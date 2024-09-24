Motor legal protection: Is legal cover worth the cost?

What is motor legal protection?

Motor legal protection – sometimes known as car insurance legal cover – can cover legal expenses, up to an agreed limit, which result from a car accident that wasn’t your fault. It’s usually offered as an optional add-on to car insurance policies, although some include it as standard.

With the right motor legal protection, you’ll be able to make a car insurance claim against or protect yourself against a claim from another driver without having to worry about the cost.

It will cost you extra to add motor legal protection to your policy, but if you end up in court it could save you a lot more in legal costs.

What is included in motor legal protection?

Motor legal protection can cover a range of legal expenses, including claims for:

Personal injury to you or your passengers

to you or your passengers Damage to your car if you don’t have comprehensive car insurance

if you don’t have comprehensive car insurance Loss of earnings if you're unable to work due to an injury

if you're unable to work due to an injury Loss of possessions if they're damaged in an accident

if they're damaged in an accident Travel costs if you’re unable to use your car

if you’re unable to use your car Expenses to do with making your claim like phone calls and travel to court, as well as your solicitors’ fees

to do with making your claim like phone calls and travel to court, as well as your solicitors’ fees Your excess towards car insurance claims

towards car insurance claims Helpline that offers you confidential legal advice should you need it

Do I need motor legal protection?

No, motor legal protection is not a legal requirement for driving in the UK. It is an optional add-on to your car insurance policy, but it can provide valuable support if you are involved in a non-fault accident or need legal assistance following a motoring incident.

To understand how motor legal protection fits within your overall policy, you can also read our guide to the different types of car insurance.

What does motor legal protection cover?

The main benefit of motor legal protection is uninsured loss recovery, which helps you reclaim costs from an at-fault driver’s insurer that are not covered by your standard car insurance policy, including:

Your car insurance excess

Courtesy car or alternative transport costs

Loss of earnings if you are unable to work

Medical expenses or personal injury compensation for you or your passengers

Many policies also include additional legal support, such as:

Legal defence cover: Helps pay legal fees if you need to defend certain motoring prosecutions or civil claims.

Helps pay legal fees if you need to defend certain motoring prosecutions or civil claims. Legal advice helpline: Provides access to legal guidance for motoring disputes and other personal legal matters.

Motor legal protection is usually available for an additional premium and can help cover costs that you would otherwise need to pay yourself following an accident.