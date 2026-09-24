FTTP checker: find full fibre broadband in your area
FTTP broadband is available to more than 80% of homes in the UK. Search with your postcode to check for full fibre broadband deals in your area and browse deals from a range of providers:
Some of our best broadband deals - September 2026
- Trooli Ultra5000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hull Fibre Essential 100Mbps100Mbpsaverage UK speed*or call 01482 574574
- Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months158Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- toob full fibre home900900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months520Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Quickline Full Fibre 900900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- YouFibre Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband - YOU 10001000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Hey! Broadband Gigafast 900 Full Fibre900Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Quickline Full Fibre 100100Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
How our site works
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
What does FTTP mean?
FTTP stands for ‘fibre-to-the-premises’ broadband, which essentially means the same as ‘full fibre’. It’s a technical term to describe how fibre-optic cables connect to your home, which is why it is sometimes also styled as FTTH (fibre-to-the-home), or FTTB (fibre-to-the-building) if you live in a block of flats.
What’s the difference between FTTP and FTTC broadband?
FTTP is an evolution of FTTC, which stands for ‘fibre-to-the-cabinet’. This was the previous way most people received their broadband before full fibre was rolled out nationally.
For those on FTTC, fibre-optic cables only reach your local street cabinet, at which point the broadband connection relies on your copper phone line for the rest of the route. As copper cables are older and have lower data capacity, FTTC connections are slower and less reliable than FTTP.
Is Openreach fibre available in my area?
Openreach's gold-standard full fibre broadband coverage is still growing throughout the country, and its current availability is about 77% of UK premises. That means it’s quite likely you can already get Openreach fibre in your area.
If Openreach fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband isn’t available where you live yet, you shouldn’t be limited to slow speeds. There are many other full fibre networks in the UK (such as CityFibre and Netomnia), and others that offer ‘gigabit’ internet speeds through other means (like Virgin Media). While these networks can’t boast the nationwide coverage of BT’s Openreach, they offer similar speeds and reliability, making them far preferable to a copper-based connection.
This said, if Openreach fibre is available to your home, moving onto a full fibre connection is usually simple and stress-free:
- If you switch to another provider that uses its network, the process is easier than ever thanks to Ofcom’s One Touch Switch ruling. It means your new provider will handle the entire switchover for you, and you’ll remain on your old connection until the new one is live.
- If you want to stay with your current provider, you should be able to simply reach out to them and ask for your connection to be converted to full fibre, even if you’re mid-contract on a different package. You won’t be charged an early exit fee for this, but your provider will likely reset your contract.
Browse our range of fibre broadband deals
Choose between our wide range of fibre broadband deals on Uswitch.
When is full fibre coming to my area?
The full fibre rollout is still in full swing, with over 100,000 UK premises currently gaining access to a new FTTP network every week. So it’s important to regularly check your address on a broadband postcode checker to see if it’s recently become available where you live.
If it’s not, there are a couple of ways you can check for future or ongoing full fibre build areas to see how soon you may be able to access it:
- Provider letters: If an FTTP provider plans to build in your area, they may send you a letter explaining who they are and when they plan to install full fibre on your street. If you’re interested, you can contact their customer team for more information or sign up for their mailing list to receive updates as the build progresses.
- Checking online: There are a number of online ‘coverage checkers’ that provide a broad view of UK areas where full fibre builds are in progress, along with estimated completion times. If FTTP broadband isn’t available to your home yet, using a checker like the Better Internet Dashboard or Openreach’s own ‘Where & When’ checker might give you a better idea of when to expect it to arrive.
What speed will I get with an FTTP connection?
FTTP, or full fibre broadband, can deliver much faster internet speeds than older types of broadband. At the moment, the fastest full fibre package that most providers offer is roughly 1Gbps, but some providers already offer up to 8Gbps of internet speed.
1Gbps is already 14 times faster than the top speed you can get through part-fibre (or FTTC) broadband, which means most people can easily get away with paying for a lower speed tier of about 100-300Mbps for now.
But this raises one of the key benefits of full fibre as a technology – that once it’s installed, providers can upgrade their speed options to pretty much any level consumers could need in the foreseeable future. Fibre-optic cables have enough capacity to meet our internet demand as it inevitably increases, without requiring another physical change to the connection.
