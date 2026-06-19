You can usually find your driving test pass date on the back of your photocard driving licence. Turn your licence over and look for the table listing vehicle categories. Most drivers should check category B, which covers standard cars.

Next to the category, you’ll see several columns containing dates and codes. Your pass date is normally shown in Column 10. The date is usually written in a format like DD.MM.YY. So, for example, 14.06.19 means 14 June 2019.

It’s easy to confuse this with the date shown on the front of the licence beside section 4a. But that date only shows when the current photocard was issued. If you’re getting a car insurance quote, insurers will usually want the date from Column 10.

If you still have an older paper licence, the information may appear in a different format. In that case, checking online through the DVLA is often easier.

If your licence is missing, damaged or difficult to read, you can check your driving record online through the GOV.UK website. The DVLA’s “View or share your driving licence information” service lets you see the official record linked to your licence.

To log in, you’ll need your driving licence number, National Insurance number and the postcode listed on your licence. Once you’re signed in, you’ll see the vehicle categories you’re allowed to drive and the start date for each one. For most people, the start date beside category B is the date they passed their car driving test.

It’s also worth checking online if the date on your licence doesn’t look right or if you’ve recently passed your test and your new photocard hasn’t arrived yet. The online record often updates before the physical licence arrives through the post.

Why do insurers need to know when I passed my driving test?

Insurers ask when you passed your driving test because driving experience plays a big role in how risk is calculated. In general, drivers with more experience are statistically less likely to make a claim. Because of that, someone who passed their test 10 years ago will often pay less for cover than a newly qualified driver. Even a difference of one year can affect the price you pay.

Newly qualified drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents, which is why insurers usually charge higher premiums at first. As you build experience and your no-claims discount (NCD), your insurance costs may gradually start to fall.

It’s also important to enter the correct pass date when applying for insurance. If the wrong date is entered accidentally, your insurer may later:

Adjust the premium

Charge an administration fee

Reduce a payout

Cancel the policy in serious cases

Using the correct date helps make sure your quote is accurate from the start.

How can I find out how long I've been driving?

You can work out how long you’ve been driving by subtracting your pass date from today’s date. For example, if you passed your driving test on 10 May 2021 and today’s date is 19 May 2026, you’ve been driving for just over five years.

Some drivers use online date calculators to work out the exact length of time they’ve held their licence. These tools simply compare your driving test pass date with today’s date to calculate your driving experience.

If you only remember the year you passed, you can make a rough estimate temporarily. But it’s always better to use the exact date where possible. Even a small difference can sometimes affect the cost of your quote.

If the date on your licence looks incorrect, there may be a straightforward explanation. This issue is most common for drivers who passed their test before 1974. In some older records, the DVLA system shows the date the licence entitlement was transferred onto its computer system rather than the original pass date.

You may also notice a “<” symbol beside the date. This usually means the displayed date isn’t the exact day you passed your test. Instead, it indicates the date is based on older paper records that were later transferred onto the DVLA’s digital system.

If you passed decades ago, this is generally normal and doesn’t usually cause problems for insurance. However, if you passed after 1974 and believe your licence details are wrong, you should contact the DVLA directly. Mistakes can occasionally happen when records are updated or transferred.

It’s important to correct any errors before arranging insurance or applying for driving-related work. If you still have your driving test pass certificate, it may help support your case.

After passing your practical test, you normally receive a certificate before your full licence arrives. This acts as temporary proof that you passed. Many drivers no longer have the original certificate, especially if they passed years ago. In most cases, your DVLA online record should still confirm the correct information.

You should update your insurance as soon as you pass your driving test. Most learner driver insurance policies stop being valid once you become a full licence holder. That means you’ll usually need standard car insurance before driving on your own after passing your practical test.

Once you’ve passed, your status changes from learner driver to fully qualified driver. You should contact your insurer straight away to let them know. If you delay updating your insurance, you could risk driving without valid cover. Some insurers can update your existing policy, while others may require you to arrange completely new cover.

Prices can vary significantly between insurers, especially for younger drivers. Because newly qualified drivers often face high premiums, it’s worth comparing quotes as soon as possible.