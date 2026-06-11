Compare group travel insurance
Group travel insurance can be an ideal policy type if you're going away with friends, family members, or colleagues.
Travel insurance companies we partner with
We compare travel insurance from up to 46 UK travel insurance companies to find you our best deals.
What is group travel insurance?
Group travel insurance is a single policy that covers two or more individuals travelling together. They don't necessarily have to be related or live together to choose this policy.
There are two main types of group travel insurance:
- Single-trip travel insurance: This is most common for groups and covers the cost of a single, one-off trip.
- Multi-trip travel insurance: Though less common for groups, multi-trip is more typically used for families or couples as it covers multiple trips across the year.
Buying group travel insurance can be a convenient option, as it's just one policy, one payment, and one set of documents. There are also potential cost savings compared to buying separate policies.
Who can be covered by a group travel insurance policy?
A group can include friends, multiple families, club members, or colleagues, as long as they're named on the policy and travel together.
Providers often have a limit of around 10-20 people, though individual insurers will vary.
Some policies may also have age limits, and some may have restrictions for over 65s or over 70s.
You may also need to take out specialist cover for certain activities like sports travel insurance or travel insurance for school trips. This is because policies often exclude injuries sustained from adventurous activities or sports competitions. Always check your policy details to find out what's included.
What does group travel insurance cover?
Each policy will differ in what's covered. Always check your policy documents to understand exactly what your cover includes and excludes.
What's typically covered:
Trip cancellation or interruption if plans change unexpectedly
Emergency medical treatment and hospital expenses while travelling
Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation
Lost, damaged, or delayed baggage and personal items
24/7 travel assistance for emergencies, rebooking, and support
What's not usually covered:
Pre-existing conditions that weren't declared when you bought travel insurance
Routine medical checkups or non-emergency treatment
High-risk or extreme sports not listed in the policy
Travelling against government or health advisories
Losses caused by alcohol or drug misuse
Illegal or reckless behaviour
Costs you didn’t have receipts or proof for
Known events or issues that existed before the policy was bought
How does group travel insurance work?
These policies cover your entire group under one shared policy instead of individual plans. The cover is activated once the policy is bought.
Group travel policies generally include cover for trip cancellation, medical emergencies, baggage loss, and delays. Cover limits will either be shared across the group or applied individually. It's important to understand which of these applies before purchasing a policy to ensure cover levels are sufficient.
Claims can usually be filed individually, even though the plan is shared. If you need to add or remove travellers from the policy, this can typically be handled by contacting your insurer.
Group policies are often cheaper than individual policies and mean you only have to keep track of one set of policy documents. It can also be quicker to arrange than taking out individual policies.
What about travellers with pre-existing medical conditions?
It's important that every individual on the policy declares their pre-existing medical conditions. If one person fails to declare a condition, any subsequent claim, even for an unrelated person or event, could be invalidated.
Insurers will likely ask a series of medical screening questions for each group member when getting a quote.
Emergency medical treatment can end up costing a fortune, so never risk having your policy invalidated by failing to declare a medical condition.
For some complex cases, it may be better for an individual with a high-risk condition to seek a separate, specialist policy.
If you or someone in your travelling party has a serious or complex pre-existing medical condition, it may be difficult to find suitable cover through a standard travel insurance policy. In these circumstances, it can be worth exploring specialist providers who are experienced in covering higher-risk medical conditions.
The MoneyHelper travel insurance directory lists insurers and brokers that may be able to help travellers with pre-existing medical conditions. You can use the directory to compare specialist providers and find cover that meets your individual needs before you travel.
Is it cheaper to get travel insurance as a group?
In most cases, a group policy will be more cost-effective than buying individual policies, but there is an exception. A group with a mix of high-risk and low-risk travellers might find a cheaper overall price by separating policies. This is to isolate the high-risk premium, rather than having the higher cost shared with the group.
There are a few ways you can get a cheaper deal for group travel insurance:
- Compare quotes
Comparing providers is the best way to save, and you'll be able to tailor your search to suit the needs of the group you're travelling with.
- Adjust the excess
Increasing your voluntary excess lowers your premium overall, but always make sure the amount is affordable.
- Buy cover as soon as the trip is booked
Buying travel insurance early can lock in cheaper prices, as the cost typically increases the closer you get to the date of travel.
"Group travel insurance is a great way to get financial protection for a trip with friends, family, colleagues, or a partner. Not only do you save the hassle of keeping track of multiple policy documents, group travel insurance often works out cheaper overall. It also pays to be organised, as prices are often cheaper the earlier you book."
Does everyone on a group policy have to travel together?
Usually, it depends on the type of policy.
For a group single-trip policy, travellers will often need to be taking the same trip and travelling to the same destination, although they may not necessarily have to depart from the same place. The exact requirements vary between insurers, so it's important to check the policy wording carefully.
For group annual multi-trip policies, there is generally more flexibility. Group members can often travel independently, depart on different dates, and take separate trips throughout the year, provided they are named on the policy.
The most important thing is that each traveller is included on the policy when it is issued and that any eligibility requirements are met.
As rules vary between insurers, always check the policy terms to confirm whether group members need to travel together, share a destination, or follow any other restrictions.
FAQs
How long does coverage last?
Single-trip policies cover one specific trip, usually lasting from 1 day up to 120 days. For annual policies, this will cover multiple trips within a year, but the duration for each is typically capped at around 31-90 days.
What happens if a group member cancels after the policy starts?
If one member of the group can no longer travel after the group travel insurance policy starts, they might be able to can claim for costs like unused flights and accommodation. However, the cancellation reason must be covered by the policy. Simply changing your mind isn't covered.
Compare travel insurance
Compare travel insurance quotes from leading UK providers.
To help you compare travel insurance policies and find the right cover for your requirements, Uswitch has selected theIdol.com to provide you with quotes. Quotations are provided by theIdol.com on a non-advised basis. This means that no advice is given or implied and you are solely responsible for deciding whether the policy is suitable for your needs. theIdol.com is a trading name of Investment Discounts Online Ltd and is registered in England and Wales, registration number 04231834. Registered address One Coleman Street, London, EC2R 5AA. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 197451. Investment Discounts On-Line Ltd is part of the Legal & General Group. This can be confirmed at http://www.fca.org.uk/. View theIdol.com's Our Services Document, Privacy policy and Terms & Conditions.