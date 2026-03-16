Compare sports car insurance quotes

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What is sports car insurance?
Sports car insurance is cover that’s tailored to performance models, which insurers tend to see as being higher risk.
When it comes to car insurance, a sports car isn’t defined by the badge alone. Insurers usually look at a mix of factors, including:
- Engine power and acceleration
- Top speed and performance
- Vehicle value and repair costs
- Body type and desirability to thieves.
This means some models you might not think of as sports cars can still attract higher premiums if they deliver strong performance or sit in a high car insurance group.
What levels of insurance are available for sports cars?
You still take out insurance in the same way you would with a regular car. There are three levels to choose from:
Third party only (TPO)
Third-party insurance covers you if you injure somebody else or damage their property or vehicle – but doesn’t cover injuries you sustain or damage to your sports car.
Third-party, fire and theft (TPFT)
This offers the same protection as TPO but also covers your sports car if it’s stolen, damaged in an attempted theft or damaged by fire.
Comprehensive
Comprehensive car insurance covers you for all of the above and also for repairs or replacement if your car is damaged, plus treatment costs if you’re injured
"For sports and performance vehicles, you should always query whether your policy offers agreed value cover, not just market value. Agreed value locks in a specific payout figure at the start of your policy, which protects your investment if your highly modified or classic sports car is written off."
What factors affect sports car insurance costs?
Insurance for sports cars is usually more expensive than for everyday vehicles. This is because they often cost more to repair, are more attractive to thieves, and may be driven at higher speeds. For classic, modified or high-value models, you might need a specialist insurer or broker.
Several factors influence how much you’ll pay for sports car insurance.
The car
Insurers weigh up the following factors:
- Insurance group: under the new Vehicle Risk Rating (VRR) system, these are numbered from 1-99 - where cars in lower groups are cheaper to insure, with performance cars often sitting in the highest groups
- Engine size and power
- Market value and the cost of replacement parts
- Security features, such as alarms, immobilisers and trackers.
Cars with expensive or specialist parts usually cost more to insure because the parts themselves cost more, and might also be more difficult to source.
Your driver profile
Who you are matters just as much as what you drive. Insurers consider:
- Your age, with younger drivers usually paying more
- Driving experience and claims history
- Any points or driving convictions
- Occupation, as some jobs are associated with higher mileage or risk.
Claims history is checked against the Claims and Underwriting Exchange (CUE) database, which records previous insurance claims across the industry.
How you use the car
Some sports cars may be cheaper to insure than those used daily. You might not pay as much if you:
- Drive fewer miles per year than average
- Only use the car for leisure, not commuting
- Keep your car off the road overnight
Don’t use the vehicle for business.
Modifications
Any modifications – from performance upgrades to cosmetic changes – must be declared. Undeclared mods can invalidate cover, while declared modifications usually increase the premium because they raise repair costs or theft risk.
How can I get cheaper sports car insurance?
There are ways to bring the cost of car insurance down:
- Improve security: approved alarms, immobilisers, trackers and parking in a locked garage can all help
- Limit mileage: if you don’t use your sports car daily, a low-mileage car insurance policy can significantly reduce costs
- Increase your voluntary excess: this can lower premiums, although you should always set it at a level you could afford to pay if you need to claim
- Choose the right policy: you could get a discount for insuring more than one vehicle on a multi-car policy, or classic car insurance (if eligible) could be cheaper
- Pay annually: monthly payments usually include interest, so paying for the year upfront should work out cheaper overall
Compare quotes: prices are likely to vary widely between insurers, which is why it’s always important to compare policies before you commit.
Sports car insurance for young drivers
Insuring a sports car as a young driver is likely to be challenging. High-performance vehicles combined with limited driving experience place young drivers firmly in the high-risk category, leading to very high premiums.
In some cases, insurers might refuse cover altogether.
Options that can help include:
- Telematics (black box) insurance, which is designed to reward safe driving
- Adding an experienced named driver, as long as the young driver remains the main driver - otherwise you could be committing fraud known as ‘fronting’
- Completing advanced driving courses such as Pass Plus
- Building a no-claims bonus (NCB) on a more affordable car first.
For those aged under 25, choosing a lower-powered car initially can make sports car ownership more achievable later on.
Are there specialist sports car insurance features?
Sports car owners can benefit from specialist features or add-ons, including:
Agreed value cover
Essential to consider for classic cars or heavily modified sports cars, ensuring the payout reflects the car’s true worth
Protected NCB
This helps to safeguard your discount after you make a claim
Modification cover
Makes sure declared changes are fully insured.
Track day cover
Usually an optional extra or separate policy, this covers you if you want to take your car for a track day on an official racing circuit.
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