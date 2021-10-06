Revealed: The cost of making TikTok’s most loved Starbucks iced coffees at home

The cost of making most loved TikTok Starbuck's drinks at home vs buying in-store header

TikTok dominated the social media landscape in 2020, with a new report revealing that UK adults spent over three hours a day on social media. And now the app has managed to surpass two billion downloads on iOS and Android globally. The social media platform is full of yummy food hacks, as well as dance routines, trends, and more, all of which helped keep us entertained while we spent more time inside last year. But what if these food hacks could actually save you money? Our latest study takes 20 of TikTok’s most viewed Starbucks iced coffee recipes and reveals how much money you could save by making them at home. Revealed: 20 of TikTok's most viewed Starbucks iced coffee recipes Are you an extravagant frappuccino lover, with all the whipped cream and chocolate sprinkle add-ons? Or do you go for a more traditional, straight-forward cold brew? No matter your preference, TikTok has a recipe for just about every Starbucks coffee. Taking 20 iced drinks from the Starbucks app, we found out which coffee had the highest number of hashtag views on the social media platform:

20 of TikTok's most viewed Starbucks iced coffee recipes table

In first place was the classic Cold Brew. Made from just coffee and ice, the drink has managed to rack up an impressive 594.5 million views under the hashtag #coldbrew on TikTok, making it the site's most loved iced coffee recipe. Next on the list was the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte, which had a total of 21.7 million views under the hashtag #icedmatchalatte. Matcha beverages have become increasingly popular in cafes and restaurants due to their fun look and health benefits. So it’s clear to see why coffee lovers want to make the drink at home. Completing the top three was the Iced Caramel Macchiato. The drink has proved popular among Starbucks fans thanks to its sweet sugar rush with caffeine. And it’s proven to be just as popular online, with over 11 million views under the hashtag #icedcaramelmacchiato on TikTok. Save £3.15 (on average) by making your favourite Starbucks drink at home During the summer, having an iced coffee to start your day was the perfect way to cool down. But if you aren’t ready to let go of the cool drink life just yet, don’t fret. You can make your favourite cold caffeinated drink at home, even if they’re missing from the menu on the high street. The average medium iced coffee in Starbucks costs an eye-watering £3.91 per drink and that’s without any extra pumps of syrup. So how much could you really save by making the drink yourself? We found out.

Graphic of the cost of making Starbuck's drinks at home vs buying in-store

Looking at recipes from Google News and average price points of ingredients across three different supermarkets, we found the drink you could save the most money by making it at home is the iconic Coffee Frappuccino. As one of Starbucks classic, creamy coolers, the iced coffee will cost you just £0.16 per serving to whip up yourself, instead of setting you back £4.20 every time. The drink contains just a small number of ingredients including coffee, ice, milk and sugar, and would allow you to make 26 drinks for the price of one in Starbucks. In second place was the Mocha Frappuccino, which will cost you just £0.18, to make at home. All you need is coffee, ice milk, cocoa powder and chocolate sauce and you will save yourself £4.02 every time you want the sweet beverage. Taking third place on the list was the Java Chip Frappuccino, which could save you a total of £3.90 by making the drink at home. With ingredients including coffee, ice, milk chocolate chips and chocolate sauce, we calculated that the drink will only cost you £0.30 per serving compared to £4.20 at Starbucks. Also making the top five was the famous “pink drink”, and now you can make it at home for just £0.58 a serving. The pink cooler made headlines when Starbucks released a new range of cold drinks to their menu over summer known as the ‘refresha’ range. Make sure you’re stocked up on strawberries, berry tea bags, coconut milk, white grape juice and ice because you could be saving yourself £3.82 every time you fancy a Pink Coconut Refresha. Five of the most affordable Starbucks iced coffee recipes to recreate Caramel Frappuccino, Iced Mocha or Iced Chai Latte? Our report reveals how cheap it is to make some of TikTok’s most viral Starbucks drinks: 1. Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Source: Instagram / @peachyt__ TikTok hashtag views: 11,600,000 Price to make one serving: £0.40% Cheaper than buying in Starbucks: 90% As the third most viral Starbucks recipe on TikTok, the Iced Caramel Macchiato, is one of Starbucks’ most popular drinks. The sweet drink is filled with milk, sweet caramel sauce, coffee and ice and will cost you just £0.40 to make one at home. 2. Strawberry Acai Refresha

Strawberry Acai Refresha

Source: Instagram / @peachyt__ TikTok hashtag views: 6,000,000 Price to make one serving: £0.66% Cheaper than buying in Starbucks: 85% Having only launched this year, the Strawberry Acai Refresha has climbed its way to one of the most popular Starbucks drinks on TikTok and it’s easy to see why. The cool drink is great for summer, filled with strawberries, ice and acai powder, and will only cost you £0.66 for one serving at home. 3. Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Source: Instagram / @lrdreaming TikTok hashtag views: 565,000 Price to make one serving: £0.38% Cheaper than buying in Starbucks: 90% The Iced White Chocolate Mocha has been a staple on the Starbucks menu for a few years now, thanks to its sweeter take on the classic Mocha. Filled with white chocolate, cream and more, you can now whip up the tasty drink at home for just £0.38 every time you want a slightly different sugar rush. 4. Java Chip Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Source: Instagram / @cara_k_22 TikTok hashtag views: 685,000 Price to make one serving: £0.30% Cheaper than buying in Starbucks: 93% Are you a lover of all things chocolate? As the fifth cheapest drink in the study at just £0.30 per serving, the viral Java Chip drink is perfect for all the chocoholics out there. Blend together chocolate chips, coffee, chocolate sauce and milk, and you will fill that coffee craving in no time. 5. Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino