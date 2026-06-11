Provisional car insurance is designed for learner drivers who only hold a provisional licence.

This type of policy allows a 17-year-old to practise driving in:

A parent or family member’s car

Their own car while learning

Most policies require the learner to be supervised by a qualified driver who meets the legal requirements.

One of the main benefits of provisional insurance is that it is usually separate from the car owner’s main policy, meaning any claims made by the learner typically won’t affect the owner’s no-claims bonus.