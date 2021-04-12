How to check in to a venue using the NHS COVID-19 app

This week, England started the second phase of its lockdown unlocking, ith gyms, barbers and non-essential shops reopening. Pubs, cafes and restaurants are now also able to serve customers outdoors, it's a welcome step closer to normality.

The NHS COVID-19 app has changed to reflect this. Or rather, it should have. The update has been put on hold because it contravenes Apple and Google’s ban on sharing user location data. But assuming this is resolved and the update does go live, it should help pinpoint local coronavirus outbreaks so anyone at risk can self-isolate and get tested.

Here’s what will be new.

What’s changed?

The NHS COVID-19 app always let users check in to a venue by scanning a QR code using their phone’s camera. The thinking was that should any outbreaks be linked to a particular venue, users would be alerted and could self-isolate until they had a test.

The check-in process would still work the same for us users, but the update would change how it’s handled by the app.

In the past, local authorities were responsible for identifying any outbreak hotspots – a cafe, pub or shop, say, where lots of people had tested positive for coronavirus. They would then flag this in a central database. Every phone using the NHS app would regularly check this database, and if it identified a hotspot that the user had checked into, it would notify the user so they could take the necessary precautions.

Crucially, no location information would be shared with anyone else.

The update changes this.

In the new version of the app, users who had tested positive would be asked if they were happy to upload their check-in logs. If a certain number of infected users had checked into the same venue on the same day, anyone who had visited that day would receive a notification telling them to either monitor their symptoms or get a test.

It was hoped the new system would be much more effective than the old. The one way wasn’t working – it was rarely used, as many local authorities were confused as to what they were supposed to do.

However, despite users having to opt in to the new system, the update violates Apple and Google’s policies on sharing user location data, and so hasn’t been allowed in either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Hopefully this mess will be sorted out soon.

What are other countries’ apps like?

There has been much talk of vaccine passports and how they might work lately. Proponents argue they are the only way to safeguard the public while retaining a semblance of normality, while their detractors say they are discriminatory and go against the British way of life.

But what’s happening in other countries?

New York in the US is leading the way with its Excelsior Pass. This is designed to securely show New Yorkers' COVID-related information and help authenticate a person's vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

It launched a couple of weeks ago.

Users can print out their Excelsior Pass, or store it digitally on their phones using the Excelsior Pass’ Wallet App.

Each pass has a secure QR code. Every time you visit a business premise or other venue, they scan your QR code using a companion app to confirm your current COVID-19 health status.

Because it doesn’t rely on users being vaccinated (they can show a recent negative test result too), it doesn’t discriminate against those unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.

User data is kept confidential, and underlying personal data isn’t shared. The QR code only informs the venue if a pass is valid or invalid.

“As we begin reopening the valves on different sectors of our economy, we are putting guidelines in place to ensure individuals attending events involving larger gatherings have tested negative for COVID or have been vaccinated to avoid an outbreak of the virus,” New York governor Andrew Cuomo said.

“The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal.”

Will there be an Excelsior Pass for the UK?

Could we see something similar in the UK? Possibly.

The World Health Organisation is against the idea of vaccine passports, but is looking into the issue “on an ongoing basis” Dr Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency officer at WHO Europe, told The Guardian recently.

The UK government is currently investigating the prospect of “COVID status certificates” to enable international travel.

“We’ll look very closely at the systems that are being proposed by, for example, the European Union, looking at bringing together health information around an individual into a single system and then looking at doing that in the run-up to the summer,” Smallwood said.

Watch this space...