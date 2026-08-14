Compare airline credit cards

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Compare air miles credit cards

Find the best air miles credit card for you

Collect Avios or other airline miles from your spending and use them for flights, seat upgrades and holidays

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AuthorOlly McConnell
Fact checkerChristian Blunden
Last updatedJuly 20th, 2026
A woman is holding her credit card and phone and she has a packed bag next to her

What is an air miles credit card?

An air miles credit card is a rewards card that earns you travel points for your spending: the more you spend, the more points you collect. They can then be redeemed for flights, seat upgrades, hotel stays, and experiences.

Different schemes include Avios, Virgin Atlantic, and Amex. Some supermarket loyalty points, like Nectar and Tesco Clubcard, can also be converted into air miles.

These cards may come with an annual fee, though some providers waive it for the first year.

How do air miles credit cards work?

When you use your air miles card to make purchases, you build up points.

Extra Avios points can also be collected via stores such as Sainsbury's and Argos by converting your Nectar points. Additional points are also available via partnerships between credit card brands, such as British Airways and retailers like The Wine Flyer and The Bicester Collection. 

There are six major Avios airline partner schemes, and these all let you accumulate Avios points:

  • British Airways

  • Aer Lingus

  • Vueling

  • Finnair

  • Iberia Express

  • Qatar Airways

You can join all of these schemes and shift your points between them. You can also add to your Avios points by converting your Nectar points.

There are several other airlines you can collect points with too.

You then ‘spend’ your points on flights and travel, in the same way as you’d spend money.

If you don’t have enough points for a return flight, you could use your points to go one way. You’d then need to pay by cash or card for the return journey.

Remember, you still have to pay the taxes and charges, so your points flight won’t be completely free.

Our expert says

You can often upgrade your flight using your points, so you could pay for an economy flight but use your points to fly business class. For frequent flyers, this is a decent perk.

Christian Blunden profile
Christian Blunden-
Credit card expert

Pros and cons of an air miles credit card

Pros

Cheaper flights and seat upgrades
Travel perks like airport lounge access and priority boarding
Companion flights - allowing someone else to travel with you

Cons

Annual fees on some cards
Higher than normal interest rates
Only work on some airlines, which might not have the cheapest flights or all destinations

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How to choose the best air miles credit card for you

There are lots of different schemes and reward plans from air miles credit cards. You can compare deals using our comparison service.

The best air miles credit card is the one that fits your spending and lifestyle. Some air miles credit cards give you:

  • Air miles or points to use on airline travel and packages

  • Cheaper flights and holidays

  • Discounts on gig tickets, theme parks and other days out

So, ask yourself if you want to use your points for gigs and day trips as well as flying. Or are you a frequent flyer who’d get the most benefit from the perks of an airline credit card?

Remember, when you do book a flight with your points, availability is likely to be more limited than if you were paying normally as not all seats will be bookable in this way and you will be limited to the airlines your points work on. You also still have to pay taxes.

Think about when and how you would use your points. If you don’t think you’ll use them much on flights or holidays, you might be better off opting for a cashback or other reward card instead.

How do I collect air miles points?

One of the best-known ways to earn airmiles such as Avios is to make regular flights with the airlines that are part of the scheme. 

Airline credit cards are another great way to get air miles as you can earn points from your regular spending whenever you make an eligible purchase on your card.

You’ll earn a set number of points depending on what you spend. For example, you might earn one Avios point for every £1 you spend on the card, and more for purchases on certain products or services.

Most airline credit cards will allow you to earn air miles for virtually any purchase on your card. The standard exceptions include foreign exchange, balance transfers, cash withdrawals and any spending over your credit limit.

Some airline credit cards offer you bonus miles when you activate the card or make your first purchase.

You can also earn bonus Avios points for hitting certain spending triggers - for example, if you spend £2,000 in your first three months of card use. If that’s the case, an airline credit card may only be right for you if you spend a lot.

Some airline reward schemes also let you earn air miles by opening a linked current account. 

Finally, some store reward cards allow you to convert your loyalty points into air miles (for example, Sainsbury's Nectar).

Air miles credit card image

What perks can I get with my air miles?

When you fly or spend money on your air miles card, you accumulate loyalty points. You can then combine these to put towards a flight, hotel or something else.

Some credit cards give you different points that you can exchange or convert to air miles.

For example, the Sainsbury's Nectar scheme lets you exchange your Nectar points for Avios. There’s even an automatic setting so you don’t have to manually convert the points. 

Every 400 Nectar points is worth 250 Avios, while every 400 Avios is worth 400 Nectar points. 

If you’re a member of the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club loyalty scheme, you can swap your Tesco Clubcard points for Virgin Points. You can turn every Clubcard point into two Virgin Points, so £1.50 of Clubcard vouchers is equivalent to 300 Virgin Points. 

American Express Membership Rewards points can be swapped for Virgin Atlantic Flying Club points on a 1:1 basis.

Are air miles cards different to travel credit cards and airline rewards cards?

Travel cards aim to give you the best deals on spending abroad. Plus, you’ll have the added protection of using a credit card.

You could save a lot of money on your overseas trips by using both an air miles card and a travel card.

Some airlines, like British Airways, also provide credit cards. These are sometimes called rewards cards or airline credit cards.

Airline cards give customers points and rewards based on every pound they spend. You may get extra points on spending with that airline, including if you book holidays or arrange car hire through it.

FAQs about air miles credit cards

You should only get an air miles credit card if you know you’ll be able to pay off the balance in full every month. This is because they charge relatively high interest rates on your balance.

Some cards also come with hefty annual fees of £300 or more, though these cards normally offer higher rates of reward.

If you’re looking to borrow money and pay it off slowly, you’ll be better off getting a credit card with a low interest rate. See our list of top 0% purchase credit cards.

Avios is a rewards scheme that is linked to airline frequent flyer clubs. Avios credit cards work in a very similar way to supermarket loyalty cards, such as Nectar and Tesco Clubcard.

The value of your Avios points varies depending on how and where you spend them. They don't have a fixed value. Sometimes they’re worth more if you’re taking advantage of a special promotion.

You can move or combine Avios points from different sources in order to build up enough to exchange for flights, holidays and other things.

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Find more guides here

About the author

Olly McConnell profileOlly McConnell
Olly joined the team in 2022 and used his SEO expertise to make sure more consumers found the right financial products. Now, he is a product marketing manager and Olly works alongside commercial and marketing teams to grow our product offering within financial services.

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