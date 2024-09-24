Motor legal protection: Is legal cover worth the cost?
Key takeaways
- Motor legal protection is an optional add-on to car insurance, not a legal requirement in the UK.
- It helps cover legal costs and uninsured losses if you are involved in a non-fault accident or dispute.
- Cover may include expenses such as policy excess, loss of earnings, hire car costs, and legal fees.
- Many policies also include legal defence cover and access to a 24/7 legal advice helpline.
- You usually pay an additional premium, and your insurer will decide whether a claim has reasonable prospects of success.
What is motor legal protection?
Motor legal protection – sometimes known as car insurance legal cover – can cover legal expenses, up to an agreed limit, which result from a car accident that wasn’t your fault. It’s usually offered as an optional add-on to car insurance policies, although some include it as standard.
With the right motor legal protection, you’ll be able to make a car insurance claim against or protect yourself against a claim from another driver without having to worry about the cost.
It will cost you extra to add motor legal protection to your policy, but if you end up in court it could save you a lot more in legal costs.
What is included in motor legal protection?
Motor legal protection can cover a range of legal expenses, including claims for:
- Personal injury to you or your passengers
- Damage to your car if you don’t have comprehensive car insurance
- Loss of earnings if you're unable to work due to an injury
- Loss of possessions if they're damaged in an accident
- Travel costs if you’re unable to use your car
- Expenses to do with making your claim like phone calls and travel to court, as well as your solicitors’ fees
- Your excess towards car insurance claims
- Helpline that offers you confidential legal advice should you need it
Do I need motor legal protection?
No, motor legal protection is not a legal requirement for driving in the UK. It is an optional add-on to your car insurance policy, but it can provide valuable support if you are involved in a non-fault accident or need legal assistance following a motoring incident.
To understand how motor legal protection fits within your overall policy, you can also read our guide to the different types of car insurance.
What does motor legal protection cover?
The main benefit of motor legal protection is uninsured loss recovery, which helps you reclaim costs from an at-fault driver’s insurer that are not covered by your standard car insurance policy, including:
- Your car insurance excess
- Courtesy car or alternative transport costs
- Loss of earnings if you are unable to work
- Medical expenses or personal injury compensation for you or your passengers
Many policies also include additional legal support, such as:
- Legal defence cover: Helps pay legal fees if you need to defend certain motoring prosecutions or civil claims.
- Legal advice helpline: Provides access to legal guidance for motoring disputes and other personal legal matters.
Motor legal protection is usually available for an additional premium and can help cover costs that you would otherwise need to pay yourself following an accident.
What are the pros and cons of motor legal protection?
Motor legal protection can provide valuable support following a road traffic accident, but like any insurance add-on, it comes with both advantages and limitations to consider:
|Pros
|Cons
|Covers uninsured losses: MLP can help you recover costs not covered by your main insurance policy, such as your policy excess, loss of earnings, or hire car expenses, by pursuing the at-fault driver through legal channels.
|No guarantee your case will be accepted: Your insurer will generally only support a legal claim if they believe it has a reasonable chance of success, which is often defined as a greater than 50% likelihood of winning.
|Cost-effective protection: Motor legal protection is usually an inexpensive add-on (typically between £15 and £35 per year) and can provide cover for potentially significant legal costs if your case goes to court.
|Additional insurance cost: MLP increases the cost of your insurance premium, and it may be an unnecessary expense if you never need to make a claim.
|Keep 100% of compensation: If your case is successful, you will usually keep 100% of any compensation awarded for personal injury, unlike some “no win, no fee” arrangements where a percentage may be deducted.
|Limited choice of solicitor: In most cases, your insurer will appoint a solicitor from their approved panel, meaning you may have limited or no choice over who handles your case.
How can I make a claim?
Follow these steps to make a claim:
- Keep your documents safe: Store all your MLP policy documents in a secure place where they can be easily accessed when needed.
- Share the location of your documents: Make sure a trusted person knows where your policy documents are kept in case you are unable to access them yourself.
- Gather key details: Have your policy number and vehicle registration ready, as these are commonly required when processing a claim.
- Contact your provider: Start your claim by contacting your insurance provider. They should offer a dedicated claims phone line or an online claims service.
- Provide a full account of the incident: Your provider will ask you to explain what happened and provide all relevant details.
- Supply supporting evidence: Provide any evidence you have, such as photos of your vehicle, dashcam footage, or a police report if applicable.
- Lawyer assignment: Once your claim has been reviewed and accepted, a lawyer will be assigned to handle your case and contact any other relevant parties on your behalf.
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