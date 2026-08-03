Ofcom's latest complaints rankings are in, and in a good sign for the broadband industry, complaints about the UK's major broadband providers have fallen to the lowest level ever recorded.

The latest figures cover complaints Ofcom received between January and March 2026, with broadband complaints in particular coming in at an industry average of six per 100,000. This is down from seven in the previous period of October-December 2025, and significantly below the all-time peak of 40 per 100,000 in 2011.

However, there are still genuine causes for complaint when it comes to broadband, and some providers still clearly struggle more than others in the eyes of their customers. So if you’ve been stuck with a poor broadband service for a while, complaint rankings like this are a good way to find out which provider could offer a better experience.

Read on to see how your provider fared.