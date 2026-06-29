How does PAC compare to a personal injury claim?

Personal injury claims differ greatly from personal accident cover. A personal accident policy pays a fixed amount quickly after a qualifying injury. It doesn't depend on fault.

A personal injury claim works differently. It involves legal action against the at-fault driver or party. That process can take months or even years to complete. It also depends on proving responsibility and negotiating compensation.

In contrast, PAC offers faster financial support without needing legal proceedings. This makes insurance for accidents more immediate, but less flexible in payout size compared with legal claims.

What are the typical payout limits for PAC?

Accident insurance policies usually set fixed payout limits. These limits depend on the severity of the injury and the insurer’s terms.

Common payout ranges include up to £10,000 for "minor" qualifying injuries and up to £100,000 or more for serious cases like death or permanent disablement. Some policies set separate limits for different injuries, such as loss of limbs or sight.

The structure stays simple. Each injury type links to a set lump sum rather than ongoing payments. This makes personal accident cover easier to understand, but potentially less flexible than other protection types.

What’s the difference between personal accident cover and life insurance?

Personal accident cover pays a lump sum if you suffer a serious injury or die as a result of an accident. Life insurance, on the other hand, pays out to your beneficiaries if you die during the policy term, whether from illness or an accident.

Personal accident cover focuses only on accident-related injuries, while life insurance provides broader protection linked to death from a wider range of causes. Both types of cover can be held at the same time, and they may complement each other depending on your financial needs.

Is PAC the same as health or income protection insurance?

Personal accident cover works differently from health insurance and income protection, even though they all offer financial protection after illness or injury.

Personal accident cover pays a single lump sum after a serious accident. It doesn't replace ongoing income.

pays a single lump sum after a serious accident. It doesn't replace ongoing income. Income protection insurance pays a monthly amount if you can't work due to illness or injury. It supports lost wages over time.

pays a monthly amount if you can't work due to illness or injury. It supports lost wages over time. Critical illness cover pays a lump sum after diagnosis of specific illnesses, not accidents.

Each type of personal insurance serves a different purpose, even though they can overlap in some situations.

What situations and behaviours are excluded from personal accident cover?

Personal accident cover doesn’t pay out in certain situations, including unsafe or illegal behaviour. You typically won’t receive a payout if you drive without a valid licence or commit a serious traffic offence. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs also excludes cover completely.

Insurers may also exclude injuries linked to dangerous or high-risk activities, such as racing or stunt driving. Pre-existing medical conditions that contribute to the accident can also affect whether you’re covered.

Is personal accident cover worth the extra cost?

Personal accident cover can be worth the extra cost if you’d struggle to manage financially after a serious injury and loss of income. It can help supplement lost income during recovery or if you can’t return to work at all.

This can be especially important because Statutory Sick Pay is limited. It's currently up to £123.25 per week and is only paid for up to 28 weeks by your employer if you’re too ill to work. Self-employed drivers or those without generous employer sick pay may face a greater financial risk.

This type of cover can be particularly useful if you have a mortgage, dependants, or other regular financial commitments. It may also suit people who rely heavily on driving for work, or those with limited savings to fall back on.

How to find the right personal accident cover

To make sure you choose the right personal accident cover at a good price, it helps to compare a few key details.

Check exactly which injuries and situations the policy includes, as cover can vary between car insurance providers

Look at the payout amount, which can range from around £5,000 to £100,000 depending on the policy

Check who is covered, such as named drivers or family members

See whether the policy includes international cover if you travel abroad

Consider whether a standalone personal accident policy may offer broader or better value cover than a car insurance add-on

It’s always worth comparing options to make sure you’re getting the right level of protection for your needs.

How do I make a personal accident claim?

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to making a personal accident claim.