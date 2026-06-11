Compare car insurance for 17-year-olds
How to compare car insurance for 17-year-olds
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Tell us a bit about you
We'll need information like your date of birth, any prior driving convictions, where you live, and what car you drive.
Choose your level of cover
Choose from third-party only, third-party, fire and theft, or comprehensive cover. You can also choose from certain policy add-ons.
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We'll show you a list of quotes from insurers who'll cover you. Read the policy details carefully to understand what's covered.
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What types of car insurance can a 17-year-old get?
There are several types of car insurance available for 17-year-olds, depending on whether they are learning to drive, borrowing a car occasionally, or driving regularly after passing their test.
Provisional car insurance
Provisional car insurance is designed for learner drivers who only hold a provisional licence.
This type of policy allows a 17-year-old to practise driving in:
- A parent or family member’s car
- Their own car while learning
Most policies require the learner to be supervised by a qualified driver who meets the legal requirements.
One of the main benefits of provisional insurance is that it is usually separate from the car owner’s main policy, meaning any claims made by the learner typically won’t affect the owner’s no-claims bonus.
Annual car insurance (with black box)
Once a 17-year-old passes their driving test, an annual policy is usually the most practical long-term option.
Many young drivers choose black box insurance (also known as telematics insurance). This involves monitoring driving habits such as:
- Speed
- Braking
- Cornering
- Mileage
- Time of day driven
Because insurers see 17-year-olds as higher risk, black box policies are often a common way to reduce premiums for new drivers.
Temporary car insurance
Temporary car insurance for 17-year-olds (also known as short-term car insurance) provides cover for a limited period, such as:
- One day
- One week
- One month
This can be useful for:
- Practising in a borrowed car
- Driving home after buying a car
- Short-term cover while arranging an annual policy
Temporary insurance is flexible but is usually more expensive per day and not suitable for ongoing use as the main driver.
Main driver vs named driver
A 17-year-old can be insured as:
- The main driver (primary user of the car)
- A named driver on someone else’s policy
Being a named driver can sometimes be cheaper, but the policy must reflect reality.
If a parent is listed as the main driver when the 17-year-old is actually the primary user, this is known as “fronting”, which is insurance fraud and could invalidate the policy.
Why compare car insurance for your 17-year-old with Uswitch?
Comparing policies is one of the easiest ways to find suitable cover.
Rather than contacting insurers individually, Uswitch lets you compare car insurance quotes for 17-year-olds from multiple providers in one place.
Incorrect information could result in rejected claims or cancelled policies.
This can help you:
Compare prices and cover levels quickly
Save time searching manually
Find insurers that support young drivers
Explore options like black box and provisional insurance
We'll need details like:
Main driver
Named drivers
Vehicle use
Where the car is kept overnight
How much is car insurance for 17-year-olds?
Car insurance for 17-year-olds is usually expensive because younger drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents and make claims.
Insurers calculate premiums based on risk, and new drivers have limited experience. As a result, younger motorists are considered higher risk.
Prices vary significantly depending on the driver, car and cover chosen.
Here's what you could pay for car insurance as a young driver:
|Cover type
|Average cost*
|Comprehensive
|£1,948
|Third-party, fire and theft
|£2,337
|Third-party
|£3,043
*Uswitch data, March - May 2026. Median cost of car insurance for customers aged 17-years-old.
How much is car insurance for 17-year-olds?
Car insurance for 17-year-olds is usually expensive because younger drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents and make claims.
Insurers calculate premiums based on risk, and new drivers have limited experience. As a result, younger motorists are considered higher risk.
Prices vary significantly depending on the driver, car and cover chosen.
What affects the cost?
The cost of car insurance varies depending on various things. Key factors include:
The car you drive (smaller, less powerful cars are usually cheaper)
Your postcode (risk of theft and accidents in your area)
The type of policy (fully comprehensive vs. third party)
Driving convictions or penalty points
Where the car is kept overnight
Mileage and driving habits
How can a 17-year-old get cheaper car insurance?
There are several practical ways 17-year-old drivers can reduce the cost of their car insurance and find more affordable cover.
Choose a lower insurance group car
Cars in lower insurance groups are usually cheaper to insure because they:
- Cost less to repair
- Are less likely to be stolen
- Have smaller engines
Use black box insurance
Black box policies track driving behaviour such as:
- Speed
- Braking
- Cornering
- Mileage
- Time of day
Safer driving may help reduce premiums over time.
Add an experienced named driver
Adding an experienced driver such as a parent can sometimes reduce the cost.
However, the policy must reflect who actually drives the car most often. Incorrect information is known as 'fronting' and can lead to claims being refused or your policy being cancelled altogether.
Increase your voluntary excess
Choosing a higher voluntary excess can lower your premium.
However, you will need to pay more if you make a claim, so it should be set at a level you can afford.
You can read more in our guide to car insurance excess explained.
Improve security
Cars with approved security features may cost less to insure, such as:
- Immobilisers
- Alarms
- Tracking devices
Parking the car on a driveway or in a garage may also help.
Compare quotes carefully
Prices vary significantly between insurers, so comparing quotes can help you find the best deal for your situation.
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Can a 17-year-old get temporary car insurance?
Yes, it is possible to get temporary car insurance for 17-year-olds, although eligibility varies between insurers. It can offer cover from 1 to 28 days.
Some providers may require a minimum period of holding a provisional licence before cover is available.
Temporary cover is commonly used for:
- Learner driver practice
- Driving a newly purchased car home
- Short-term borrowing of a car
- Cover while arranging annual insurance
It is designed for short-term or occasional use only.
If a 17-year-old is driving regularly, an annual policy is usually more suitable and often more cost-effective.
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