Compare group travel insurance

What is group travel insurance?

Group travel insurance is a single policy that covers two or more individuals travelling together. They don't necessarily have to be related or live together to choose this policy.

There are two main types of group travel insurance:

Single-trip travel insurance: This is most common for groups and covers the cost of a single, one-off trip.

Multi-trip travel insurance: Though less common for groups, multi-trip is more typically used for families or couples as it covers multiple trips across the year.

Buying group travel insurance can be a convenient option, as it's just one policy, one payment, and one set of documents. There are also potential cost savings compared to buying separate policies.