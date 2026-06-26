What is 'any driver' car insurance?

Any driver car insurance is a policy that lets any eligible driver use your insured vehicle with your permission. The driver doesn't need to be named on the policy documents.

This type of insurance to drive any car is designed for flexibility, especially in shared or commercial vehicle use. However, drivers still need to meet insurer conditions, such as age limits and licence requirements.

Why is 'any driver' insurance so expensive?

Any driver insurance is typically seen as expensive because insurers can’t assess every possible driver who may use your car. This creates a higher level of risk compared with named driver policies.

Because of this uncertainty, premiums for car insurance for any driver are usually much higher. For most private drivers, insurers see it as less cost-effective than other options.

How much does any driver insurance cost?

Any driver insurance is often significantly more expensive than standard policies. Costs vary depending on things such as the insurer, your vehicle, and how the policy is structured.

In many cases, it can add hundreds or even thousands of pounds to your annual premium, especially for private use.

What are the pros and cons of any-driver insurance?

Any driver insurance offers flexibility, but it also comes with clear drawbacks depending on how you plan to use it. Here’s a look at some pros and cons of any driver insurance.

Pros:

It gives you flexibility and peace of mind, as anyone driving your vehicle with permission is covered.

Businesses can use it to insure multiple vehicles and drivers under a single policy, which simplifies fleet management.

Any driver car insurance can also be helpful for elderly drivers or drivers with disabilities. It may allow carers or support workers to drive your vehicle when needed, especially if different people help at different times.

Cons:

It’s usually expensive compared with other types of cover, especially for private use.

There are often cheaper ways to insure a small number of named drivers on the same vehicle.

It’s generally not suited to individuals, as it tends to work better for business use rather than personal driving.

Are there age restrictions on an 'any driver' policy?

Yes, most any driver car insurance policies include strict age limits. Drivers are often required to be over 21 or sometimes over 25. This makes it difficult for younger drivers to qualify for cover under any driver insurance.

Some insurers may also require a minimum level of driving experience or a clean licence history.

How does 'any driver' differ from 'driving other cars' (DOC)?

Any driver insurance covers your insured vehicle, no matter who is driving it with your permission. Driving other cars (DOC) is different, as it allows you, the policyholder, to drive another vehicle not listed on your policy.

DOC cover is usually third party only, meaning it doesn't cover damage to the car being driven. This is a key difference many drivers confuse when looking at drive any car insurance options.

Can I drive any other car if I have comprehensive car insurance?

No, you can’t automatically drive any other car just because you have comprehensive car insurance. Most policies no longer include driving other cars cover as standard. If it is included, it usually applies only in very limited situations, such as emergencies.

You should always check your policy documents before assuming you’re covered.

What are the best alternatives to 'any driver' insurance?

There are several cheaper alternatives to any driver car insurance for private use. Named driver policies are often the simplest option, where specific people are added to your policy. Temporary car insurance is also useful if someone only needs short-term cover, from one hour up to 28 days.

These options usually offer better value than full any driver car insurance policies.

Is there a UK equivalent to non-owner car insurance?

There's no direct UK equivalent to non-owner car insurance. Non-owner car insurance is mainly used in the US and covers you to drive cars you don’t own, usually providing liability cover when you’re using borrowed or shared vehicles.

Instead, you usually rely on named driver cover or temporary insurance policies. These options give you flexible cover without needing to insure a vehicle in your own name.

They're often used when you’re borrowing a car or driving only occasionally.