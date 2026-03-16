Compare sports car insurance quotes

What is sports car insurance?

Sports car insurance is cover that’s tailored to performance models, which insurers tend to see as being higher risk.

When it comes to car insurance, a sports car isn’t defined by the badge alone. Insurers usually look at a mix of factors, including:

Engine power and acceleration

Top speed and performance

Vehicle value and repair costs

Body type and desirability to thieves.

This means some models you might not think of as sports cars can still attract higher premiums if they deliver strong performance or sit in a high car insurance group.