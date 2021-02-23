TalkTalk is one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers, with competitive prices and great broadband deals regularly on offer. It was also awarded Most Popular Broadband Provider at the Uswitch Broadband & Mobile Awards 2019. But what is TalkTalk TV? What channels does it have? And how much does it cost? Read on for everything you need to know.

TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk TV is available to TalkTalk broadband customers for an additional cost of £4 a month. Probably the biggest advantage over other digital pay-TV providers is its flexibility. It gives you the option to add a variety of TV subscription services that you can pay for on a month-by-month basis.

TalkTalk TV originally offered a number of add-on TV packages. But this approach is now being phased out in favour of access other services, like Freeview, NOW TV and Netflix via the TalkTalk TV set-top box.

TalkTalk TV box

When you subscribe to TalkTalk TV, you will be given the choice of two different YouView set-top boxes: YouView and YouView+.

The main difference between the two is that you can record programmes on YouView+ but not on YouView. YouView+ has a 300GB hard drive, allowing you to store roughly 185 hours of live TV recorded in standard definition.

You can read our full TalkTalk TV Plus Box review for more details on how to set up and use your set-top box.

How much is TalkTalk TV?

TalkTalk TV comes at an additional cost of £4 a month. But it is only available to TalkTalk broadband customers, meaning that the cost of the TV service will be in addition to your broadband service.

For example, if the TalkTalk TV Lite & Fixed Price Unlimited Faster Fibre package is £28 a month, the cost of broadband will be £24 and the cost of TalkTalk TV is £4.

TalkTalk TV channels

You can access a number of services and watch a huge selection of channels, movies and TV shows via your TalkTalk TV YouView set-top box. Let's take a closer look at what they are.

Freeview on TalkTalk TV

Out of the box, your TalkTalk TV YouView box gives you access to over 80 Freeview channels. These include all the standard BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 networks, as well as news channels. You can access all the Freeview channels via the TV Guide where you can then pause, rewind and record live TV and set reminders and series links for your favourite shows.

NOW TV on TalkTalk TV

Since TalkTalk TV has discontinued its TV packages, it has since collaborated with NOW TV to provide access to all the same great content in a slightly different format. Rather than the option of adding bundles of different Sky TV channels, TalkTalk TV now integrates NOW TV passes, which you can sign up for on a month-by-month basis.

Once you have signed up to NOW TV, you can watch thousands of TV shows and films, from Sky originals and HBO exclusives to box sets of your favourite classic shows, movies and live sport.

Choose from Entertainment, Kids, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and hayu reality TV subscriptions.

See our guide on What channels are on NOW TV? for more details on channels and TV shows you can watch on NOW TV.

BT Sport on TalkTalk TV

BT Sport is a must for any devout sports fan, with every UEFA Champions League match and key Premier League and FA Cup fixtures, as well as Premiership Rugby UFC, NBA and Major League Baseball MotoGP, World Rally Championship and Indy Car Series racing to name just a few.

You will need to sign up directly with BT in order to add BT Sport to your TalkTalk TV package. Check with BT for BT Sport on TalkTalk deals, as prices and contract lengths can change. However, BT Sport tends to cost around £29.99 a month.

Amazon Prime and Netflix on TalkTalk TV

TalkTalk TV customers can use their set-top box to access other streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, via the Apps or the TV Guide. Once you have signed up to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video on their website, you can then simply log in to your account to view all your favourite binge-worthy content on your TalkTalk TV set-top box.

