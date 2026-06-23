Can someone claim on my car insurance without me knowing?

How can a third party find my insurance details?

A third party doesn’t need your policy number or personal details to start a claim. They only need your registration number.

Insurers are listed on the Motor Insurance Database, known as the MID. This is the official UK record of insured vehicles. A third party, their insurer, or a solicitor can run a vehicle insurance check using your number plate. This is usually done through the askMID service.

These checks don’t expose personal policy details. They simply confirm which insurer should be contacted.

Note there's a difference between the registered keeper of the vehicle and the policyholder. The registered keeper is recorded by the DVLA, while the policyholder is the person insured on the policy.

What should I do if a claim is made against me?

If a claim is made against your insurance, the most important step is to contact your insurer straight away. This applies even if you weren’t aware of any incident. The sooner your insurer has your side of the story, the better.

Start by giving your insurer a clear account of what happened. Include as much detail as you can, even if you think the claim is incorrect. Next, gather any evidence that might support you. This could include dashcam footage, photos, witness details, or location information. Finally, don’t admit fault to the other party at any point. Let your insurer handle all communication once the claim is active.

Your insurer will then investigate and assess liability. They may contact the other party and review all available evidence before making a decision.

Can I get into trouble for not telling my insurer about an accident?

Yes, not reporting an incident can cause serious issues with your policy. Most insurance policies require you to report anything that could lead to a claim. This applies even if you weren’t planning to claim yourself. It’s part of your insurance contract.

Failing to report an accident can lead to a claim being rejected or your policy being cancelled. In some cases, your car insurance may be void.

This is because insurers rely on full disclosure to assess risk properly. Without it, they may consider the policy breached. This is also where issues like fronting in car insurance come into play. Providing inaccurate or misleading information can be treated as fraud.

What if I think the insurance claim against me is false?

If you believe a claim is false, tell your insurer as soon as possible. Insurers are used to dealing with this sort of situation. They have dedicated fraud teams that investigate disputed cases. You should then provide any evidence that supports your version of events.

This could include dashcam footage, photos, or independent witness statements. Your insurer will use this during their investigation. Their legal and claims teams will then review everything in detail. This may include accident reports, repair records, or medical evidence if injury is involved.

If fraud is proven, the claim will usually be rejected. In serious cases, it may be referred to the police or insurance fraud bodies.

Does a claim against me affect my no-claims bonus or my excess?

A claim against you can affect your no-claims bonus (NCB), depending on the outcome. If your insurer pays out, it’s usually recorded as a fault claim. If it’s later confirmed as non-fault (where the other driver is entirely responsible for the accident), your no-claims bonus is normally protected. This is especially true if costs are recovered from the other party.

If you have no-claims bonus protection, your discount may stay in place even after a fault claim. However, this depends on your policy terms. Your insurer might just reduce the number of years NCB you've got.

Excess works differently depending on how the claim is settled. If you claim for your own damage, you usually pay your car insurance excess. If the claim is fully non-fault, you typically don’t pay excess. If you do, your insurer may try to recover it from the other side.

How does a previous claim affect the cost of comparing car insurance?

Your claims history is one of the key factors insurers use when setting prices. Past claims can increase your premium, although different insurers treat claims history differently. Some may increase prices more than others.

Any previous claim must be declared when getting a new quote. This includes both fault and non-fault claims. Even if you weren't responsible for the incident, insurers still see it as part of your overall risk profile.

That’s why it's a good idea to compare car insurance quotes. It helps you find insurers who price your situation more competitively. And remember, always be honest when declaring claims as incorrect information can invalidate your policy later on.