this will raise your monthly costs so it is important to be sure that you need that much data before you sign up.

What is the difference between the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15?

The main difference between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 is size, but this can impact how you use your phone in a number of ways. The bigger iPhone 15 Plus will obviously have a bigger screen, which makes it great for consuming content from TV shows and movies to social media videos and photos.

It also gives you more screen space for working and productivity apps – if you’ve tried to edit a spreadsheet on your phone, you’ll know what a difference this can make.

Should I get the iPhone 15 Plus or the iPhone 14 Plus?

While they’re fairly similar in size and look, the iPhone 15 Plus will have a few key upgrades from the iPhone 14 Plus. Most importantly, the newer 15 Plus has a 48MP main camera compared to just 12MP on the 14 Plus. It also has USB-C charging at last, while you’ll still need a separate lightning cable to charge your iPhone 14 Plus.

However, the biggest difference between the two handsets is cost. As the newest iPhone on the market, the iPhone 15 Plus costs from £899. Meanwhile, the older handset is likely to drop significantly in price as it’s not the latest model available.

Uswitch expert review of iPhone 15 Plus

Ru Bhikha, Uswitch mobiles expert comments:

“While the iPhone 15 Plus comes with a ‘bigger’ battery, Apple has remained tight-lipped thus far about how this translates to battery life. Our recent research found that battery life was the number one consideration for Brits when buying a new smartphone."

How good is the iPhone 15 Plus display?

The 6.7 inch display on the iPhone 15 Plus makes full use of the amazing super retina XDR display, with 2000 nits peak brightness. It also gives you plenty of room to enjoy the integration of the Dynamic Island.

How good is the iPhone 15 Plus camera?

The iPhone 15 Plus gets a significant upgrade with the introduction of a 48MP main camera, giving you super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP) as well as next-generation portraits with focus and depth control.

How good is the iPhone 15 Plus for video?

Get ready to create cinematic masterpieces! The iPhone 15 Plus's video capabilities redefine mobile videography, recording in 4K video with cinematic mode.

How good is the iPhone 15 Plus for battery life?

You can say goodbye to battery anxiety. The iPhone 15 Plus boasts impressive battery life, offering up to 26 hours video playback.

Author: Max Beckett Last updated: 1 January 2024