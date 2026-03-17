What is kit car insurance and why do I need it?

A kit car is a vehicle built from a collection of parts, often designed to replicate a classic or performance car. Because these cars don’t fit the standard mould - and may not have a clear market value - standard car insurance rarely provides suitable cover.

That’s why kit car insurance tends to be specialist cover. These policies are designed to reflect how kit cars are built, stored and driven. They often cover three distinct phases:

The build phase, when parts and labour need protection

build phase, when parts and labour need protection The laid-up or SORN phase, if the car isn’t road-ready

The finished, on-the-road phase, once it’s registered and driven.

An important feature of specialist kit car insurance is agreed value. Instead of relying on market value, the insurer agrees a payout amount based on the true cost of the build. This reflects your investment in parts and the time you’ve spent assembling it, so it offers more realistic protection.