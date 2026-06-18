The quickest way to change the address on your driving licence is online through GOV.UK. Before you start, you'll need:

Your driving licence

To be a resident of Great Britain (the process for Northern Ireland is different)

To not be banned from driving

You can also apply by post if you prefer. You’ll need form D741 if you already have a photocard licence or form D1 from the Post Office.

Online updates usually take around one week, while postal applications can take up to three weeks. The process is the same for provisional licences, so learner drivers can update details in the same way.

Does it cost to change the address on a driving licence?

It doesn't cost anything to change your licence address if you're only updating your details. The exception is if you choose to update your photo at the same time. This is optional and costs £14.

If your licence is lost and you need a replacement with your new address, the fee is £20.

Be careful of unofficial websites offering to “help” with your application. They often charge extra fees for a service that is free on GOV.UK.

Yes, you must tell your insurer as soon as you move or before you take up residence. Car insurance policies take into account where the vehicle is kept overnight. This is known as the risk address and is one of the factors insurers use when calculating your price.

Most insurers will charge an administration fee, usually around £20-£50, to process a change of address request. Your premium may also change depending on your new postcode.

Can my car insurance address be different to my home address?

It's generally only acceptable for your car insurance policy address to be different to your home address in certain situations, such as when you're a student. The key rule is that the policy must show where the car is normally kept overnight.

You can use a separate correspondence address, but the risk address must be accurate. Never try to register your car at a safer postcode, such as a parent’s home, if the car is actually kept elsewhere. This is known as fronting and is considered fraud. It can invalidate your car insurance entirely.

Updating your licence doesn't automatically update other records, so you must complete several separate changes.

You must also update your V5C logbook so the DVLA has your correct address for tax reminders and enforcement notices. If you pay road tax by direct debit, you should update your billing details to avoid missed payments.

If you have a private plate, you may also need to update your V750 or V778 certificate.

What happens if I forget to change my address?

If you forget to change the address on your car insurance policy, you could face serious consequences. You can be fined up to £1,000 if your driving licence details are incorrect when checked by police.

Importantly, if you make a claim on your car insurance, your insurer could reject it if your address isn't up to date, meaning your policy may be treated as invalid. Missing renewal letters or fines sent to an old address can also lead to unintentional driving without valid insurance.

Staying on top of your change of address and DVLA updates helps you avoid fines, claim issues, and legal risk.