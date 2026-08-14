Compare airline credit cards

How do air miles credit cards work?

When you use your air miles card to make purchases, you build up points.

Extra Avios points can also be collected via stores such as Sainsbury's and Argos by converting your Nectar points. Additional points are also available via partnerships between credit card brands, such as British Airways and retailers like The Wine Flyer and The Bicester Collection.

There are six major Avios airline partner schemes, and these all let you accumulate Avios points:

British Airways

Aer Lingus

Vueling

Finnair

Iberia Express

Qatar Airways

You can join all of these schemes and shift your points between them. You can also add to your Avios points by converting your Nectar points.

There are several other airlines you can collect points with too.

You then ‘spend’ your points on flights and travel, in the same way as you’d spend money.

If you don’t have enough points for a return flight, you could use your points to go one way. You’d then need to pay by cash or card for the return journey.

Remember, you still have to pay the taxes and charges, so your points flight won’t be completely free.