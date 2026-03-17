Kit car insurance
Protect your passion and make sure your kit car is covered during the build, while laid-up, and on the road.
What is kit car insurance and why do I need it?
A kit car is a vehicle built from a collection of parts, often designed to replicate a classic or performance car. Because these cars don’t fit the standard mould - and may not have a clear market value - standard car insurance rarely provides suitable cover.
That’s why kit car insurance tends to be specialist cover. These policies are designed to reflect how kit cars are built, stored and driven. They often cover three distinct phases:
- The build phase, when parts and labour need protection
- The laid-up or SORN phase, if the car isn’t road-ready
- The finished, on-the-road phase, once it’s registered and driven.
An important feature of specialist kit car insurance is agreed value. Instead of relying on market value, the insurer agrees a payout amount based on the true cost of the build. This reflects your investment in parts and the time you’ve spent assembling it, so it offers more realistic protection.
What types of cover are available?
Most kit car insurers offer the standard levels of cover:
Third party only (TPO)
Third party car insurance is the legal minimum, covering damage or injury to other people and their property
Third party, fire and theft (TPFT)
This level adds limited protection for your vehicle against fire damage and theft
Fully comprehensive
Comprehensive car insurance covers you, your passengers and your car and is always worth considering for kit cars.
You might also be able to add:
- Laid-up cover, which protects against fire and theft while the car is declared SORN
- Agreed value cover, which makes sure the payout reflects your investment
- Temporary car insurance, sometimes available for MOTs, inspections or test drives.
Because kit cars are so individual, you might find that policies can be highly flexible.
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How does kit car insurance work during the build phase?
During construction, you’ll usually need build-up or in-build insurance. This protects the chassis, components and completed work against risks such as fire, theft and accidental damage.
Cover typically increases as the build progresses, so you’ll need to update your insurer when you hit major milestones or add high-value components. It’s important to note that in-build cover usually doesn’t allow road use - it’s designed purely to protect the vehicle while it’s being assembled or stored.
"The most common oversight is under-insuring your kit car during the build phase. As you add valuable components, you should update your insurer immediately. Failing to accurately track and report the increasing value of your project could result in a significant financial loss if the car is stolen or damaged before it's ever driven."
How much does kit car insurance cost?
You can usually expect kit car insurance to be more expensive than standard car insurance. This is due to the specialist nature of the cover, plus the higher risk profile.
Because vehicle modifications are part of the build itself, insurers expect full disclosure at every stage. Failing to declare changes could potentially lead to claims being rejected.
The cost depends on several factors, including:
The agreed value of the vehicle
The engine size and performance
Your age and driving experience - in particular, younger drivers usually pay more than more experienced motorists
Where the car is kept, such as in your garage or on your driveway
Whether the car is still being built or if it’s fully roadworthy
How can I get cheap kit car insurance?
While kit car insurance is specialist cover - which comes at a cost - there are nonetheless ways to keep the price of car insurance down:
- Store the car in a locked garage and use approved security devices
- Make sure your agreed value is accurate, not inflated
- Limit your annual mileage by avoiding unnecessary journeys, or using your regular car if you have one
- Choose a higher voluntary excess, although only if you can afford it if you need to claim
- Join a recognised kit car owners’ club, which can sometimes unlock discounts.
Always compare a range of specialist insurers to make sure you’re not overpaying.
Which kit car models require specialist cover?
Most replica or heavily modified vehicles will need kit car insurance, including popular models such as:
- Cobra replicas
- Robin Hood and Dutton kits
- Caterham and Westfield sports cars
- Fisher Fury, including the Spyder and Le Mans
- VW-based kit cars
- MINI-based kit cars.
Some insurers specialise in particular marques or styles - for example, Lotus 7-style replicas - which can help you get more tailored cover. Again, be sure to shop around to find the right cover before you commit.
Ready to compare kit car insurance quotes?
To get a kit car insurance quote, you’ll usually need to tell the provider:
- Your vehicle make or kit type
- Its engine size and specification
- The estimated or agreed build value
- Storage and security details
- Estimated annual mileage.
You also need to give information standard to car insurance quotes, such as your age, address, occupation and driving history - including any previous car insurance claims or driving convictions in the last five years.
Because this is a specialist market, it’s important to compare quotes to find the cover which properly reflects your car at the right price.
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