24 month contract
£1493.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
- 3 months Free Disney+
24 month contract
£1493.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1708.84 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£1006.45 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£1114.34 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1253.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1373.08 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1468.84 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1588.84 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£886.46 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£946.45 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
Deals last updated on:
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Apple's iPhone 15 Plus builds on the strengths of the iPhone 15 by offering a larger screen and extended battery life. The Plus model introduces a refined design, a brighter display, and improved performance compared to its predecessor, all while maintaining the same starting price.
While it shares a similar size to the pricier iPhone 15 Pro Max, the 15 Plus is a more budget-friendly option. The 15 Plus is a solid alternative, providing many of the same benefits at a lower cost.
Dual-lens rear-facing camera system with 48MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide cameras
Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
The iPhone 15 Plus has several key differences from the iPhone Air. And while they both offer a larger screen, the specs and dimensions of the Air are significantly different.
Most obviously, the iPhone Air has a slimmer build, measuring 5.6mm compared to 7.8mm for the iPhone 15 Plus. The Air has a better processor to power AI features, an upgraded 18MP 'Center Stage' selfie camera, and a 48MP main camera with advanced fusion technology.
The 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Plus fully utilises the impressive Super Retina XDR display, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It also provides ample space to appreciate the integration of the Dynamic Island.
The iPhone 15 Plus features a 48MP main camera, providing super-high-resolution photos (24MP and 48MP) and next-generation portraits with focus and depth control.
Say goodbye to battery anxiety. The iPhone 15 Plus boasts impressive battery life, offering up to 26 hours of video playback.
The main difference between the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 is size, but this can impact how you use your phone in a number of ways. The bigger iPhone 15 Plus will obviously have a bigger screen, which makes it great for consuming content from TV shows and movies to social media videos and photos.
It also gives you more screen space for working and productivity apps – if you’ve tried to edit a spreadsheet on your phone, you’ll know what a difference this can make.
The iPhone 15 Plus is a larger version of the iPhone 15, giving you more screen size and a bigger battery without requiring you to pay for all the pro features.
When comparing iPhone 15 Plus contract deals, it's helpful to compare data allowance, calls and texts if that’s relevant, as well as any additional benefits offered by the network, such as free EU roaming or discounted subscription services.
A big factor in buying a new handset like the iPhone 15 Plus is the upfront cost of a new contract. The more you can spend upfront, the less you’ll need to pay each month, which could save you money over the full length of your contract.
If you're not sure which model you want, check out our latest iPhone deals and see which best suits you.
At the time of writing, the iPhone 15 Plus is available from O2, which has 5GB of data for £66.33 a month. And comes with an upfront cost of £30, the total cost of your contract, which includes the cost of the handset and your data, is just £848.46.
Some networks like Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile offer iPhone 15 Plus contract deals with no upfront cost. However, this will typically result in both higher monthly costs and a higher cost over the length of your contract.
Yes, the iPhone 15 Plus deals with unlimited data that is available from multiple UK networks. However, this will increase your monthly costs, so it's important to be sure that you have that much data before you sign up.
Choose between thousands of deals for a wide range of iPhone models and find the right handset deal for you.
Written by Max Beckett, Broadband Expert
The iPhone 15 Plus is available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.
The iPhone 15 Plus became available for purchase on 22nd September 2023.
The iPhone 15 starts from £899 for 12GB of storage.