To learn more about what internet speed would be right for your household, you can read our dedicated guide to calculating the speed you need.
Who is the best FTTP provider?
There is no single ‘best’ FTTP provider – the right provider for you will depend on the service you need and which one matches what you’re looking for the closest.
However, if you want to get a good idea of what each broadband provider is good at, and which ones are considered some of the ‘best’ in the industry, we offer some clear ways to find what you’re looking for.
Uswitch broadband customer survey – winning providers
Our annual broadband customer survey asks 27,000 UK customers to rate various aspects of their provider on a 1-5 scale. It looks at several factors that make up a broadband service, but some particular areas might give a good first idea of how good a broadband provider is:
Internet speed
1st place – EE
2nd place – BT
3rd place – Virgin Media
Reliability
1st place – BT
2nd place – Plusnet
3rd place – EE
Value for money
1st place – Vodafone
2nd place – Plusnet
3rd place – EE
Our accredited broadband providers
We’ve given our full endorsement to over a dozen alternative FTTP providers who we consider to offer the highest-quality service among all UK broadband companies. To qualify for Uswitch accreditation, these providers need to meet a set of standards that we consider to amount to an ‘excellent’ experience for customers.
Here’s the full list of Uswitch-accredited broadband providers:
View our broadband provider accreditation page to learn more about our requirements for an ‘excellent’ broadband service.
Uswitch broadband provider reviews
If you’d like a more detailed analysis of each UK broadband provider’s experience from a real Uswitch expert, you can also read our in-depth broadband provider reviews.
These reviews cover all of the most important parts of a broadband service, and rely on either customer reports or the expert’s own unique experience with the provider to highlight all you need to know about a broadband provider before signing up.
Browse our reviews for all Uswitch broadband providers on our dedicated reviews hub.
Uswitch broadband provider reviews
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
FTTP broadband FAQs
How do I know if I have full fibre broadband?
The quickest way to find out if you already have full fibre broadband is to check the physical connection that plugs into your Wi-Fi router. If the cable is plugged into a small box mounted on your wall (called an Optical Network Terminal), you are on a full fibre connection. If your router is plugged into a standard Openreach telephone master socket, you’re still on a copper-based broadband connection.
You could also look at a recent bill from your provider or sign in to your account online to view your package name. Many full fibre packages are labelled ‘full fibre’, ‘FTTP’, ‘ultrafast’ or another term to describe the type of connection you have.
Running an internet speed test can also reveal whether you have full fibre. If you see a speed over 80Mbps, you should be on full fibre. The only exceptions are whether you’re with Virgin Media (which uses a different cable network) or a 5G mobile broadband provider (which connects wirelessly to the outdoor mobile network).
Does full fibre require digging?
Not usually – digging is required in only about 10-15% of cases. But it depends on how your home is currently connected and what full fibre provider you choose.
If your existing telephone line is already connected to an overhead telegraph line, your new fibre cable will simply replace it. The same goes if your telephone line currently runs to your home via an underground pipe – engineers can just slide the new fibre cable through it.
However, if your telephone cable is buried without a protective pipe, or if the pipe is blocked or broken, engineers will need to dig down to the cable and install a new pipe. Also, if you have an underground line and choose a full fibre provider that operates on a different broadband network from Openreach, an engineer may need to dig to install the new line separately.
Is full fibre really worth it?
Full fibre is very often worth it these days, because it’s usually available for a lower monthly price than older, copper-based connections. Providers are keen to move people onto full fibre as the copper telephone network is soon to be retired in place of fibre, so you could actually save a decent amount of money per month by switching to this faster, more reliable type of internet.
Do I need a new router for FTTP broadband?
You may need a new router, but your provider will always supply one if you move to a full fibre connection. Most full fibre packages don’t even come with a setup fee, so you should be able to get your new FTTP router without having to pay extra for it.
Do I lose my landline with FTTP broadband?
If you still use your home landline, you won’t lose it when you switch to FTTP broadband. It will just operate digitally through your new fibre connection. There’ll be no need to change your phone number or do anything complicated – the engineer will set it all up for you.
If you’d like to learn more about the copper landline switch-off in general, you can read our full guide to Digital Voice.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.