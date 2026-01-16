Fibrely broadband deals
Enter your address to start comparing Fibrely broadband deals available to you:
Some of our best broadband deals - July 2026
- Fibrely Gigafast 10001000Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Fibrely Ultrafast 115115Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Fibrely Ultrafast 330330Mbpsaverage UK speed*
- Fibrely Ultrafast 550550Mbpsaverage UK speed*
About these results
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Broadband industry recognition
Fibrely: Uswitch-accredited provider
Fibrely has met our standards for broadband accreditation. Expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.
Who is Fibrely?
Fibrely is an independent full fibre (FTTP) broadband provider based in Doncaster. It focuses mainly on broadband for home use with packages built around simple pricing and fast download speeds.
You’ll find two package names with Fibrely – Ultrafast and Gigafast – and each of them have two speed options, so you can compare packages based on the level of speed you need. And as an FTTP provider, a stronger, faster fibre-optic connection runs directly into your home rather than old copper cables for that final stretch of the connection.
Key features of Fibrely broadband
- 100% full fibre broadband
All Fibrely packages use full fibre for a faster and more reliable internet connection
- Speeds from 115Mbps to 1Gbps
Choose from a range of speeds depending on how much your household needs
- Unlimited downloads
Every plan comes with unlimited download usage, meaning no caps
- Live chat support
Get help easily online if you need support
- No setup fees
There’s no charge for the hub or standard installation
What speeds and packages does Fibrely offer?
Fibrely offers four main broadband packages:
- Ultrafast 115: 115 Mbps download / 20 Mbps upload
- Ultrafast 330: 330 Mbps download / 50 Mbps upload
- Ultrafast 550: 550 Mbps download / 75 Mbps upload
- Gigafast 1000: 1 Gbps download / 115 Mbps upload
Fibrely’s packages have faster download speeds than upload speeds. This is common with many broadband plans, but it means they’re not symmetrical – unlike some full fibre providers that offer the same upload and download speeds.
What contracts does Fibrely offer?
Fibrely’s contracts available through Uswitch last for 24 months. This is standard with most broadband providers, who have moved to two-year contracts as opposed to 18 months in recent years. However, it may offer a more flexible range of contracts directly.
If you leave before the end of your minimum term, an early termination fee applies. Fibrely calculates this fee by multiplying your monthly price (excluding VAT and any introductory discount) by the number of full months remaining on your contract. It then deducts 55% to reflect any costs they no longer have to pay, before adding VAT.
Does Fibrely use Openreach?
Yes, Fibrely uses the Openreach full fibre network. This means availability depends on whether Openreach FTTP is live at your address, but as it’s the most widely available network in the UK, you’ll likely be able to get it where you live.
If your home already has an Openreach full fibre connection then you may be able to switch to Fibrely without any digging or drilling, and it may be possible to activate the connection remotely.
If your property is new to full fibre, an engineer will need to install the connection. This usually means running a cable from an underground duct or telegraph pole to your home, then drilling through an external wall to bring the fibre cable inside. While it sounds a bit invasive, it’s a very well-organised process that will future-proof your home’s broadband for years to come.
Which areas does Fibrely cover?
While Fibrely is based in South Yorkshire, its broadband availability is across various regional of the UK. Fibrely packages are available across the UK in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Edinburgh – though only in parts of each location.
The easiest way to check whether you can get Fibrely deals where you live is to use our broadband postcode checker.
What router does Fibrely provide?
Fibrely doesn’t appear to have a standard router model, but it often provides customers with an ASUS router app. It should arrive pre-set for a simple setup: connect it to the Openreach ONT using the WAN port, then use the WiFi details supplied in the box.
Fibrely also offers WholeHome WiFi, a WiFi 7 mesh add-on to help with coverage in larger homes.
Is it easy to switch to Fibrely?
Switching to Fibrely should be straightforward. With the new One Touch Switch ruling for broadband, all you need to do is sign up. Fibrely can then arrange the switch and your old provider will send any important contract information to you as needed.
Just be mindful that if you switch to Fibrely before your current contract has finished, you may be charged early exit fees by your old provider.
Installation typically takes around seven working days to organise in advance, although this depends on the type of installation you need. If your home already has full fibre installed, the process should, in theory, be as soon as you want to activate it. If your property is new to full fibre, an engineer will need to run a cable to your home, which may take longer.
How to contact Fibrely
The main Fibrely contact options are live chat, phone and email. Live chat is available Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, while the Fibrely contact number – 0330 822 42 64 – is available Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm. You can also email hello@fibrely.co.uk.
For complaints, you should contact Fibrely directly first. If your issue remains unresolved after eight weeks, or you receive a response you’re unhappy with, you can escalate it to the Communications Ombudsman.
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