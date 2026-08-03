Ofcom names TalkTalk as most complained-about broadband provider again
Ofcom's latest complaints rankings are in, and in a good sign for the broadband industry, complaints about the UK's major broadband providers have fallen to the lowest level ever recorded.
The latest figures cover complaints Ofcom received between January and March 2026, with broadband complaints in particular coming in at an industry average of six per 100,000. This is down from seven in the previous period of October-December 2025, and significantly below the all-time peak of 40 per 100,000 in 2011.
However, there are still genuine causes for complaint when it comes to broadband, and some providers still clearly struggle more than others in the eyes of their customers. So if you’ve been stuck with a poor broadband service for a while, complaint rankings like this are a good way to find out which provider could offer a better experience.
Read on to see how your provider fared.
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TalkTalk is the most complained-about broadband provider again
TalkTalk received ten complaints per 100,000 customers between January and March 2026. It’s the third quarter in a row that it has topped the complaints table with the same figure, which sits well clear of the industry average of six per 100,000.
Ofcom said complaints about TalkTalk mainly related to faults, service and provisioning of its customers’ broadband connections, as well as complaints handling and billing issues.
Vodafone was the second-most complained-about provider, receiving eight per 100,000, although it also showed one of the biggest improvements compared to the previous quarter, down from 11. BT improved too, dropping from eight to seven.
Plusnet and Sky had the fewest broadband complaints
Plusnet kept its place as best-in-class with just four complaints per 100,000 customers – even lower than its score of five in the previous quarter, and the lowest figure among all major providers. Its performance remains consistent with its win as Best Broadband Provider for Customer Service at the Uswitch Telecoms Awards in 2026.
Sky was close behind on five per 100,000, down from seven, and EE and Virgin Media both landed exactly on the industry average of six.
Virgin Media is the only provider that took a step backwards, as it was the only major broadband provider to record an increase in complaints this quarter, up from five per 100,000.
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EE and Virgin Media are the most complained-about for TV
EE remained the most complained-about pay-TV provider in the first quarter of 2026, with four complaints per 100,000 customers, which is unchanged from October-December of 2025. Ofcom said EE customers mostly complained about how their complaints were handled.
Virgin Media matched the industry average of three, with its complaints mostly relating to billing, pricing and charges.
Sky and TalkTalk jointly generated the fewest pay-TV complaints, receiving two per 100,000 each.
"Broadband is central to how we live now, so it matters that it just works. Most complaints remain around outages and service, a reminder that reliability alongside cost is what keeps customers consistently happy. A record low is a good lap, not a finish line.
"TalkTalk remains the most complained-about broadband provider, Sky Mobile customers are struggling the most when trying to switch away, and EE and Virgin Media are still fielding the most pay-TV complaints.
"Plusnet and Sky share the title of least complained-about broadband provider for the quarter, and Plusnet's recent Uswitch Telecoms Award customer service award win backs that up.
"If your provider keeps cropping up in Ofcom's tables, it's worth checking what else is out there, both for service and price. You could save £329 a year on average by switching broadband deal."
If you’re having a rough time with your broadband, it pays to look around and compare other providers to see if you could get a much better service elsewhere.
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